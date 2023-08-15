Skip to Contents Skip to Accessibility Help
Jak nastavit soundbar

Od Conor McArdle 15.08.2023

Bezdrátový soundbar LG, který ukazuje, jak nastavit soundbar

Se soundbary (neboli zvukovými lištami) je zvuk živější a při běžném sledování televize máte díky nim pocit, jako byste byli v kině. Zjistěte, jak nainstalovat soundbar — bezdrátově nebo jinak — abyste se mohli těšit z bohatšího a hlubšího zvuku.

Moderní televizory jsou vyráběny tak, aby přinášely skvělý zážitek ze sledování. Širokoúhlé displeje se živými barvami vnášejí život do všech detailů. Sledování filmu nebo oblíbeného pořadu je tak ještě více strhující a zábavnější než kdy dřív.

Jak jste si však určitě všimli, televizory jsou dnes také mnohem tenčí. To je dobrá zpráva pro milovníky minimalismu a návrháře interiérů, ale znamená to také, že uvnitř televizoru je mnohem méně prostoru pro vybavení – například pro výkonné reproduktory. Přestože je tedy obrazovka větší a lepší, kvalita zvuku tomu nemusí odpovídat.

Tento problém může vyřešit soundbar pro váš televizor. Soundbary nabízejí bohatší a dynamičtější zvuk – zlepšují tak zážitek ze sledování a dodávají zvuk, který je vhodný pro velké obrazovky. A co je ještě lepší, na rozdíl od tradičních systémů, pro které je často zapotřebí velké množství kabelů, soundbar snadno nainstalujete a můžete si začít užívat kvalitnější zvuk. 

Po vybrání správného modelu jej snadno uvedete do provozu. Jakmile soundbar nastavíte, můžete se pohodlně usadit, relaxovat a ponořit se do úchvatného zvuku – ať máte zbrusu nový televizor OLED, nebo svou starou dobrou sestavu.


Jak připojit soundbar k televizoru


V závislosti na konkrétním televizoru a také na tom, na co chcete soundbar LG využívat, máte k dispozici několik různých možností, jak tato dvě zařízení propojit.

V tomto článku vám vysvětlíme, jak připojit soundbar k televizoru, a ukážeme vám, jak vyřešit některé běžné problémy, které mohou během nastavování nastat.

Nastavení soundbaru televizoru pro ještě lepší zvuk televizorů OLED
Nastavení soundbaru televizoru pro ještě lepší zvuk televizorů OLED

HDMI

HDMI zajišťuje vynikající kvalitu zvuku. Pokud tedy plánujete sledovat nebo hrát cokoli, co využívá technologii Dolby Digital, je nejlepší volbou HDMI kabel, který nabízí vynikající věrnost zvuku. 

Propojení televizoru a soundbaru je s ním snadné a rychlé. Stačí zapojit jeden konec kabelu do slotu „HDMI In (eARC/ARC)“ na televizoru (obvykle se nachází na zadní nebo spodní straně) a druhý konec poté připojit do slotu „HDMI Out“ na soundbaru.

Tento způsob připojení také umožňuje zapínat a vypínat soundbar a ovládat zvuk pomocí dálkového ovladače k televizoru, to vše díky funkci Simplink.


Bluetooth

Řada novějších soundbarů LG má k dispozici také Bluetooth. Pokud váš televizor umožňuje připojení k dalším zařízením tímto způsobem, stačí aktivovat Bluetooth na obou zařízeních a dokončit připojení k Bluetooth v nastavení televizoru.

Více připojení pro nastavení soundbaru
Více připojení pro nastavení soundbaru

Optický kabel

Pokud váš televizor nedisponuje portem HDMI nebo možnostmi pro bezdrátové připojení, je možné ho připojit k soundbaru pomocí optického kabelu. Stačí se ujistit, že porty „optical out“ a „optical in“ jsou správně připojeny.


Co je synchronizace zvuku soundbaru?

Kromě tradičních kabelových a bezdrátových možností pro instalaci soundbaru je k dispozici také funkce LG Wireless Sound Sync.

Díky ní se nemusíte obávat nevzhledných kabelů. Je to ideální řešení třeba v případě, kdy je televizor umístěn na stěně a váš soundbar LG je položen na skříňce pod ním. 

Více informací o funkci LG Wireless Sound Sync se dozvíte zde v naší příručce.


Časté dotazy

Často kladené otázky týkající se nastavení televizního soundbaru
Často kladené otázky týkající se nastavení televizního soundbaru

Nastavení soundbaru je snadné. Pokud však narazíte na jakýkoli problém, nepodléhejte panice. Většinu problémů lze rychle vyřešit.

Problém: Soundbar se nechce připojit k televizoru

Řešení: Pokud jste zařízení propojili, ale ze soundbaru přesto nevychází zvuk, ověřte, že jsou kabely zapojené do správných slotů. To bývá častá chyba.

Na televizoru by měl být kabel zapojen do slotu „HDMI In (eARC/ARC)“. Druhý konec kabelu HDMI by měl být připojen do portu „HDMI Out“ na soundbaru.

Problém: Starší televizory neumožňují připojení pomocí HDMI

Řešení: Některé starší televizory nemají HDMI porty. Pokud je to váš případ, není třeba se strachovat – LG soundbar můžete přesto připojit k televizoru.

Propojení těchto dvou zařízení umožní optické kabely, které jsou levné a snadno se dají pořídit na internetu. Když máte k dispozici optický kabel, najděte port „optical out“ na televizoru a port „optical in“ na soundbaru. Pak už jen stačí do každého ze slotů zapojit jeden konec kabelu.

Problém: Software soundbaru je zastaralý

Řešení: Aktualizaci softwaru LG soundbaru můžete provést sami. Tento proces má několik kroků, kterými vás provede naše příručka k softwaru soundbaru.

Problém: Dálkové ovladače se nepřipojují k soundbaru

Řešení: Zákazníci společnosti LG mohou tento problém vyřešit pomocí ovladače LG Magic Remote, kde nastaví univerzální ovládání, které umožňuje ovládat více zařízení pouze jedním ovladačem. Přečtěte si tento článek, kde se dozvíte, jak nastavit univerzální ovládání v několika málo krocích.

Pro regulaci hlasitosti a vypnutí nebo zapnutí LG soundbaru můžete také použít dálkový ovladač k televizoru s funkcí Simplink, pokud jsou tato dvě zařízení propojena HDMI kabelem.


V závislosti na konkrétním modelu televizoru a nastavení soundbaru existují různé způsoby, jak tato dvě zařízení propojit. Ať zvolíte kabelové nebo bezdrátové připojení, budete připraveni na zcela jiný zážitek z poslechu.


