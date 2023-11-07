Skip to Contents Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Experience

Jak odstranit skvrny z bílého prádla

Od Adrian Back 07.11.2023

Bílé oblečení visící na prádelní šňůře
  • Zjistíte, co nanést na jakou skvrnu před samotným praním 
  • Přečtěte si o různých cyklech a teplotách, které jsou při odstraňování skvrn z bílého prádla nejúčinnější 
  • Pokusíme se odpovědět na některé nejčastější otázky týkající se odstraňování skvrn z bílého prádla 

Skvrny na bílém prádle mohou být nepříjemné, ať už jsou od jídla, pití nebo čehokoli jiného. Přesto je jejich odstranění jednodušší, než si možná myslíte. Podělíme se s vámi o praktické tipy, které platí pro všechny tkaniny a pračky.

Nejlepší způsob odstranění skvrn z bílého prádla před praním

Přiznejme si, že špinavé bílé prádlo hodit do pračky a doufat v to nejlepší zkrátka nemůžeme. Pokud chceme, aby vypadalo jako nové, pravděpodobně bude vyžadovat trochu péče. 

Než se do toho pustíte, je třeba zvážit několik věcí…

Čerstvě vyprané bílé oblečení s prádelním košem plným oblečení v pozadí
Čerstvě vyprané bílé oblečení s prádelním košem plným oblečení v pozadí
lg-experience-icon_fabric_type
Typ látky

Tento faktor je důležitý, protože může rozhodnout o tom, která technika odstraňování skvrn bude nejúčinnější. Je to dáno tím, že čím je vlákno savější, tím lépe se bude čistit. Takže bavlna se sice snadno ušpiní, ale po důkladném vyprání je obvykle jako nová.


lg-experience-icon_fabric_type
Typ skvrny

Jak jsme si řekli výše, je třeba vzít v úvahu také typ skvrny. Níže uvádíme příklady nejčastějších příčin vzniku skvrn a praktické tipy, jak se s nimi vypořádat.


Jak z oblečení odstranit skvrny od červeného nebo růžového vína?

Převržená sklenice červeného vína
Převržená sklenice červeného vína
  • Staré a zaschlé skvrny

- Smíchejte jednu čajovou lžičku pracího prostředku se čtvrt šálkem jedlé sody nebo peroxidu vodíku. Tuto směs naneste na oblečení a nechte působit přes noc. 

- Smíchejte peroxid vodíku s prostředkem na mytí nádobí a vzniklou směs naneste přímo na skvrnu nebo ji nechte působit přes noc.

  •  Čerstvé skvrny

- Překvapivě dobrých účinku lze dosáhnout solí, zejména když ji přidáte do studené vody a necháte na skvrně několik hodin působit. 

- Pokud máte po ruce trochu bílého vína, ihned nalijte malé množství na skvrnu a papírovou utěrkou jej rozprostřete. Skvrna viditelně vybledne a kompletně by měla zmizet po vyprání.

Jak z oblečení odstranit skvrny od kávy a čaje?

  • Staré a zaschlé skvrny

- V misce s vodou smíchejte jednu polévkovou lžíci bílého octa s jednou čajovou lžičkou kastilského mýdla a ponořte znečištěné oblečení na 30 minut do roztoku. Poté vyperte ve studené vodě. 

- Přímo na skvrnu nasypte jedlou sodu nebo bělící prostředek a rozprostřete navlhčeným hadříkem. Poté vyperte na běžný cyklus. 

  • Čerstvé skvrny

- Smíchejte jedlou sodu s vodou a vzniklou pastu naneste na skvrnu. Tu pak drhněte, dokud nezmizí. Následně vyperte ve studené vodě. 

- Ve stejném poměru smíchejte prací prostředek, ocet a vodu. Roztok naneste na skvrnu a opatrně ji čistěte starým zubním kartáčkem, dokud nezmizí.

Bílý materiál pokrytý skvrnami od kávy
Bílý materiál pokrytý skvrnami od kávy

Jak z oblečení odstranit skvrny od rajčatové omáčky?

Muž jí kousek pizzy
Muž jí kousek pizzy
  • Staré a zaschlé skvrny

- Smíchejte čtvrt šálku jedlé sody a stejné množství peroxidu vodíku a nechte oblečení v tomto roztoku přes noc odmočit. Poté vyperte v pračce jako obvykle. 

- Ve stejném poměru smíchejte sůl s jedlou sodou a přidejte trochu vody, abyste vytvořili pastu. Vzniklou pastu vetřete do skvrny a poté vyperte na běžný cyklus.

  • Čerstvé skvrny

- Před použitím univerzálního odstraňovače skvrn ve spreji oblečení navlhčete studenou vodou a látku promněte. 

- Pokud omáčka obsahuje olej, naneste na skvrnu prostředek na nádobí a prací prostředek a krouživými pohyby ji vydrhněte. Poté opláchnete studenou vodou.

Jak z oblečení odstranit skvrny od potu a deodorantu?

  • Staré a zaschlé skvrny

1. Smíchejte 1/2 šálku peroxidu vodíku, 1/4 šálku vody, 2 lžíce jedlé sody a 1 lžičku prostředku na nádobí. Naneste, rozetřete a nechte působit několik hodin. Poté vyperte ve studené vodě.

2. V misce se studenou vodou smíchejte 1/3 šálku bílého octa a 1 lžíci jedlé sody. Oblečení do tohoto roztoku na 30 minut namočte a poté jej vyperte na běžný cyklus.

  • Čerstvé skvrny

- Před vypráním na běžný cyklus stačí do skvrny vetřít malé množství bílého octa. 

- Případně vymačkejte šťávu z citronu a přidejte stejné množství studené vody. Poté směs naneste na skvrnu a důkladně ji vydrhněte. Nakonec nechte volně uschnout na slunci.

Dva zpocení jedinci se ukládají k odpočinku
Dva zpocení jedinci se ukládají k odpočinku

Jak z bílého prádla odstranit skvrny od krve?

Někdo dává náplast na koleno dítěte s řeznou ránou
Někdo dává náplast na koleno dítěte s řeznou ránou
  • Staré a zaschlé skvrny

- Před vypráním na běžný cyklus oděv namočte na několik hodin do kbelíku se studenou osolenou vodou. Na každý litr vody použijte přibližně dvě polévkové lžíce soli. 

- Smíchejte jeden díl peroxidu vodíku s šesti díly studené vody, oděv do roztoku ponořte a nechte působit, dokud skvrna téměř nezmizí. Poté vyperte na cyklus s vysokou teplotou. 

  • Čerstvé skvrny

- Skvrnu ihned opláchněte studenou vodou a poté ji otřete papírovým ubrouskem nebo bavlněným kapesníkem. 

- Postříkejte místo univerzálním odstraňovačem skvrn a nechte jej 15 minut působit, poté opláchněte studenou vodou. Skvrnu můžete opatrně vyčistit kartáčem.

Správný způsob praní bílého prádla

Moderní pračky nabízejí specializované prací cykly, které pomáhají zachovat svěžest a čistotu bílého prádla.

Nalití pracího prostředku do odměrky
Nalití pracího prostředku do odměrky

Prací cykly pro špinavé bílé prádlo 

Například pračka LG s předním plněním a funkcí Stain Care používá k účinnému odstranění odolných skvrn, jako je pot, káva a olej, horkou vodu. Cyklus pro bavlnu dosahuje důkladného vyprání různými pohyby bubnu.

Pračky nabízejí teploty v rozmezí od 25 ºC do 50 ºC a délku cyklu od 15 minut do dvou hodin. O čistotu bílého prádla se postará teplá voda, avšak odolné skvrny si mohou vyžádat delší cyklus s předpírkou nebo extra mácháním. 

Výběr správného pracího prostředku

Dobrou volbu představují bio a bělicí kapsle a doporučujeme použít i silné prací prostředky s optickými rozjasňovači. 

Je k vyprání skvrn na bílém prádle potřeba přidat odstraňovač skvrn?

Vzhledem k tomu že pračky od LG mají speciální cykly pro odolné skvrny, stačí použít běžné prací prostředky.


Nejčastější dotazy

Je potřeba bílou košili obracet naruby, aby se skvrny odstranily?

Obrácení oděvů naruby pomůže odstranit spíše skvrny od potu, ale na skvrny na svrchní straně košile to není potřeba.

Které přírodní alternativy odstraňují skvrny z bílého prádla nejlépe?

Jak jsme si vysvětlili výše, když jsme hovořili o konkrétních skvrnách, některé přírodní alternativy fungují skvěle. Nejúčinnější jsou bílý ocet, jedlá soda a peroxid vodíku. 

Zůstává oblečení cítit po octu a citronové šťávě?

Vzhledem k tomu, že při odstraňování skvrn je třeba obojí zředit vodou, oblečení by cítit být nemělo. Bílý ocet může ve skutečnosti pomoci nepříjemné pachy odstranit a pach po usušení oděvů zcela zmizí. 

Lze skvrny z bílého prádla odstranit bez bělidla?

Ano. Jak jsme si řekli výše, metod odstranění i těch nejodolnějších skvrn bez použití bělila existuje celá řada.


Ve zkratce lze říci, že boj se skvrnami na bílém prádle nemusí být nepříjemným utrpením. Znalost různých typů tkanin, kategorií skvrn a správných postupů vám může pomoci navrátit vašemu oblečení bělost. Kombinace vhodných pracích cyklů, teplot, pracích prostředků a síly přírodních alternativ zajistí, že vaše bílé prádlo zůstane svěží a beze skvrn. 


Life's Good!



1. Jednotlivé výsledky se mohou lišit

2. Vždy si přečtěte štítky na oblečení a dodržujte pokyny výrobce. Některé látky mohou být jemnější a vyžadovat zvláštní péči.

3. Bezpečnostní opatření: Některé metody odstraňování skvrn pracují s chemickými látkami, například peroxidem vodíku.

4. Alergie a citlivosti: Osoby s alergiemi nebo citlivostí na některé čisticí prostředky by měly dbát zvýšené opatrnosti a zvážit možné alternativy.

5. I když přírodní alternativy, jako je ocet a jedlá soda, mohou být účinné, čtenáři by měli dbát zvýšené opatrnosti a neměli by je míchat s jinými chemickými látkami.

6. Správné postupy při praní a pravidelná péče o oděvy mohou zabránit vzniku skvrn

