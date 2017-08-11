Skip to Contents Skip to Accessibility Help
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG Experience
A hand to knock on LG InstaView Door-in-door

CO PŘIPRAVUJEME

Dvakrát zaklepejte a podívejte se dovnitř! Zcela nová dvířka LG Instaview Door-in-Door™

Chladnička LG InstaView® Door-in-Door™ vás ušetří protivného otevírání dveří pokaždé, když chcete nahlédnout dovnitř. Nyní stačí dvakrát zaklepat a podívat se dovnitř!

LG's IFA 2022 banners marking the exhibit entrance

CO PŘIPRAVUJEME

IFA 2022: Život v novém pojetí díky inovacím od LG

Pokud hledáte ty nejnovější a nejinovativnější produkty od LG, byl pro vás veletrh IFA 2022 tím pravým místem. Pojďte se podívat na některé z našich oblíbenců.

Two chefs prepare a meal in front of a wall of smart fridges

CO PŘIPRAVUJEME

IFA 2022: špičková technologie v kuchyni

Zbavte se stresu z vaření či skladování potravin díky začlenění nejnovějších technologií do kuchyně s pomocí těch nejlepších chytrých spotřebičů.

A modern home includes many different connected devices.

CO PŘIPRAVUJEME

Vytvořte si chytřejší domov s připojenými zařízeními

Zjistěte, jak chytrá připojená zařízení dokážou zjednodušit život a vytvořit perfektní atmosféru stisknutím jediného tlačítka.

Na červeném pohyblivém banneru je napsáno: Lepší život, který si zasloužíte

CO PŘIPRAVUJEME

Veletrh CES 2022 představuje lepší život, který si zasloužíte

Veletrh CES 2022 představil lepší život, který si zasloužíte se špičkovými produkty značky LG, a jedinečný zážitek, na který hned tak nezapomenete.

A woman relaxing in an armchair and admiring the view from her home

CO PŘIPRAVUJEME

S chytrými domácími spotřebiči obohacenými o ThinQ je život z domu dobrý

S chytrými domácími spotřebiči od LG a s aplikací ThinQ je život doma snadnější.

LG's soundbars are on show at CES 2020, and with elevated AI functionality, they make sure the sound in your room creates a whole new entertainment experience | More at LG MAGAZINE

CO PŘIPRAVUJEME

Nejlepší Sound bary pro televizní pořady, filmy a hudbu na veletrhu CES

Zjistěte, proč už nepotřebujete rozměrné stereo systémy, když Sound bary LG vytvářejí nepřekonatelný zvuk, díky kterému se dostanete do ještě větší blízkosti děje na obrazovce

Podstatné

Technologie, která zlepší váš

tv.png

TV

Prozkoumat
audio.png

Audio

Prozkoumat
tone-free.png

Sluchátka

Prozkoumat
instaview.png

Lednice

Prozkoumat
washing-machine.png

Pračky

Prozkoumat
styler.png

Styler

Prozkoumat
monitors.png

Monitory

Prozkoumat
beamers.png

Projektory

Prozkoumat
artcool-AC24BK.png

Klimatizace

Prozkoumat
audio.png

Audio

Prozkoumat
tone-free.png

Sluchátka

Prozkoumat
instaview.png

Lednice

Prozkoumat
washing-machine.png

Pračky

Prozkoumat
styler.png

Styler

Prozkoumat
monitors.png

Monitory

Prozkoumat
beamers.png

Projektory

Prozkoumat
artcool-AC24BK.png

Klimatizace

Prozkoumat