LG Experience

Udržitelná budoucnost LG: síla obalů

Od Awoh Negheie 23.11.2023

little girl in cardboard spaceship suit
  • Ekologické obaly mají zásadní význam při řešení aktuálních ekologických problémů. Proto společnost LG aktivně podporuje udržitelnost životního prostředí začleňováním ekologicky šetrných materiálů do svých obalů.
  • Společnost LG Electronics se zapojila do recyklačních programů v Evropě a splňuje regulační povinnosti ve všech členských zemích EU.
  • Udržitelné obaly se zaměřují na snížení dopadu na životní prostředí minimalizací odpadu, úsporou zdrojů a snížením emisí uhlíku. Tento závazek společnost LG sdílí.
  • Společnost LG si dala za cíl používat udržitelnější obaly z recyklovaných materiálů, aby umožnila spotřebitelům nakupovat ekologičtěji.


Co jsou to ekologické obaly a co dělá společnost LG pro to, aby jich bylo v Evropě víc?

V době, kdy stojí obavy o životní prostředí na prvním místě, jsou ekologické obaly klíčovou součástí řešení problému. LG, značka známá svými inovacemi, aktivně přispívá k udržitelné budoucnosti začleňováním ekologických materiálů do svých obalů. Od roku 2005 se společnost LG Electronics aktivně zapojuje do evropských programů zpětného odběru a recyklace v souladu se směrnicemi OEEZ (Odpadních elektrických a elektronických zařízení). Tyto směrnice stanoví, že každý členský stát EU má jedinečný systém sběru a recyklace a společnost LG Electronics tyto regulační povinnosti důsledně plní ve všech zemích EU.1

world city lights map
world city lights map

V tomto článku se budeme zabývat konceptem udržitelných obalů, jejich různými typy, a proč jsou důležité. Zjistěte, jaké zásadní změny provádí společnost LG po celé Evropě, aby dosáhla ekologičtějších obalových řešení.


Co je udržitelný obal?

Udržitelné balení je více než jen módní výstřelek; je to závazek ke snížení zátěže na životní prostředí. Na rozdíl od standardních obalů jsou udržitelné obaly šetrné k životnímu prostředí po celou dobu svého životního cyklu. Účelem ekologických obalů je od jejich návrhu až k likvidaci:

  • Minimalizace odpadu
  • Šetření zdroji
  • Snížení emisí uhlíku

Jak ale odlišíme udržitelné obaly od ostatních? U papírových materiálů vyhledávejte certifikace, jako je například FSC (Forest Stewardship Council) a u recyklovatelných plastů vyhledávejte symbol na sebe navazujících šipek.2 Společnost LG plní tyto zásady a zajišťuje, že její obaly jsou nejen vizuálně atraktivní, ale také ekologické.

Recyklované plasty

Jedním z klíčových aspektů udržitelných obalů je používání recyklovaných a biologicky rozložitelných plastů. Závazek společnosti LG snížit množství plastového odpadu je patrný z obalových materiálů, které využívá. V roce 2021 společnost LG Electronics (LG) odhalila svůj cíl využít do roku 2030 téměř 600 000 tun recyklovaných plastů a snížit tak emise.

Kromě toho společnost LG zavádí opatření pro sběr a recyklaci elektronického odpadu v 52 zemích.4 Recyklační centrum LG Chilseo v Jižní Koreji, které zahájilo provoz v roce 2001, nejenže shromažďuje elektronický odpad, ale také využívá recyklovaný plast k výrobě nových součástek, které jsou dodávány do sousedního zařízení společnosti LG pro domácí spotřebiče, kde jsou využity v nových výrobcích, jako jsou na příklad chladničky.

Ekologický karton a papír

Ekologicky smýšlející spotřebitelé oceňují obaly vyrobené z udržitelných zdrojů. Na tuto poptávku společnost LG reaguje využitím recyklovaného kartonu a papíru, které pocházejí z ekologicky obhospodařovaných lesů.5 Vybrané modely LG OLED evo jsou například dodávány v kartonové krabici opatřené ekoznačkou.6 Součástí takovýchto balení je také sáček na dálkové ovládání vyrobený z organických materiálů, který dále přispívá ke snížení zbytečné spotřeby plastů.7

Lisování recyklované buničiny

Lisování recyklované buničiny představuje ekologickou alternativu k tradičním obalovým materiálům na bázi plastů. Tato technika umožňuje společnosti LG snížit svou ekologickou stopu a zároveň přináší odolnější a udržitelnější obalová řešení. Tento přechod od plastových sáčků a pěnového polystyrenu k ekologickým obalům z recyklované lisované buničiny vynesl soundbarům LG certifikaci SGS Eco Product.8 10


Proč jsou ekologické obaly důležité?

Nejde jen o jejich vzhled; představují významný milník na celkové cestě k udržitelnosti. Udržitelné obaly doplňují ekologicky šetrnou výrobu a přijetím udržitelných obalových postupů mohou společnosti jako LG pomoci přispět k oběhovému hospodářství, ve kterém se zdroji šetří a znovu se jich využívá.9

go green cardboard box
go green cardboard box

Obaly se tak stávají mocným nástrojem v boji proti změně klimatu a zhoršování životního prostředí. Společnost LG nyní aktivně prosazuje nový obchodní přístup, který zahrnuje udržitelnou recirkulaci omezených zdrojů. Tato iniciativa podtrhuje zvýšený závazek společnosti LG k vyhledávání a recyklaci použitých výrobků, představující ústřední princip jejího úsilí v oblasti životního prostředí.


Je recyklovaný obal udržitelný?

recyclable coffee cup and burger box
recyclable coffee cup and burger box

Recyklované obaly hrají klíčovou roli ve snahách o dosažení udržitelnosti, ale skutečná míra jejich udržitelnosti se odvíjí od jejich správného využití. Pokud jsou recyklované obaly využity efektivně, mohou pomoci šetřit zdroje, omezit spotřebu energie a snížit množství odpadu. Společnost LG nadále klade velký důraz na to, aby její recyklované obaly splňovaly tato kritéria, a otevírá tak cestu k udržitelnějším zítřkům. Prostřednictvím podpory uvědomělých recyklačních postupů zdůrazňuje společnost LG svůj neochvějný závazek k péči o životní prostředí. Přijetím recyklovaných obalů dodržujících tyto zásady pomáhá společnost LG jít příkladem v úsilí o dosažení zelenější a udržitelnější budoucnosti.


Udržitelnější nakupování s ekologickými obaly

woman unpacking tv
woman unpacking tv

Ve společnosti LG Electronics rozumíme, jak důležitá je udržitelnost v každém aspektu vašeho každodenního života – včetně nakupování.  Jako spotřebitel držíte ve svých rukou moc činit chytřejší a uvědomělejší nákupní rozhodnutí výběrem značek, které upřednostňují udržitelné obaly. Společně můžeme podpořit pozitivní změnu a pomoci zformovat udržitelnější budoucnost naší planety. A to jedním promyšleným nákupem za druhým.

Význam ekologických obalů nemůže být jasnější v době, kdy se svět potýká se závažnými ekologickými problémy. Začleněním ekologických materiálů do svých obalů přijala společnost LG aktivní opatření, která pomáhají vést cestu k udržitelnější budoucnosti. Jejich používání recyklovaných plastů, ekologicky šetrného kartonu a papíru, a inovativní tvarování buničiny je důkazem jejich neochvějného závazku k udržitelným obalům.


Life's Good!



1 LG Global, Take-Back & Recycling Network

LG Newsroom, LG Sets Goal to Utilize More Than Half Million Tonnes of Recycled Plastic

LG Newsroom, From Old to Gold

4FUTUREVVORLD, LG 2022 Soundbars Made With Recycled Materials

Why LG OLED, Sustainability

6 Zadní kryt modelů LG OLED evo, televizorů QNED a televizorů NanoCell uvedených na trh v roce 2023 je doplněn recyklovaným plastovým materiálem, který využívá více než 30 procent použitého plastu.

LG Eco-Minded Soundbars

LG Global, Circular Economy

LG Sustainability Report, 2022

10 Naše nové modely soundbarů (S95QR, S90QY, S80QR, S80QY, S75QR, S75Q, S65Q) používají polyesterový žerzej, který byl vyroben z plastových lahví a byl certifikován podle Global Recycled Standard.

