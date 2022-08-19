Skip to Contents Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Experience

Asistenční technologie: vytváříme přístupné domovy pro všechny

Od Laura Ellis 19.08.2022

A man uses a laptop as assistive technology.

V tomto článku se budeme zabývat následujícími tématy:

  • Co přesně jsou asistenční technologie a proč jsou důležité?
  • Proč se v zařízeních často používá aktivace hlasem, univerzální design, připojení k umělé inteligenci, mobilní ovládání a hmatové funkce?
  • Jak si můžete asistenční technologie doma snadno přizpůsobit a využívat je?


Společnost LG, je známá svými revolučními technologiemi, vyvíjí každý rok výrobky s širokou využitelností. Zjistěte, jak mohou výrobky, které každý den používáte, díky užitečným funkcím, jako je např. aktivace hlasem, univerzální design a připojení k umělé inteligenci, využít asistenční technologie.


Co jsou asistenční technologie?

Na světě žije více než miliarda lidí, kteří potřebují určitou formu asistenčních technologií, aby mohli fungovat nezávisle a žít kvalitní život.1 Tato zařízení a pomůcky pomáhají lidem zvládat různé životní situace a zlepšují jim kvalitu života. Lidé s různými postiženími mohou díky výrobkům s asistenčními technologiemi žít snadněji a pohodlněji, tím že využívají produkty, které byly navrženy pro jejich individuální potřeby.

Do asistenční technologie můžeme zahrnout vše od kolečkových křesel po hlasově ovládaný software. Lidé po celém světě mají stále větší přístup k široké řadě inovativních řešení.


Existuje mnoho forem asistenčních technologií. V tomto článku se podíváme na několik funkcí, které můžete nalézt v moderních zařízeních, jež pomáhají lidem doma, v práci i na veřejnosti.

TV remotes with voice controls are assistive technology.
TV remotes with voice controls are assistive technology.

Aktivace hlasem

Díky rozmachu chytrých reproduktorů používá každý den zařízení s aktivací hlasem 41 % dospělých. Chytré reproduktory ovšem nejsou jediná zařízení reagující na hlasové příkazy. Hlasem můžete ovládat také spotřebiče v domácnosti, chytré telefony, televizory či herní konzole a mnoho dalších.

Dálkové ovládání Magic Remote od společnosti LG je jedním typem asistenční technologie, na kterém můžete vidět, jak aktivace hlasem lidem usnadňuje život. S tímto ovládáním můžete hlasem ovládat celé své zábavní centrum. Můžete komunikovat s celou řadou spotřebičů, které reagují na vyslovení určitého klíčového slova.


Zvuková oznámení

Pokud přehlédnete připomenutí či oznámení, hodí se jiná možnost, abyste zůstali v obraze. Díky zvukovým oznámením uslyšíte, že doprala pračka, trouba dokončila program, nebo že vám dorazila SMS zpráva.

Zvuková oznámení jsou užitečná především pro zrakově postižené jedince, kterým umožní snadno ovládat zařízení, aplikace a rozhraní. Pro každé zařízení nebo typ oznámení si můžete nastavit odlišné tóny, abyste si v nich udrželi pořádek.

Propojení zařízení s umělou inteligencí

S umělou inteligencí můžete ještě snadněji ovládat řadu zařízení po celém domě. Různé formy technologií, se vzájemně propojí a spolupracují, učí se návyky chování uživatele. 

Zařízení spolu za pomoci umělé inteligence „hovoří“ a učí se nové věci o předmětech, se kterými přichází do styku. 

Accessible smart washing machines are a type of assistive technology.
Accessible smart washing machines are a type of assistive technology.

Ovládání chytrým telefonem

Pokud vlastníte chytrý telefon nebo tablet, můžete pomocí jeho obrazovky nebo krátkého hlasového příkazu ovládat stovky dalších zařízení. Stáhněte si aplikaci a začněte využívat výhody chytré domácnosti.

Smart homes are full of assistive technology.
Smart homes are full of assistive technology.

S aplikací LG ThinQ můžete svůj telefon jednoduše propojit s celou řadou vybraných spotřebičů. Z jednoho místa tak budete moci ovládat všechny kompatibilní spotřebiče. Veškeré informace budete mít neustále přístupné na mobilním zařízení, takže nebudete muset chodit od spotřebiče ke spotřebiči a kontrolovat jejich nastavení, úroveň nabití nebo spotřebu energie.


Hmatové funkce

Díky hmatovým funkcím můžete zařízení a spotřebiče ovládat pomocí rukou a prstů. Běžným typem asistenční technologie jsou vyvýšené symboly, které značí funkci daného tlačítka. K dalším populárním hmatovým funkcím patří Braillovo písmo a výrazné textury.

Například v chytrých ledničkách InstaView používáme také hmatové funkce. Stačí dvakrát klepnout a uvidíte, co se nachází v ledničce, aniž byste museli otevírat dveře.


Jak můžete doma využít asistenční technologie?

Prvním krokem ke zlepšení životního stylu pro 10 % světové populace je porozumění zařízením dostupným na trhu. Asistenční technologie můžete v dnešní době používat snadněji než kdykoli dříve. Pokud však nevíte, kde začít, můžete být zavaleni informacemi.

A father and child use telehealth as assistive technology.
A father and child use telehealth as assistive technology.

Telehealth

Jedním ze způsobů začlenění asistenční technologie do každodenního života jsou služby telehealth. Díky nim je možné získat prostřednictvím telefonu nebo internetu přístup k důležitým zdravotním službám.

Pacienti se mohou s lékaři spojit prostřednictvím videochatu, takže nemusí nikam cestovat osobně. To přináší nejen úsporu nákladů, ale také usnadňuje život zdravotně postiženým jedincům, kteří mohou snadno vyhledat péči, aniž by museli někam cestovat.


Univerzální design

Koncept univerzálního designu je založen na myšlence vývoje výrobků vhodných pro každého bez ohledu na věk, schopnosti nebo cokoli jiného. Jedním z příkladů je pračka LG SideKick™ s vhodným přizpůsobením, jako je např. přístup v nízké výšce. Díky tomu zvládnou běžné denní úkoly beze stresu i lidé na kolečkovém křesle nebo s fyzickým postižením. Univerzální design je tudíž důležitá funkce, kterou byste měli u nových spotřebičů vyžadovat. 

Odborníci v oddělení vývoje společnosti LG pracují také na ukazateli přístupnosti, který umožní spotřebitelům snadno posoudit využitelnost různých výrobků. 


Přizpůsobitelná oznámení

Asistenční technologie by měly nabízet různé možnosti ovládání. Díky specializovaným ovládacím prvkům a oznámením, které jsou vhodné pro všechny uživatele, mohou slepí a zrakově postižení lidé pomocí zvukových oznámení používat komfortně všechny své výrobky. Vizuální oznámení a ukazatele poskytují lidem se sluchovým postižením užitečné aktuální informace o zařízeních a spotřebičích.

Při vytváření praktického, pohodlného a přístupného domova se počítá každičký detail. Společnost LG nezapomíná na asistenční technologie a pomáhá vytvářet přístupné domácnosti a firmy.


Life's Good!



https://www.europeantimes.news/cs/2022/05/1118212/

Vlastnosti produktu

Front view of a silver LG InstaView smart refrigerator.

GSXV91MBAE

InstaView Door-in-Door | LG ThinQ+WiFi

Product sheet

energy class
KDE KOUPÍTE
Přidat do košíku
OLED48C36LA.jpg

OLED55C32LA

LG OLED evo C3 55'' 4K Smart TV 2023

Product sheet

energy class
Kde koupíte
Přidat do košíku
A front image of an LG TurboWash360 washing machine with energy label A

FSR9A94WC

9 kg parní pračka LG | 1400 ot./min | Direct Drive™ | AI DD™ | TurboWash™360°

Product sheet

energy class
Kde koupíte
Přidat do košíku

Související článek

Připojení k internetu odlišuje Smart TV od ostatních televizorů

Tech Hub

Co je to Smart TV?

Zajímá vás, co je to Smart TV, neboli chytrá televize? Vše vám o ní řekneme a také prozradíme, jaké má výhody – od nejpopulárnějších aplikací až po propojování s dalšími chytrými zařízeními.

Bílé oblečení visící na prádelní šňůře

Užitečné rady

Jak odstranit skvrny z bílého prádla

V tomto článku si posvítíme na to, jak nejlépe udržet vaše bílé prádlo svěží a jak vyzrát i nad těmi nejodolnějšími skvrnami. Budeme se věnovat všemu od přírodních alternativ až po výběr správných pracích cyklů.

Spotřebitel společnosti LG používá svůj notebook obklopený pozadím inspirovaným přírodou, které propaguje udržitelný život.

Inspirace

Udržitelná budoucnost s LG: větší ohleduplnost k životnímu prostředí pro zákazníky

Prozkoumejte průlomové iniciativy společnosti LG v oblasti vývoje spotřební elektroniky a spotřebičů, které umožňují vést udržitelný životní styl a dělat ekologicky šetrné volby.

Předchozí

5 unikátních nápadů na dárek pro maminku
 

Další

Společnost LG představila na akci Milan Design Week Design zaměřený na potřeby uživatele.