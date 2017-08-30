Skip to Contents Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Experience
fw8-lg-sustainable-future-eco-friendly-smart-home-devices-inspiration-keyvisual.jpg

Inspirace

Udržitelná budoucnost LG: ekologická chytrá domácí zařízení

Seznamte se s tím, jak společnost LG udává směr při vytváření ekologických inteligentních domácích zařízení navržených tak, aby snižovala spotřebu energie a minimalizovala dopad na životní...

Contemporary house with a wood deck, Therma V R290 Monobloc heat pump, and green grass with a brush nearby

Inspirace

Nová generace monobloku LG Therma V™ R290 na veletrhu IFA 2024

Na veletrhu IFA 2024 jsme představili nové tepelné čerpadlo LG Therma V™ R290 Monobloc – kompaktní a účinné zařízení, navržené pro moderní rodinné domy.

rodina na pohovce s otcem používajícím notebook LG Gram

Inspirace

Udržitelná budoucnost LG: Umělá inteligence a technologická udržitelnost

Prozkoumejte pokroky společnosti LG v oblasti technologií umělé inteligence a jejich dopad na udržitelnost. Zjistěte, jak společnost LG integruje umělou inteligenci do svých produktů, aby...

Televizory LG OLED

Inspirace

Jak televizory LG OLED ladí s životním stylem

V tomto článku vám laboratoř LG HE Design Lab odhalí příběhy, které stojí za jejich celosvětově ceněnými výrobky, a v knize “LG LIFE DESIGN BOOK” zdůrazní designový původ výrobků LG HE....

ruce držící plastový odpad

Inspirace

Udržitelná budoucnost LG: čisté technologické procesy a materiály

Zjistěte, jak LG ve svých soundbarech a televizích série OLED evo implementuje udržitelné metody s využitím čistých technologických procesů, s cílem snížit environmentální dopad.

skládka elektronického odpadu

Inspirace

Udržitelná budoucnost společnosti LG: iniciativy managementu elektronického odpadu

Seznamte se se závazkem společnosti LG k udržitelnosti s její průkopnickou iniciativou managementu elektronického odpadu a zjistěte, jak zaujímá vedoucí pozici v programech odpovědné likvidace...

mladí spotřebitelé stojící na poli s větrnými turbínami

Inspirace

Udržitelná budoucnost s LG: spolupráce pro ekologicky udržitelná řešení

Objevte způsob, jakým společnost LG směřuje k udržitelné budoucnosti prostřednictvím strategické spolupráce s ekologicky smýšlejícími partnery. Prozkoumejte, jak závazek společnosti LG k...

Podstatné

Technologie, která zlepší váš

