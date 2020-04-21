Skip to Contents Skip to Accessibility Help
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG Experience

8K TV

The LG 8K OLED TV was on show at IFA 2019, with perfect blacks and vivid colours creating a lifelike experience | More at LG MAGAZINE

CO PŘIPRAVUJEME

IFA 2019: Čím se odlišuje televizor LG 8K

8K televizor od společnosti LG je zpět na IFA 2019 a vypadá lépe než kdykoliv dříve. Zjistěte zde, čím se odlišuje od konkurence.

An LG 8K OLED TV sits in the living room.

Tech Hub

Proč 8K OLED TV? Váš kompletní průvodce

8K TV – přichází do obchodů ve vašem okolí. Vysvětlíme vám, proč OLED 8K model od LG posune obrazový zážitek na novou úroveň.

Podstatné

Technologie, která zlepší váš

tv.png

TV

Prozkoumat
audio.png

Audio

Prozkoumat
tone-free.png

Sluchátka

Prozkoumat
instaview.png

Lednice

Prozkoumat
washing-machine.png

Pračky

Prozkoumat
styler.png

Styler

Prozkoumat
monitors.png

Monitory

Prozkoumat
beamers.png

Projektory

Prozkoumat
artcool-AC24BK.png

Klimatizace

Prozkoumat
audio.png

Audio

Prozkoumat
tone-free.png

Sluchátka

Prozkoumat
instaview.png

Lednice

Prozkoumat
washing-machine.png

Pračky

Prozkoumat
styler.png

Styler

Prozkoumat
monitors.png

Monitory

Prozkoumat
beamers.png

Projektory

Prozkoumat
artcool-AC24BK.png

Klimatizace

Prozkoumat