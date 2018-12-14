Skip to Contents Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Experience

Proč 8K OLED TV? Váš kompletní průvodce

Od V. Keller 14.12.2018

An LG 8K OLED TV sits in the living room.

Stanou se 8K TV vládci zábavního průmyslu? Proč je rozlišení 8K díky technologii OLED tak jedinečné? Zde najdete odpovědi.

Na veletrhu IFA 2018 v Berlíně společnost LG úplně poprvé představila svoji novou 8K OLED TV. Na odborníky udělala dojem, spotřebitelé byli ohromeni a recenze se předháněly v superlativech.

Podle zvěstí by 8K OLED TV měla být příští rok k zakoupení, takže veletrh CES 2019 představuje další příležitost, kde by se mohla společnost LG pochlubit svým nejnovějším vlajkovým modelem pro domácí zábavu. Proč je však 8K TV tak úžasná? A čím ji technologie OLED posouvá na ještě vyšší úroveň? To zjistíte v našem kompletním průvodci.

Proč 8K TV?

Stručně řečeno, rozlišení 8K vám poskytne naprosto jedinečný vizuální zážitek. 8K nabízí obraz skládající se až z 33 milionů pixelů, což je 4× vyšší rozlišení než u 4K a 16× vyšší rozlišení než u Full HD.

Představte si například, že sledujete National Geographic – naskytne se vám tak pohled na detaily přírody, jaké vám žádný jiný televizor nemůže zprostředkovat. Od nejmenšího zrnka písku přes drobnou rybí šupinu až po kapku vody tryskající z hřbetu velryby. Když máte k dispozici tolik pixelů, uvidíte vše v kvalitě blížící se skutečnosti.

Realistický charakter obrazu vám dodá pocit, jako byste se ocitli ve světě, který sledujete na obrazovce. Technologie OLED navíc vylepšuje dokonalost černých odstínů, jas a pozorovací úhel, takže vaše měřítka pro sledování obsahu již nikdy nebudou stejná.

A comparison of 2K Full HD TV, 4K TV and 8K TV image quality.
A comparison of 2K Full HD TV, 4K TV and 8K TV image quality.
Čím je LG OLED 8K TV tak jedinečná?

Novináři, kteří se zúčastnili odhalení první OLED 8K TV na veletrhu IFA, byli z nové technologie nadšeni. Forbes označil televizor za „nádherný“. Tech Radar hlásal, že čistota obrazu je „dech beroucí“. The Verge uznal, že „okusil dráždivý náznak budoucnosti a toho, co by mohlo přijít“.

Společnost LG se stala průkopníkem technologie OLED TV, která v kombinaci s rozlišením zaručujícím nejvyšší kvalitu obrazu na trhu posunuje zábavní průmysl o obrovský kus kupředu. Pokud rádi vše zkoušíte ve chvíli, kdy jde o úplnou novinku, užíváte si nejnovějších technologií a hledáte televizor, který vyrazí dech i odborníkům, je tento 8K model určen přesně pro vás.

Proč technologie OLED pro 8K TV?

Technologie OLED nabízí mnoho výhod, a pokud plánujete investovat do 4K nebo 8K TV, budete si chtít dokonalost obrazu vychutnat na maximum. Kompaktní, flexibilní a tenký charakter technologie OLED se při porovnávání typů televizorů jen těžko poráží – a to je jen první z nabízených výhod.

OLED televizory jsou charakteristické extrémně rychlou odezvou a nekonečným kontrastním poměrem. Displej není podsvícený a každá OLED vytváří vlastní osvětlení – TV je tak lehčí a úspornější, navíc když potřebujete vytvořit dokonale černý odstín, stačí příslušné OLED jen vypnout.

Toto vše přispívá k tomu, že 8K OLED TV nabízí skutečně dokonalý zážitek ze sledování a přivádí k životu obraz, jaký jste dosud neviděli. Proč se vlastně vůbec obtěžovat rozlišením 8K, kdybyste jej nemohli podpořit nejlepším kontrastem a odstíny černé?

Je k dispozici obsah v rozlišení 8K?

Zatím ještě není příliš obvyklý, ale společnost LG dokázala svoji víru v budoucnost 8K obsahu tím, že ukázala nativní obsah při představení 8K OLED TV na veletrhu IFA. Vždy existuje možnost upscalingu, ale ideálním cílem by měl být především nativní obsah.

Stejně jako tomu bylo u 4K televizorů, bude obsah následovat uvedení 8K produktů na trh. Brian Kwon, prezident společnosti LG Home Entertainment, prohlásil, že si je jistý, že rozlišení 8K změní způsob, jakým nahlížíme na sledování obsahu, stejně jako tomu bylo při nástupu rozlišení 4K. „Technologie 4K OLED sehrála významnou roli při formování TV průmyslu a společnost LG věří, že technologie 8K OLED na tom nebude jinak,“ prohlásil.

Již nyní to vidíme u společností testujících 8K živé televizní vysílání sportovních přenosů a akcí. Režiséři začínají natáčet filmy pomocí 8K kamer, zatímco zařízení pro úpravu obsahu, streamovací služby a přijímače se připravují na kompatibilitu s rozlišením 8K. Obsah v rozlišení 8K bude stále častější, a jakmile se budou příští rok přenášet velké akce nebo vydávat drahé blockbustery, bude rozhodně zajímavé vzít do úvahy filmování v rozlišení 8K.

A close-up image of the LG 8K OLED TV, which is almost as thin as a credit card | More at LG Magazine
A close-up image of the LG 8K OLED TV, which is almost as thin as a credit card | More at LG Magazine
Mám zapomenout na 4K a jít do 8K?

Rozhodně ne! 4K nabízí fantastický obrazový zážitek i s polovinou pixelů oproti rozlišení 8K. A jelikož byla první LG OLED 4K TV uvedena na trh v roce 2014, ušla tato technologie velký kus cesty.

Cena je nyní dostupnější a velikosti i styl jsou variabilnější – objevily se dokonce i ohebné varianty (jako například Wallpaper TV od společnosti LG). Množství 4K obsahu se během posledních čtyř let výrazně rozrostlo – takže pokud si na rozlišení 8K můžete v klidu několik let počkat, rozlišení 4K mezitím rozhodně nebude jen tak nějakou náhražkou pro chudé. Prohlédněte si zde některé naše zástupce 4K televizorů.

Kdy se OLED 8K TV od společnosti LG objeví na trhu? A kolik bude stát?

Z vedení společnosti se k nám donesly náznaky, že by LG mohlo 8K TV uvést do prodeje v červnu příštího roku, ale tento termín zatím nebyl potvrzen. Společnost LG očekává, že se v roce 2022 trh rozroste na 5 milionů jednotek, takže není pochyb o tom, že se brzy objeví nějaké novinky. Informace o ceně a datu uvedení na trh dále sledujte v našem LG magazínu!

Těšíte se na novou LG 8K OLED TV? Dejte nám o tom vědět prostřednictvím sociálních médií s využitím hashtagu #LG8KOLED.

Life's Good!

