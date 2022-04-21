Skip to Contents Skip to Accessibility Help
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG Experience

Chytrý průvodce vaším uhlíkově neutrálním životním stylem s LG ThinQ

21.04.2022

Celebrating Earth Day with LG ThinQ.

LG ThinQ vám ve spojení s nejnovějšími chytrými domácími spotřebiči pomůže zajistit pohodlný a udržitelný život.

Přemýšlíte v souvislosti s letošním Dnem Země nad ekologickým bydlením? Chytré domácí technologie vám velmi usnadní cestu k udržitelnosti, pomohou tak snížit spotřebu elektřiny i vody a zároveň sníží energetickou stopu vaší domácnosti.

Společnost LG, která se vydala nad rámec úspory energie, představuje chytrou domácí platformu LG ThinQ s řadu nových ekologických funkcí, které vás povedou přímo k větší udržitelnosti. Podívejte se, jak vám nejnovější chytré technologie společnosti LG mohou dopomoci k novému, uhlíkově neutrálnímu životnímu stylu.

A woman checks the LG ThinQ app on her smartphone.
A woman checks the LG ThinQ app on her smartphone.

Usnadnění úspory energie

Aplikace LG ThinQ s chytrými funkcemi vám umožní snadno optimalizovat energetickou účinnost vašich domácích spotřebičů a velmi zjednoduší úsporu energie v domácnosti.Aplikace dokonce pracuje se vzorci využití – například může upravit spotřebu energie chladničky na nejnižší úroveň v nočních hodinách, kdy jste méně pravděpodobné, že budete otevírat a zavírat dveře chladničky.

Funkce dálkového monitorování a ovládání také pomáhají snížit plýtvání elektrickou energií. Představte si třeba, že jste zamkli dům a vyrazili na zaslouženou dovolenou, ale zapomněli jste vypnout jeden ze spotřebičů. S aplikací LG ThinQ to není problém. Můžete jednoduše zkontrolovat stav všech vašich spotřebičů a pak odkudkoliv vypnout ten, který jste nechali zapnutý.

A father and daughter unload their LG smart washing machine.
A father and daughter unload their LG smart washing machine.

Když se přesuneme z kuchyně do prádelny, tady aplikace LG ThinQ nabízí praktickou funkci doporučení pro cyklus, který zajistí čisté vyprání oblečení bez plýtvání vodou nebo pracím prostředkem. Poté, co LG pračka stanoví typ tkaniny a hmotnost várky, aplikace navrhne optimální prací cyklus, který použije pouze to, co je potřeba k dosažení nejlepších výsledků pro vaše prádlo a také životní prostředí.

Prodloužení životnosti domácích spotřebičů

Údržba spotřebičů v dobrém provozním stavu nejen prodlouží jejich životnost a v dlouhodobém horizontu vám ušetří peníze. Kromě toho může také pomoci zabránit nadměrné spotřebě energie během provozu, a je proto velmi výhodná pro každou domácnost.

Navíc dobrá péče o spotřebiče znamená menší zátěž pro sběrné dvory, protože čím delší bude životnost spotřebičů, tím déle bude trvat, než skončí na skládce. Funkce Smart Diagnosis aplikace ThinQ, která je určená k podpoře uživatelů při lepší péči o domácí spotřebiče LG, umožňuje provádět rychlé kontroly, kterými se ujistí, že vše funguje, jak má. Kromě preventivní péče, aplikace také připomene, když je čas vyměnit filtry produktu.

LG Upgradeable Appliances connect with LG ThinQ.
LG Upgradeable Appliances connect with LG ThinQ.

Společnost LG nedávno oznámila, že podnikla další kroky, a uvedla na trh inovovatelné spotřebiče, ve kterých je možné aktivovat nové funkce, jež budou pro uživatele ještě výhodnější. Paradigma s inovovatelnými spotřebiči společnosti LG a nabídkou nového a neustále se vyvíjejícího uživatelského prostředí bez nutnosti „upgradovat“ na novější model má potenciál ještě více prodloužit životnost elektronických produktů společnosti a pomoc zmírnit celosvětový problém elektronického odpadu.


S nejnovějšími chytrými domácími technologiemi si můžete vychutnat život, který je pohodlnější a udržitelnější než kdy dříve. Krásný Den Země!



Life's Good!


* Funkce ThinQ se mohou lišit v závislosti na regionech a modelech produktů.

Vlastnosti produktu

A front image of LG Turbowash™ F4V709WTSE 9kg Washing Machine in white

F4WV909P1E

LG 9 kg parní pračka, Direct Drive™ motor, AI DD™

Product sheet

energy class
Kde koupíte

Související článek

Overhead shot of a heart-shaped lake in a dense green forest

Užitečné rady

Tři uvědomělé tipy k lepšímu já na rok 2022

Zvolte si udržitelnost, vyzkoušejte tyto změny životního stylu a staňte se lepšími – i pro své prostředí.

Pračky a sušičky LG využívají umělou inteligenci k ochraně vašeho oblečení.

Tech Hub

Všechno, co potřebujete vědět o pračkách LG

Přečtěte si naše Časté dotazy a zjistěte, jaké chytré funkce pračky LG mají a jak prospějí vašemu oblečení i vaší uhlíkové stopě.

Předchozí

Tři uvědomělé tipy k lepšímu já na rok 2022
 

Další

Jak vyrobit ledové koule, co vykouzlí dokonalé koktejly