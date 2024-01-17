Skip to Contents Skip to Accessibility Help
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG Experience

Jak zajistit delší životnost spotřebičů LG

Od Adrian Back 17.01.2024

kids and washing machine
  • Zjistíte, jaké má delší životnost spotřebičů výhody pro životní prostředí.
  • Pochopíte, proč je důležitá správná údržba a energeticky úsporné používání.
  • Dozvíte se praktické tipy na prodloužení životnosti domácích spotřebičů.
  • Pochopíte úsilí společnosti LG v oblasti udržitelnosti, včetně iniciativ v oblasti recyklace a energeticky účinných funkcí.

Ať už jde o snižování množství plastového odpadu, třídění v rámci recyklace, nebo kompostování potravinového odpadu, lidé po celém světě podnikají kroky k zajištění udržitelnějšího životního stylu. A jsou to právě domácnosti, kde mnozí z nás mohou mít pozitivní vliv – zejména prostřednictvím spotřebičů.

V našich domácnostech používáme řadu elektronických zařízení, která nám pomáhají s nejrůznějšími každodenními úkoly. Naštěstí se nabízí řada opatření, s jejichž pomocí zajistíme dlouhodobější účinný provoz spotřebičů


Vliv dlouhé životnosti spotřebičů na udržitelnost 

Ještě před deseti lety jsme neměli tolik informací o vlivu elektroniky na životní prostředí jako dnes. Kultura výrobků na jedno použití už pomalu končí a my si stále více uvědomujeme dopady výroby, dopravy a likvidace spotřebičů.

young woman cooking next to instaview
young woman cooking next to instaview

Všechny tyto tři fáze mají negativní vliv na životní prostředí, ať už jde o využívání přírodních zdrojů nebo emise CO2. Proto je důležité snažit se prodlužovat životnost spotřebičů a snižovat jejich uhlíkovou stopu.

 

Lepší porozumění spotřebičům

I když jsme si možná zvykli na neustálé upgradování našich telefonů a tabletů a jejich výměnu za nejnovější modely, životnost většiny domácích spotřebičů – jako jsou lednice, pračky a myčky – může být delší než deset let. 

Aby nám však spotřebiče vydržely více než 10 let, je důležité zlepšovat jejich výkon. To může zahrnovat vše od pravidelného čištění až po využívání energeticky účinných funkcí.

Tipy na prodloužení životnosti spotřebičů 

Níže uvádíme tři hlavní způsoby, jak prodloužit životnost nezbytných domácích spotřebičů. 

Pravidelná údržba

Účinný provoz spotřebiče závisí na jeho čistotě a údržbě. Pravidelné kontroly jsou nezbytné pro zabránění hromadění prachu a nečistot, které mají za následek snížení výkonu.   V zájmu zajištění optimální funkčnosti neprodleně vyřešte veškeré případné problémy. Často může být zapotřebí jen malá, rychlá oprava, aby mohlo zařízení dále bez problémů fungovat.

Chytré návyky při používání

Na účinnost a životnost spotřebičů má značný vliv způsob používání. Je nezbytné zjistit optimální postupy – např. zapínání myčky pouze tehdy, když je naplněná, nebo praní při nízkých teplotách. Používání energeticky úsporných funkcí, jako je např. TurboWash™360˚ u LG, zvyšuje ochranu tkanin a zároveň zaručuje vyšší účinnost praní

Aktualizace a upgrady softwaru

Díky tomu, že v domácnostech máme nyní většinu chytrých spotřebičů, je možné provést jejich aktualizaci a upgrade pouhým stiskem tlačítka. Firmware (softwarový program) může zlepšit výkon zařízení a opravit kritické problémy. Aktualizace softwaru zase přináší nejnovější řešení a technologii, která pomáhá zajistit maximálně účinný provoz spotřebičů.


Podpora společnosti LG pro udržitelný životní styl 

Společnost LG je odhodlána vytvářet energeticky účinné produkty pro udržitelnější budoucnost. Toho dosahuje pomocí designu a zavádění přelomových technologií. Emise uhlíku funkčních jednotek (přibližně 80 % celkových uhlíkových emisí LG Electronics je produkováno během fáze používání) poklesly ve srovnání s rokem 2020 o 13,1 %.7 Skvělým příkladem je řada chladniček LG InstaView™ s elegantním skleněným panelem, díky kterému je možné vidět obsah lednice, aniž by bylo potřeba otevřít dveře – tím se šetří energie a čas.

mother and child doing laundry
mother and child doing laundry

Pračky LG s funkcí ezDispense™ také zvyšují účinnost praní tím, že snižují počet potřebných oplachů na jeden cyklus, protože chytrá funkce automaticky dodává optimální množství pracího prostředku potřebného pro danou várku prádla.³


Recyklace spotřebičů a odpovědná likvidace 

Likvidace velkých domácích spotřebičů může být náročná, ale je nezbytná pro ochranu životního prostředí. V zájmu podpory odpovědné likvidace nyní mnohá recyklační střediska nabízejí službu odvozu většího zboží, jako jsou lednice a pračky.

recycling appliances
recycling appliances

Společnost LG se na této iniciativě také podílí. Spolupracuje s recyklačními firmami po celé Evropě a zákazníci tak mají možnost domluvit si odvoz a následnou recyklaci nepotřebných elektrických spotřebičů.5 Dále společnost LG provozuje v 52 zemích službu opětovného využití elektroodpadu, v jejímž rámci shromáždí v období od roku 2006 do roku 2030 více než 8 milionů tun elektronického odpadu.6

Podpora udržitelného životního stylu je velmi důležitá a péče o domácí spotřebiče a využívání energeticky úsporných funkcí může značně prodloužit životní cyklus spotřebičů. Díky iniciativám společnosti LG v oblasti recyklace si můžete být jisti, že když je čas na upgrade, je zajištěn odvoz a spolehlivá recyklace i velkých spotřebičů, což pomáhá chránit životní prostředí. 


Life is Good!



1. S funkcí TurboWash™ bude vaše prádlo důkladně vypráno za pouhých 39 minut, aniž by došlo ke snížení ochrany tkaniny. Tento test provedla společnost Intertek na základě normy IEC 60456, vydání 5.0. Cyklus TurboWash39 s 5kg várkou IEC v porovnání s tradičním cyklem pro bavlnu s TurboWash. 

2. Lineární invertorový kompresor LG využívá lineární pístový pohon. Vzniká tak menší tření, což má za následek až o 32 % menší spotřebu energie. 

3. ezDispense™: Vyperte až 20krát s běžnou dávkou (5kg várka). Společné použití obou přihrádek na aviváž a prací prostředek až pro 35 dávek pracího prostředku. Výsledky se mohou značně lišit v závislosti na konkrétním prostředí. Testováno v laboratoři LG. 

4. Průzkum společnosti Wirecutter: Americké lednice LG se řadí mezi produkty, se kterými jsou jejich majitelé nejvíce spokojeni. Na druhém místě jsou lednice GE, které mají lepší recenze v oblasti zákaznického servisu.

5. LG – zpětný odběr a recyklační síť v Evropě

6. LG pečuje o životní prostředí ve všech oblastech

7. LG vydává zprávu o udržitelnosti za období 2022–2023

Předchozí

Udržitelná budoucnost LG: síla obalů
 

Další

Udržitelná budoucnost s LG: větší ohleduplnost k životnímu prostředí pro zákazníky