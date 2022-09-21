Skip to Contents Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Experience

IFA 2022: špičková technologie v kuchyni

Od Adrian Back 21.09.2022

Two chefs prepare a meal in front of a wall of smart fridges
  • Zjistěte více o technologii obsažené v chytrých kuchyňských spotřebičích 
  • Zjistěte, jak se technologie v kuchyni a chytré spotřebiče v domácnosti vyvíjely, aby se staly oblíbenými v domácnosti
  • Objevte některé z předních chytrých kuchyňských spotřebičů, které vám mohou ještě více usnadnit život 
  • Seznamte se s převratnou technologií v kuchyni, která byla k vidění na veletrhu IFA 2022

Existuje dobrý důvod, proč je kuchyně popisována jako srdce domova. Je to skvělé místo pro setkávání rodiny a přátel, ať už si pochutnáváte na domácím jídle, učíte děti péct nebo odpočíváte s osvěžujícím nápojem po dlouhém dni.

Vzhledem k tomu, že lidé tráví stále více času v kuchyni, není žádným překvapením, že high-tech spotřebiče jsou stále populárnější. Ať už jde o chladničky s interními kamerami, trouby s režimy Air Fry / Air Sous Vide nebo pračky, které dokážou dezinfikovat vaše oblečení stisknutím tlačítka – nyní existuje velké množství technologií navržených tak, aby vám život ještě více usnadnily.

Na veletrhu IFA 2022 společnost LG představila novou kolekci kuchyňských spotřebičů s Wi-Fi, která ukázala, jak snadné je naplnit každou kuchyni řadou chytrých zařízení, nabitých inovativními technologiemi.

Čtěte dále a zjistěte, jak si můžete vytvořit svou vlastní chytrou kuchyni, a zjistěte, jak tyto spotřebiče mohou pomoci v domácnosti.


Co dělá kuchyňský spotřebič chytrým?

Definice chytrého zařízení je takové, které lze připojit k jinému zařízení s podporou Wi-Fi, jako je chytrý telefon nebo tablet. Poté je lze ovládat a monitorovat na dálku, což zvyšuje pohodlí a pomáhá šetřit čas –  v některých případech i peníze.

V kuchyni tuto technologii nyní najdete v troubách, pračkách, mrazničkách, lednicích a sušičkách. Ve všech případech jsou navrženy tak, aby vám usnadnily život, tak abyste mohli pracovat chytřeji, nikoli namáhavěji.

Choosing the colour of a MoodUP LG smart fridge with the LG ThinQ app

Chytré kuchyňské spotřebiče a chytrá domácnost

Zavádění chytrých domácích spotřebičů se rozběhlo v roce 2010, zpočátku s termostaty a žárovkami. Televize, reproduktory, a dokonce i zvonky byly připojeny, a v podobné době začaly přijímat tuto technologii i kuchyňské spotřebiče.

Nyní se zdá, že všechny kuchyně v budoucnosti budou obsahovat chytré spotřebiče, které lze ovládat stisknutím tlačítka na chytrém telefonu. Od předehřátí trouby a kontroly potravin v lednici, když budete zrovna v supermarketu, až po upozornění na dokončení mytí a praní.

S kompatibilními produkty můžete dokonce ovládat spotřebiče v obývacím pokoji, ložnici a prádelně pomocí stejné aplikace, kterou používáte k ovládání technologie ve vaší kuchyni.


Nejlepší příklady technologie v kuchyni

Abyste lépe porozuměli tomu, co odlišuje chytré kuchyňské spotřebiče od jejich předchůdců, pojďme se podívat na některé z nejoblíbenějších funkcí.

Inteligentní automatizace

S tolika připojenými spotřebiči se otevírá svět příležitostí. A jedním z vrcholů chytré technologie je, že nemusíte být fyzicky ve vaší kuchyni, abyste mohli produkty používat.

Díky integrované umělé inteligenci a možnostem automatizace můžete prostřednictvím telefonu provádět řadu úkolů. Můžete spustit a zastavit cyklus odstřeďování na vaší pračce, uvařit si šálek kávy z pohodlí vaší pohovky, zapnout troubu, a dokonce se podívat, co je uvnitř vaší lednice, když jste v obchodě s potravinami.

Energeticky úsporné spotřebiče

Zmínili jsme, že chytrá zařízení vám mohou ušetřit peníze, a to díky tomu, že se spotřebiče stávají mnohem energeticky účinnějšími. Chytré chladničky, jako je LG Instaview™, jsou skvělým příkladem, protože dokážou zjistit, zda byly dveře ponechány otevřené, a upozorní vás prostřednictvím aplikace.

Schopnost zobrazit obsah chladničky bez jejího otevření také pomáhá šetřit energii. Podobně s chytrou troubou LG můžete kontrolovat průběh jídla, aniž byste museli otevírat dvířka trouby a vypouštět tak horký vzduch.

Mobilní konektivita

Díky chytrým spotřebičům připojeným k jednomu centrálnímu rozbočovači, vašemu telefonu nebo tabletu, je neuvěřitelně snadné synchronizovat celou kuchyň. Pomocí aplikace LG ThinQ můžete například přistupovat k více kuchyňským spotřebičům z jednoho místa. To je zvláště užitečné, pokud máte naplánovaný náročný den.

Můžete začít den tím, že si uvaříte kávu ještě v posteli, a dokonce lze spustit cyklus na pračce, než vyjdete z ložnice.

Ještě k tomu, můžete také zkontrolovat obsah svojí lednice a nechat si doporučit recepty. Můžete si dokonce vytvořit seznam potravin a poté pomocí mobilního telefonu objednat chybějící položky.  Jakmile se rozhodnete o konkrétním pokrmu, můžete troubu předehřát stisknutím tlačítka, až bude mít požadovanou teplotu, budete upozorněni notifikací.


Nejlepší chytré domácí spotřebiče: naše oblíbená technologie v kuchyni z IFA 2022

Chcete zkontrolovat obsah svojí chytré lednice nebo spustit prací cyklus v chytrém telefonu? Pak si přečtěte něco o chytrých kuchyňských spotřebičích LG, které byly vystaveny na IFA 2022.

Lednice MoodUP™ měnící barvu

Jak bylo ukázáno během předběžné akce LG Experience Event, tato nová chytrá lednička zaměřená na design vynikne v každé kuchyni. Nejnovější chytrá lednička LG MoodUP™ se jistě stane hitem u těch, kteří rádi pořádají večírky a zapůsobí na své hosty, na již tak přeplněném poli.

A woman demonstrates the colour-changing panels of an LG MoodUP smart refrigerator

Nejen, že nabízí všechny výhody, které s sebou přináší konektivita, ale je tu i zcela nová funkce, která vám umožní přizpůsobit barvu předních panelů prostřednictvím aplikace ThinQ na vašem telefonu. Lednici tak můžete sladit s barevným motivem vaší kuchyně nebo dokonce vybrat ideální barvu na párty.

Chytrá lednice InstaView™

Díky neuvěřitelně užitečnému panelu Door-in-Door™, který vám umožní nahlédnout dovnitř, aniž byste ji museli otevírat, je tato chytrá chladnička energeticky účinná a mimořádně sofistikovaná. Díky tomu, že je uvnitř kamera, můžete si obsah spotřebiče prohlédnout prostřednictvím telefonu a zkontrolovat, které produkty potřebujete.

Díky spojení s Alexou ji můžete požádat, aby vám doporučila recepty na základě svého obsahu, a dokonce vzala v potaz data expirace potravin, abyste snížili množství odpadu. Brzy z vás bude expert na plánování jídel pro celou rodinu.

Společnost LG se také může pochlubit sbírkou řad spotřebičů, které vám umožní péct, grilovat, restovat, vařit, smažit a mnoho dalšího. Zároveň učiní vaši kuchyni modernější. Mnohé z nich jsou také vybaveny technologií ProBake Convection™, která zajišťuje optimální distribuci tepla pro dosažení přesných výsledků. Vaše kuchyně tak bude nejen dobře vypadat, ale stejně přitažlivé bude i jídlo.

S chytrými kuchyňskými spotřebiči, které jsou nyní populárnější než kdy dříve, opravdu není lepší čas dozvědět se o mnoha výhodách a začlenit do kuchyně nejnovější technologie.


Life's Good!

Vlastnosti produktu

lg_experience_featured_product_GSXV90MCDE.jpg

GSXV90MCAE

Americká chladnička | Door cooling | Door-in-Door™

Product sheet

energy class
Kde koupíte
Přidat do košíku
lg_experience_featured_product_GBB72PZEFN.jpg

GBB62PZGFN

Kombinovaná chladnička | LG Total No Frost | DoorCooling+™

Product sheet

energy class
Kde koupíte
A front view of LG refregirator GMX844MCKV.

GMX844MCKV

Americká chladnička | InstaView Door-in-Door™ | ThinQ™ + WiFi

Product sheet

energy class
Kde koupíte

