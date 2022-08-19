Skip to Contents Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Experience

Společnost LG představila na akci Milan Design Week Design zaměřený na potřeby uživatele.

19.08.2022

LG SIGNATURE at Milan Design Week.
  • Středem pozornosti na akcích Milan Design Week a Fuori Salone byl Design zaměřený na potřeby uživatele.
  • Společnost LG představila novou řadu kuchyní Signature, se kterou jí pomohli Andrea Vigna a Carlo Stanga.
  • Na společné výstavě LG SIGNATURE a zakladatelky společnosti MUSE Factory Francescy Molteni nazvané „Hide and Seek“ byly k vidění dva nejnovější televizory z lifestylové řady OLED Objet.


Intuitivní design se nezabývá jen tvary a barvami. Největší světový veletrh designu Milan Design Week letos navštívilo více než 370 000 lidí. U 2 100 stánků byly k vidění nejnovější koncepty designu nábytku z celého světa.

Společnost LG představila úchvatnou řadu sofistikovaných, jedinečných a funkčních spotřebičů, čímž vyzdvihla důležitost designu zaměřeného na potřeby uživatele. Pojďme se podívat na několik nejatraktivnějších kousků společnosti LG, které byly k vidění na této akci. Návštěvníci mohli vidět mnoho – od elitní řady kuchyní Signature po dechberoucí novou řadu televizorů OLED Objet, která čerpá inspiraci z umění.


Řada kuchyní Signature od společnosti LG je kombinací stylu a designu zaměřeného na člověka

Všichni potřebujeme dodávat svému tělu kvalitní jídlo. Téma letošní výstavy bylo Věrni jídlu a řada kuchyní Signature od společnosti LG posunula tuto myšlenku ještě o úroveň výše. Na tomhle zabudovaném řešení pro domácnosti se čtyřmi jedinečnými zónami můžeme skutečně spatřit, jak je v kuchyni důležitý výkon, přesnost a design zaměřený na uživatele.

LG Signature Kitchen Suite at Milan Design Week 2022.
LG Signature Kitchen Suite at Milan Design Week 2022.

Uživatelsky přívětivý design v kuchyni

Ředitelka společnost Food Experience Andrea Vigna uspořádala sérii kuchařských kurzů, které doplnily funkčnost a intuitivní rozvržení řady zabudovaných kuchyní Signature. Přidali se k ní také architekt, ilustrátor a autor Carlo Stanga a další známí umělci a návrháři nábytku. Účastníci těchto kurzů tak získali nejen kulinářský zážitek, ale dozvěděli se také o správném uchovávání jídel a přípravě s využitím této řady kuchyňských výrobků zaměřené na člověka.

A couple tests a new LG smart washing machine.
A couple tests a new LG smart washing machine.

Střet luxusních domácích spotřebičů a výzdoby

Na akci byla k vidění také řada SIGNATURE od společnosti LG, na které spolupracovala italská nábytkářská společnost Molteni&C S.P.A. Tato řada s dokonalou harmonií pomocí designu zaměřeného na uživatele kombinuje prémiové domácí spotřebiče a nábytek. Návštěvníci akce se mohli v útulném, ale propracovaném showroomu podívat na jejich společné dílo Hide and Seek se 7 minutovým promítáním vizuálních ukázek.

Televizory Objet OLED přemění každý domov na uměleckou galerii, kterou si může uživatel přizpůsobit

Okouzlující umělecké dílo dokáže zcela přeměnit jakýkoli prostor. Společnost LG společně s nizozemskou lifestylovou značkou Moooi ukázaly spotřebitelům, jak lze se správným multifunkčním spotřebičem dosáhnout nové úrovně estetičnosti a jednoduchosti.

LG OLED Pose at Milan Design Week 2022.
LG OLED Pose at Milan Design Week 2022.

OLED Posé and Easel je dynamické umělecké dílo

Na Objet OLED Posé a Easel od společnosti LG můžeme vidět, jak důležitou roli v designu zaměřeném na uživatele hrají flexibilita a funkčnost. Tato výstava byla součástí motivu „Výjimečný život“ společnosti Moooi. Lidé, kteří ji navštívili, spatřili tyto okouzlující, ale moderní modely s nejvyšší úrovní kvality zobrazení, které přemění jakoukoli místnost na galerii. Uvedení této řady je v Evropě naplánováno na konec letošního roku. Tyto lifestylové televizory se skvěle doplňují s úchvatnými designovými výrobky od společnosti Moooi.


Zážitek zaměřený na uživatele doplňuje úžasný zvuk

Návštěvníci akce spatřili nejen nové řady vzniklé ze spolupráce s dalšími společnostmi, ale také několik z nejpopulárnějších audio výrobků od společnosti LG. Zvuk je v odvětví zábavy nedílnou součástí designu zaměřeného na uživatele. V showroomu byly tedy k vidění například přenosný Bluetooth reproduktor LG XBOOM360 a kompaktní soundbar LG Éclair.

Mezi hlavní součásti designu zaměřeného na uživatele patří estetický dojem a silný výkon. Společnost LG společně s předními společnostmi v odvětví designu představila své nejnovější výrobky. Ukázala, jak mohou dechberoucí design a inovativní technologie společně spotřebitelům přinést výjimečný zážitek.


Life's Good!

