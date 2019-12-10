Skip to Contents Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Experience

Vytvořte si dokonalou místnost s domácím kinem

Od Adrian Back 10.12.2019

A family enjoys their home cinema room.

Udělejte si s těmito nápady pro vytvoření neuvěřitelného zábavního systému doma své vlastní osobní kino.

Co se týká luxusu doma, existuje jen málo lepších možností než vaše vlastní kino. Díky technologickému pokroku si můžete nyní snadno vytvořit zážitek jako v kině v pohodlí svého vlastního domova. 

Chcete-li si ovšem vytvořit dokonalý zážitek z kina, musíte zvážit hodně věcí – od koupě správného televizoru a projektoru po osvětlení místnosti, a dokonce i umístění obrazovky a zvukového systému.

Níže naleznete řadu nápadů pro domácí kino, které vám pomohou přeměnit obývací pokoj na nejoblíbenější místo v domě. 


Osvětlení okolí

Stejně jako v opravdovém kině, ani vy nemůžete podcenit výběr správného osvětlení. Pomůže vám to dostat se do správné nálady a vytvoří příjemnou atmosféru. Pokud si zakoupíte chytré osvětlení, budete jej moct připojit bezdrátově k televizoru LG pomocí asistentů Apple Airplay, Amazon Alexa nebo Asistent Google.

Tím se nejen zbavíte nutnosti vedení nevzhledných kabelů, ale také si budete moct sladit osvětlení se zážitkem ze sledování. Získáte dokonalou kontrolu nad jasem, barvou a teplotou světla. Zároveň budete moct synchronizovat osvětlení s filmem nebo televizním pořadem.

A couple watches the LG TV in their home cinema room.
Dokonalá poloha

Nekupujte jednoduše největší dostupnou obrazovku, ale raději vyhodnoťte velikost místnosti a umístění sezení. To je velmi důležité, protože vám to pomůžete pochopit, jaké potřebujete rozlišení obrazovky a jak velká může obrazovka být.

Během zážitku z opravdového domácího kina nechcete ze svého místa vidět jednotlivé pixely, ale vyžadujete výjimečnou čistotu obrazu. Jedno pravidlo, kterým se můžete řídit, říká, že na každých 4 až 4,5 cm od obrazovky by měl být jeden palec uhlopříčky obrazovky. Pokud jste tedy tři metry od obrazovky televizoru LG s rozlišením Full HD, ideální úhlopříčka je 75 palců.

Jestliže se rozhodnete koupit televizor LG s rozlišením 4K, znamená to, že si můžete koupit 150palcový televizor, i když jste pouhé tři metry od obrazovky, a přesto budete mít křišťálově čistý obraz.

Correct positioning for your home cinema room TV.
Obklopující zvuk

Nejlepší kina používají k vytvoření dokonalého prostorového zvuku Dolby Atmos. To můžete doma napodobit pomocí soundbaru LG SL10YG vyvinutého ve spolupráci se zvukovými specialisty ve společnosti Meridian. Zvuk ve vysokém rozlišení přináší 192kHz samplovací frekvenci a 24bitovou hloubku, což přispívá k přesnějšímu zvuku.

Tento vlajkový soundbar LG má minimalistický design a obsahuje Dolby Atmos a DTS:X, aby mohly soundtracky vytvořit třídimenzionální prostor, ve kterém budete naprosto obklopeni zvukem. Můžete také provést upgrade systému na zadní bezdrátový reproduktor SPK8-S, který přidá dva zadní zvukové kanály pro výkonnější zvuk na vyšší úrovni.

Surround sound creates an immersive home cinema room.
Surround sound creates an immersive home cinema room.
Zatemnění je nutné

Mnohá domácí kina musí zápasit s přirozeným světlem, které míří do prostoru. Proto je nutná investice do zatemňovacích žaluzií, abyste tento problém naprosto eliminovali.

Tento tlustý materiál je ideální pro místnost s kinem, protože napodobuje tmu v divadle. V současné době je možné koupit i automatické žaluzie, které lze ovládat prostřednictvím chytrého televizoru LG. Díky tomu si můžete vytvořit dokonalé prostředí předtím, než se posadíte ke sledování svého oblíbeného filmu.

Watching a movie on an LG projector in the home cinema room.
Proč je OLED nejlepší možností

Kromě vytvoření dokonalého prostředí ke sledování je nezbytné zvolit si také správný televizor. Proto se televizor LG OLED dokonale hodí do vašeho domácího kina. Pixely se zapínají a vypínají bez nutnosti zadního světla. To díky nejhlubším odstínům černé barvy a zářivé bílé barvě zlepší váš zážitek z filmů a televizních pořadů. 

Scény obsahují 8,3 milionu pixelů výjimečné hloubky a detailů a barvy jsou vybírány z palety více než miliardy možností. Televizory LG OLED v kombinaci s rozlišením 4K (a právě uváděným modelem s rozlišením 8K) jsou neuvěřitelně tenké a dokonale zapadnou do okolí.

An LG 8K TV creates the ultimate home cinema room.
Zvažte 4K projektor

Pokud máte štěstí, že máte pro své domácí kino velký prostor, je zde řada projektorů LG. To znamená, že ohledně kvality obrazu nemusíte dělat žádné kompromisy. Jsou přenosné, kompaktní a nabízí rozlišení full HD. Díky tomu se dokonale hodí k promítání filmů, televizních pořadů a sportovních akcí.

Přední volbou pro bezkonkurenční kvalitu je ovšem projektor LG 4K UHD Laser CineBeam. Dokáže promítat na 150palcovou obrazovku, nabízí rozlišení 3840 x 2160 a obsahuje bezdrátové zrcadlení a funkci synchronizace zvuku LG s jakýmkoliv zvukovým panelem LG.

Enjoying family time in the home cinema room.
Enjoying family time in the home cinema room.
Nezapomeňte na Wi-Fi

Jednou z přehlížených oblastí domácího kina je připojení Wi-Fi, které je pro plynulý zážitek ze sledování obzvlášť důležité. Mnoho výrobků LG používá chytré technologie, takže se potřebujete ujistit, že máte silný signál.

Pokud máte s Wi-Fi potíže, zvažte koupi opakovače Wi-Fi, který dokáže přenášet zesílený signál. Toho dosáhne díky dvěma bezdrátovým směrovačům. Jeden přijímá stávající síť a druhý přenáší vylepšený signál.

Závěrečné doladění

Nezapomeňte také zvážit estetický vzhled místnosti kina, ale zajisté to nemusíte přehánět s minimalismem jako ve skutečném kině. Chcete, aby vše doplňovalo váš zážitek ze sledování, takže zvažte nábytek nabízející maximální pohodlí. Tlusté tapety a koberce mohou pomoct alespoň v menší míře odhlučnit místnost, což vytvoří ještě více obklopující atmosféru.

Celkový dojem můžete vylepšit také pomocí filmových doplňků. Plakáty se starými filmy a zarámované vstupenky na klasické filmy jsou skvělou drobností, zatímco výrobník pražené kukuřice a miniaturní lednička na alkohol vám usnadní přístup k nápojům a oblíbeným pochoutkám.

Life's Good!

