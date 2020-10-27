Skip to Contents Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Experience

S chytrými domácími spotřebiči obohacenými o ThinQ je život z domu dobrý

Od Sana Telalovic 27.10.2020

A woman relaxing in an armchair and admiring the view from her home

Domov je vaším útočištěm. A proto se spotřebiče LG stávají chytřejšími za pomoci ThinQ – aby vám domácí život o trochu usnadnily.

Domácí život by měl být za všech okolností zvladatelný. I když bychom asi chtěli trávit veškerý čas odpočinkem a sledováním filmů, vynoří se pokaždé domácí práce a povinnosti, které nás zaměstnají. Naštěstí je tu s pomocnou rukou LG. Díky nejnovějšímu vývoji ThinQ a řadě chytrých domácích spotřebičů představených na letošní výstavě IFA vás snad budou méně zaměstnávat obavy o to, abyste udrželi krok s domácností, a strávíte více času věcmi, které děláte rádi.


Co je ThinQ?

Umělá inteligence není jen o robotech a samořiditelných autech, technologickým trendem se stává i u domácích spotřebičů. U LG se jí říká ThinQ a má za cíl zajistit vám propojenější domácí život. Znamená to třeba, že nebudete muset uvažovat nad tím, kolik asi zbývá času do konce praní, nebo si předehřejete troubu po cestě z práce domů. S ThinQ můžete ovládat chytré domácí spotřebiče kdekoliv – na jednom místě a kliknutím jednoho tlačítka si zkontrolujete jejich Wi-Fi konektivitu, zjistíte problémy a vyřešíte je.

An LG PuriCare™ Air Purifier and OLED TV on display in a living room with seating.
An LG PuriCare™ Air Purifier and OLED TV on display in a living room with seating.
Péče o oblečení i na cestách

Péče o oblečení se neomezuje jen na zajištění toho, abychom dobře vypadali, její součástí je i udržitelnost našeho šatníku, tak aby vydržel co nejdéle. A protože špinavé oblečení a skvrny jsou tu s námi až příliš často, je nejlepší možností, jak se postarat o čistotu šatů i prodloužení životnosti módních kousků, volba správného pracího programu v závislosti na látce a barvě.

LG Steam+™ může vám může pomoci, protože nabízí flexibilitu výběru z velké nabídky pracích programů, a vy si tak zvolíte ten, co se hodí nejlépe. Vybírat můžete i parní programy, které se postarají o důkladné vyčištění a osvěžení i u nejjemnějšího prádla. Ještě lepší je to, že když se vaší ratolesti během večeře povede vylít si kečup na tričko, můžete zastavit prací program uprostřed a přidat další věci, aby skvrny nestihly zaschnout.

Všechno předešlé ale překoná konektivita ThinQ. Pro vás to znamená, že nemusíte mít strach, pokud si během nedělní rodinné výpravy vzpomenete, že jste zapomněli zapnout pračku, aby děti měly čisté oblečení do školy. Vše, co musíte udělat, je otevřít si aplikaci ThinQ, ve které najdete dalších 20 pracích programů, zapnout ten potřebný a na všechno zapomenout.

Do téhle technologicky nadané produktové řady brzy přibyde LG WashTower prezentovaná na letošní výstavě IFA. Jde o nejnovější kombo pračky se sušičkou, kde se informace o pracím cyklu přesouvají do sušičky, aby se zajistila ještě optimálnější péče o prádlo.

*Model LG WashTower momentálně není dostupný. 

The LG TrueSteam washing machine featured in a home laundry room.
A laundry room equipped with an LG washing machine and dryer
The LG TrueSteam washing machine featured in a home laundry room.
A laundry room equipped with an LG washing machine and dryer
Nadechněte se zhluboka čistého vzduchu

Kvalita vzduchu, který dýcháme venku i doma, může být ovlivněna životem ve velkém městě, vzrůstající automobilovou dopravou, zplodinami z továren, nebo i ekologickými katastrofami. Podle Světové zdravotnické organizace (WHO) žije 91 % světové populace v místech, kde kvalita vzduchu nevyhovuje limitům, jež WHO stanovila.

Na zlepšování kvality vzduchu jsou zaměřeny technologie určené k jeho čištění a LG má v tomto segmentu rostoucí řadu produktů, které mohou prospět vašemu životnímu stylu. Když jste doma, tak čistička vzduchu LG PuriCare™ díky svému 360stupňovému designu odstraňuje ze všech směrů prach, alergeny a zápachy. A ještě lepší je, že s aplikací ThinQ můžete mít přehled o kvalitě vzduchu u vás doma, i když jste pryč, takže si čističku můžete zapnout na dálku a přijít do čerstvějšího vzduchu.

Ne každý z nás má možnost žít na Novém Zélandu, který je považován za místo s nejčistším vzduchem na světě, ale s nasazovatelnou čističkou vzduchu LG PuriCare™ představenou na IFA 2020 si brzy budeme moci alespoň čistit vzduch všude, kam nás zavedou naše kroky. Technologie PuriCare™, předurčená k tomu, aby způsobila revoluci v odvětví, se pyšní dvěma filtry HEPA-13, dvojitým ventilátorem a patentovaným senzorem dýchání, který zjistí, kdy se nadechujete a vydechujete, a umožní zvýšení rychlosti, aby se ve správný čas vpustilo více vzduchu. Produkt zatím není dostupný pro veřejnost, protože těmi prvními, kdo ho budou moci využít, se stanou nemocniční pracovníci s dlouhými směnami.

*Čističky vzduchu a nasazovatelná čistička vzduchu momentálně nejsou dostupné.

The LG PuriCare™ Air Purifier range on display in a home living space
The LG PuriCare™ Air Purifier range on display in a home living space
Chytrá chladnička, se kterou zůstanete nad věcí

Pro hodně lidí je kuchyně srdcem domova a chladnička pak jejím ústředním bodem plným chutných surovin a lákavých svačinek, ale má v sobě potenciál pro větší užitek než jen uchovávání křupavých jablek.

Chladnička LG InstaView Door-in-Door™, jedna z hvězd výstavní haly LG na IFA, je se svým elegantním panelem ze zrcadlového skla opravdovým pomocníkem pro vaši kuchyni a její organizaci povýší na novou úroveň. Stačí dvakrát poklepat a můžete do ní nakouknout bez otvírání dveří, čímž se omezí tepelné ztráty a také snadněji zjistíte, které věci vám dochází a potřebujete je dokoupit.

A man utilising the two-knock system on the mirrored glass panel revealing the content of the LG Instaview Door-In-Door Refrigerator.
A man utilising the two-knock system on the mirrored glass panel revealing the content of the LG Instaview Door-In-Door Refrigerator.

Chladnička je spotřebič, který v kuchyni zkonzumuje nejvíce energie, a proto LG využívá technologii invertorového lineárního kompresoru, jenž maximalizuje energetické úspory, snižuje hluk a udrží potraviny déle čerstvé. Aplikace LG ThinQ je stejně užitečná i v tomto případě, protože zajistí, že se dozvíte, kdy zařízení potřebuje údržbu, a umožní jednoduše, kdykoliv a odkudkoliv upravit teplotu v lednici nebo v mrazáku.

*InstaView ThinQ je registrovaná ochranná známka LG Electronics použitá v rámci licence.

Udržet krok s domácími spotřebiči a pracemi je díky existenci ThinQ a řadě chytrých spotřebičů od LG možná právě o špetku snadnější. Pokud to ve vás probudilo zájem, podívejte se na produktovou řadu obohacenou možnostmi ThinQ.


Life’s Good!

Vlastnosti produktu

lg_experience_featured_product_S3MFC.jpg

S3MFC

Styler | TrueSteam™ - Parní osvěžovač oděvů

Product sheet

Kde koupíte
A front view of LG refregirator GMX844MCKV.

GMX844MCKV

Americká chladnička | InstaView Door-in-Door™ | ThinQ™ + WiFi

Product sheet

energy class
Kde koupíte

