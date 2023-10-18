Skip to Contents Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Experience

Trvale udržitelná budoucnost podporovaná společností LG: upcyklace a recyklace

Od Adrian Back 18.10.2023

lg-experience-esg-lg-sustainable-future-upcycling-vs-recycling-1.jpg
  • Zjistěte, jaký je rozdíl mezi upcyklací a recyklací a jaký vliv mají na životní prostředí.
  • Seznamte se s mnoha způsoby, jak společnost LG řeší otázky udržitelnosti prostřednictvím inovativních iniciativ a regulačních opatření.
  • Co je to ekologicky šetrný obal a jak pomáhá životnímu prostředí?
  • Zjistěte, jak společnost LG zajišťuje, aby byl celý životní cyklus výrobku šetrný k životnímu prostředí.

V současné době si firmy na celém světě více než kdy dříve uvědomují, jak moc mohou přispět k ochraně zdraví planety. Jak se klimatické změny a globální oteplování stále dostávají na titulní stránky novin, je jasné, že se jedná o kolektivní odpovědnost všech, kde společnost LG Electronics patří k těm, která je již dlouho odhodlána hledat řešení. 

Společnost je odhodlána přispět svým dílem v podobě využití nejmodernějších technologií ke snížení emisí uhlíku a skleníkových plynů až po zvýšení energetické účinnosti. Upřednostňování udržitelných materiálů ustoupilo programům recyklace a upcyklace, které jsou prospěšné jak pro planetu, tak pro spotřebitele. Přečtěte si o tom další informace. 



Upcyklace a recyklace


Abychom lépe pochopili, proč jsou upcyklace i recyklace důležité pro životní prostředí, podívejme se na rozdíly mezi nimi.

lg-experience-esg-lg-sustainable-future-upcycling-vs-recycling-1.jpg
Co je to upcyklace?

Upcyklace je myšlenka, která se v módě využívá již desítky let a spočívá v opětovném použití starých vyřazených předmětů nebo materiálů k vytvoření něčeho nového. Ve světě technologií je stále populárnější a vdechuje nový život výrobkům, u kterých skončila doba jejich životnosti. 

Mezi oblíbené příklady upcyklace patří použití látky jako dárkového obalu nebo výroba rámu postele z dřevěných palet. Upcyklace může také znamenat opravu a renovaci zastaralého spotřebiče na nový výrobek.

Co je to recyklace?

Mnohem déle je na světě koncept recyklace, což je průmyslový proces, při němž dochází ke zničení odpadového materiálu za účelem vytvoření něčeho nového. Může se jednat o stejný výrobek nebo o zcela jiný výrobek, který využívá stejné materiály. 

Většina z nás je s recyklací doma obeznámena, ale ve skutečnosti jde o víc než jen o recyklaci plechovek a lahví. Čtěte dále a zjistěte, jak společnost LG dává výrobkům a materiálům druhou šanci na život.

Prozkoumejme snahy společnosti LG v oblasti upcyklace a recyklace


Vzhledem k tomu, že se lidé na celém světě stále více hlásí k myšlence recyklace, zkoumá společnost LG způsoby, jak k ní přispět.

lg-experience-esg-lg-sustainable-future-upcycling-vs-recycling-workshop.jpg
Služba zpětného odběru a recyklace

V rámci jednoho takového opatření společnost navázala spolupráci s recyklačními firmami po celé Evropě, aby si zákazníci mohli sjednat odvoz nepotřebných elektrospotřebičů a jejich následnou recyklaci.1 

Tato služba zpětného odběru a recyklace je nabízena nejen pro elektroniku, ale také pro obaly a baterie.2 Do budoucna si společnost LG stanovila cíl využít do roku 2030 přibližně 600 000 tun recyklovaného plastu.

Dárcovství stromů pro podporu „trvale udržitelného života“

Společnost LG se v letošním roce pustila do propagace trvale udržitelných životních podmínek prostřednictvím různých ekologicky zaměřených iniciativ. V rámci snah o snižování emisí uhlíku a zlepšování kvality ovzduší společnost LG spolupracovala s organizací One Tree Planted a na veletrhu IFA 2023 uspořádala akci sázení stromů.  

Na této akci více než 2 200 účastníků odevzdalo své hlasy ve prospěch ozelenění městských částí. Společnost LG na důkaz svého závazku v této oblasti přispěje 3 000 stromy.  

Upcyklace a recyklace na veletrhu IFA 2023

V rámci tématu Trvale udržitelný život – radost pro všechny představila společnost LG na veletrhu IFA 2023 širokou škálu nových produktů a prezentovala je. Na akci bylo k vidění několik exponátů zaměřených na uvědomělý život a spotřebu, mj.:

Upcyklační dílna

Aby návštěvníci lépe pochopili výrobní proces, mohli se v zóně Upcyklační dílna seznámit s rozdílem mezi upcyklací a recyklací pomocí „výzvy adaptace plastů“. Tato aktivita zahrnovala použití kousků plastu vyrobených v Recyklačním centru LG Chilseo a poskytla účastníkům zábavný způsob, jak z „odpadu“ vyrobit něco nového. 

Recyklace a upcyklace výstavních materiálů

Všechno dobré jednou končí, ale společnost LG má se svými materiály, použité na výstavě, plán, i když veletrh IFA skončil. Společnost LG plánuje recyklovat i látky a textilie, které byly použity na výrobu výstavních stánků. Kromě toho budou vystavené spotřebiče z každé výstavy po skončení akce darovány.

lg-experience-esg-lg-sustainable-future-upcycling-vs-recycling-plant.jpg
Upcyklace spotřebičů na nová domácí řešení

Vzhledem k tomu, že každý rok končí životnost milionů domácích spotřebičů, roste snaha o přeměnu těchto vyřazených zařízení na zcela nové spotřebiče. 

Městská těžba

Jedním ze způsobů, jak společnost LG dává výrobkům nový život, je využití „městské těžby“, která spočívá ve zpětném získávání a třídění surovin, jež lze využít při tvorbě nových výrobků.3 Jedná se o materiály, jako jsou plasty, železo a barevné kovy. 

Cirkulace zdrojů a Recyklační centrum LG

Další významný projekt upcyklace byl představen v roce 2021, kdy Recyklační centrum LG v Jižní Koreji zavedlo program cirkulace zdrojů. Ten zahrnuje sběr surovin z vyřazených domácích spotřebičů. Poté, co jsou materiály pečlivě roztříděny a zpracovány, jsou z nich vyrobeny nové, ekologicky šetrné součásti spotřebičů


Společnost LG odhaduje, že od zavedení programu v roce 2006 získá do roku 2030 zpět přibližně osm milionů tun vyřazených spotřebičů pro účely znovu získávání materiálů.4 

Ekologicky šetrné obaly

Přestože je důležité, aby byly výrobky při přepravě chráněny, nezapomněli jsme při recyklaci ani na obaly. Proto si v současné době stanovujeme cíle, jejichž cílem je zvýšit používání ekologického papíru a recyklovaných materiálů, včetně

  • Používání 100 % ekologického papíru v obalech;
  • balení malých a středně velkých výrobků do forem z recyklované papírové drti;
  • větší využívání recyklovaných materiálů v celé výrobě.
lg-experience-esg-lg-sustainable-future-upcycling-vs-recycling-packaging.jpg
Detaily těchto cílů se v současné době propracovávají, protože různé produkty vyžadují různé plány a postupy. Čtěte však dále a dozvíte se více o tom, co společnost LG v současnosti dělá v oblasti ekologicky šetrných obalů.

Opakovaně použitelné a recyklovatelné obalové materiály

Všechny domácí spotřebiče LG, které předepisují omezení používání materiálů a zvýšený důraz na jejich opětovné použití a recyklaci, budou brzy obsahovat ekologicky šetrné obaly, jako je například použití pěnového plastu namísto polystyrenu.5 Společnost LG odstranila 19 tun tohoto materiálu z výrobního procesu tím, že začala používat polypropylenové obaly pro venkovní jednotky svých systémových klimatizací.

Některé konkrétní výrobky získaly certifikát pro použití recyklovaných materiálů, včetně řad LG OLED evoLG XBOOM.6 Soundbary LG jsou rovněž vyráběny s ohledem na životní prostředí a všechny nové modely jsou od roku 2022 vyráběny z recyklované tkaniny.7

lg-experience-esg-lg-sustainable-future-upcycling-vs-recycling-tv.jpg
Obaly šetřící papír

Množství papíru použitého na zabalení venkovní jednotky bylo rovněž sníženo z 2950 g na 300 g, přičemž obaly jsou rovněž sbírány a recyklovány. Tohle opatření má významný dopad, neboť díky tomuto projektu se ročně ušetří přibližně 85 tun papíru.5

Snaha o udržitelnou budoucnost od zdroje až po prodejní místo


Společnost LG dělá vše pro to, aby pomohla chránit planetu, od snižování množství uhlíku při výrobě a likvidaci výrobků až po používání ekologických materiálů pro výrobu svých výrobků a obalů i recyklaci opakovaně použitelných součástí.

lg-experience-esg-lg-sustainable-future-upcycling-vs-recycling-net-zero.jpg
Společnost LG chce zajistit, aby byl celý životní cyklus výrobku šetrný k životnímu prostředí, ať už jde o plánování, balení, dodávku, používání, likvidaci nebo obnovu výrobku, a to v každém kroku procesu, který je pečlivě zvažován. A tím se budoucnost planety stává o něco světlejší.


Life's Good!



1 LG Global, Síť pro zpětný odběr a recyklaci

2 LG Energy Solution, Blog o domácích bateriích

3 LG Press, Od starého k novému

4 LG Newsroom

5 LG Global, Pro planetu

6 Zadní kryt modelů LG OLED evo, televizorů QNED a televizorů NanoCell uvedených na trh v roce 2023 je doplněn recyklovaným plastovým materiálem, který využívá více než 30 % použitých plastů.

7 Naše nové modely soundbarů (S95QR, S90QY, S80QR, S80QY, S75QR, S75Q, S65Q) využívají polyesterovou tkaninu, která byla vyrobena z plastových lahví a získala certifikaci Globálního standardu pro recyklaci.

