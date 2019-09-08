Skip to Contents Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Experience

IFA 2019: Společnost LG vystavuje na veletrhu IFA chytrou pračku

Od Wendy Clack 08.09.2019

At IFA 2019, the washing machine section featured a game where you take a trip inside the LG AI Washer A close-up of the LG AI Washer, on show at IFA 2019 | More at LG MAGAZINE

Podívejte se, jak LG produkty s umělou inteligencí LG usnadňují praní

Nikdo nemá rád praní. Vypadá to, že čím více perete, tím více věcí se v prádle hromadí! Společnost LG naštěstí vyrobila chytrou pračku, díky které je praní naprosto snadné.

Zde o ní zjistíte více informací a dozvíte se, proč je dokonalým doplňkem pro váš chytrý domov.

The LG AI Washer and Dryer were on show at IFA 2019 | More at LG MAGAZINE
Chytrá

Pračka LG s ThinQ je tak chytrá, že zvolí nastavení praní za vás. Jednoduše do ní hoďte oblečení a jděte si odpočinout. Pračka automaticky na základě hmotnosti a typu látky vybere ten nejlepší cyklus. Díky analýze 20 000 různých vzorů praní dosáhne vždy dokonalého výsledku.

Perte chytře a šetrně s ohledem na látky, které to nejvíce potřebují. Díky tomu budete mít měkčí oblečení, které vám déle vydrží. Testy prokázaly, že tato pračka dokáže v porovnání s běžným modelem* snížit poškození látek až o 18 %, čímž prodlužuje životnost vašich oblíbených kousků.

Není to opravdu snadné?

A close-up of the LG AI Washer, on show at IFA 2019 | More at LG MAGAZINE
Výkonná

Pračka LG s ThinQ má záviděníhodný systém přímého pohonu. Motor je připojený přímo k bubnu, takž není nutný žádný řemen. Díky tomu je pračka velmi výkonná a zároveň opravdu tichá.


Rychlá

Praní můžete dokončit za 39 minut. To je až o 34 % rychleji než s běžnou přídavnou možností TurboWash** – během této doby stihnete shlédnout jednu epizodu svého oblíbeného seriálu. Vaše oblečení bude díky čtyřem 3D tryskám za okamžik dokonale čisté.

The LG AI Washer and Dryer were on show in the TWINWash section of IFA 2019 | More at LG MAGAZINE
Ultračistá

Pračka LG s ThinQ dodá vašemu šatníku profesionálně čistý vzhled. Funkce Steam Refresh eliminuje 99,9 % alergenů***,např. prachové roztoče. Bojuje také proti pomačkání, aby vaše oblečení vypadalo svěže jako z čistírny.


Pohodlí pro příští desetiletí

Kontrolujte svou pračku odkudkoliv pomocí aplikace ThinQ v telefonu. Vaše pračka LG s ThinQ je kompatibilní také se systémy Amazon Alexa a Google Assistant.

S 10letou zárukou na motor můžete navíc klidně spát. Nejlepší praní si budete užívat po mnoho let. Tomu říkáme chytrý život.

S výkonnou a praktickou pračkou LG s ThinQ se možná praní stane vaší nejoblíbenější domácí prací.

Jedete na veletrh IFA 2019? Navštivte nás!

Podívejte se na pračku LG s ThinQ v akci na největší technologické přehlídce v Evropě.

Až budete tady, máme pro vás dokonce připravenou vzrušující interaktivní hru – ta vás vezme na cestu uvnitř nejchytřejší pračky na trhu, abyste mohli skutečně zažít, jak se vaše oblečení pere.

Na veletrhu IFA 2019, který se uskuteční od 6. do 11. září v Berlíně, budeme v hale 18. Nemůžeme se dočkat, až vám ukážeme chytrý domov budoucnosti.

Můžete nás také sledovat na našich kanálech na sociálních sítích, kde naleznete nejnovější aktuality.

AI DD was a big feature, and on show at IFA 2019 | More at LG MAGAZINE
Life's Good!

TurboWash 360, AI s DD a Steam Refresh jsou obchodní známky společnosti LG Electronics používané na základ licence.

*Testováno společností Intertek při cyklu Bavlna s várkou 2 kg (složenou ze spoodního prádla) v porovnání s běžnou pračkou LG. Výsledky se mohou lišit v závislosti na složení várky a externích faktorech.

**Testováno společností Intertek při 39 cyklech TurboWash™ s poloviční várkou v porovnání s běžnou pračkou při cyklu Balvna s možností TurboWash™.

***Testováno společností Intertek při cyklu Bavlna s vybranou možností „Redukce pomačkání“ (várka složena ze tří triček) v porovnání s cyklem Bavlna bez možnosti „Redukce pomačkání“ (založeno na AATCC).

