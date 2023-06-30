Skip to Contents Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Experience

Jak vyčistit monitor

Od Conor McArdle 30.06.2023

Pohled zepředu na někoho, kdo čistí monitor, ze strany

Ať už používáte monitor k čemukoli – k práci, pro hraní nové hry nebo jen k příjemnějšímu sledování online obsahu – investovali jste do skvělého vybavení. Aby fungoval tak, jak má, je nezbytné čistit obrazovku monitoru a starat se o ni. 

Čištění a údržba našich zařízení je stále důležitější, i když je až na konci seznamu domácích prací. Ale čistý monitor bude fungovat dlouhodobě a také maximalizuje uživatelský komfort a spokojenost.

To znamená pravidelně čistit obrazovku monitoru a vyhnout se nárazům, polití nebo jiným nehodám – i při čištění. Přece jen monitory a displeje jsou jemné a mohou se snadno poškodit, a to jak abrazivními čisticími prostředky, tak nadměrným tlakem.

Takže, jak vyčistit obrazovku monitoru? V tomto článku se budeme zabývat základy, jako je:


Správný postup čištění

Odpojení monitoru od napájení před čištěním obrazovky
Odpojení monitoru od napájení před čištěním obrazovky

I když se do toho možná budete chtít hned pustit a vyčistit svůj monitor, věnujte pár minut uvolnění prostoru kolem, abyste měli dostatek místa na práci.

Jakmile to uděláte, můžete monitor připravit k čištění.

Vypnutí

Než začnete čistit obrazovku monitoru, určitě vypněte a odpojte monitor – jak od elektrické sítě, tak od počítače nebo jiného zařízení. Jsou pro to dva důvody.

Za prvé a hlavně, elektřina a kapaliny nejdou dohromady. Jelikož možná budete muset použít malé množství tekutého čisticího prostředku, abyste odstranili skvrny, je nejlepší provádět bezpečné čištění a ujistit se, že nejste připojeni k napájení. Ujistěte se, že je čisticí hadřík vlhký, ale ne mokrý, a jemně otřete jedním směrem, abyste odstranili nečistoty.

Za druhé, vám odpojení kabelů usnadní život při manévrování kolem monitoru – jednoduše řečeno, nezamotáte se.

Navíc jako každé elektrické zařízení se váš monitor může během používání zahřát. Jakmile jej tedy odpojíte, dejte mu nějaký čas na vychladnutí, než si připravíte sadu na čištění monitoru.

Používejte utěrky z mikrovlákna

Po vychladnutí monitoru můžete začít.

Je ve vašem zájmu používat správný hadřík k čištění monitoru; utěrky z mikrovlákna jsou nejlepší volbou. 

Jsou navrženy speciálně pro čištění obrazovek monitorů,televizorů a obrazovek notebooků, snadno odstraňují prach a mastné zbytky, jako jsou otisky prstů. V ideálním případě budete mít dva: jeden na čištění, na který nanesete vhodnou čisticí kapalinu, a jeden na vysušení pro povrch beze šmouh.

K čištění monitoru nepoužívejte jiné hadříky, protože jiné materiály mohou být natolik abrazivní, že by poškodily obrazovku. Také  pravděpodobně neodstraní prach a skvrny tak účinně.

Pokud nemáte utěrky z mikrovlákna, nebojte se. Jako alternativu můžete použít stlačený vzduch k odfouknutí přebytečného prachu z obrazovky.

Čisticí prostředek

Pro odolné skvrny, které nepustí jen hadříkem, použijte trochu tekutého čističe, který pomůže nečistotu odstranit. A ujistěte se, že nanášíte tekutinu na hadřík, nikoli přímo na monitor. Ve většině případů vám stačí 2 až 4 nástřiky.

Běžné čisticí prostředky pro domácnost jsou příliš abrazivní na to, aby se daly použít k čištění monitoru. Chemikálie, které jsou v nich obsaženy, mohou časem z obrazovky monitoru odstranit veškeré ochranné vrstvy a zanechat ji napospas enviromentálnímu poškození (například přímým slunečním zářením – více níže).

Co se týče vašeho čisticího roztoku, destilovaná voda je skutečně vše, co by vám mělo stačit. Neobsahuje žádné minerály, takže po zaschnutí nezanechává žádné stopy. 

V nouzi může pomoci ocet nebo isopropylalkohol, aby si i lepkavější skvrny daly říct. Směs destilované vody a octa nebo isopropylalkoholu ve stejném poměru funguje dobře na čištění plastových částí, které obklopují obrazovku monitoru. Pokud si však chcete být jistí, je nejlepší se držet přírodních neutrálních čisticích prostředků.

Něžnost vyhrává

Při čištění obrazovky monitoru se snažte nevyvíjet příliš velký tlak. Pokud to přeženete, může to skončit poškozením pixelů a obrazovky.

Místo toho obrazovku jemně otírejte širokými tahy, abyste odstranili prach a nečistoty a zabránili poškození monitoru.

Prostoje

No a je to! Jste hrdým majitelem čistého monitoru. Pokud jste už nevysušili displej druhým hadříkem z mikrovlákna, můžete jej nechat uschnout.

Když je monitor suchý, můžete jej znovu připojit k zařízení a zapojit zpět do sítě.


Co dělat a co nedělat

Udržujte monitor v čistotě tím, že se vyhnete přímému kontaktu s kapalinami, slunečním světlem nebo otisky prstů.
Udržujte monitor v čistotě tím, že se vyhnete přímému kontaktu s kapalinami, slunečním světlem nebo otisky prstů.

Teď, když víte, jak monitor vyčistit, existuje několik drobností, které můžete udělat, abyste jej udrželi v dobrém stavu. 


  • Při čištění obrazovky počítače se vyhněte aplikaci tekutin přímo na obrazovku, protože by mohlo dojít k jejímu poškození a také hrozí nebezpečí, že se kapalina dostane dovnitř zařízení.
  • Snažte se vyhnout kontaktu prstů s displejem, když na něco ukazujete nebo s ním přejíždíte (například při čtení), monitor tak zůstane déle čistý.
  • Mějte po ruce nějaké kapesníky, abyste zachytili kašel a kýchání, můžete tím zabránit nehygienickým stopám nebo skvrnám.
  • Je dobré mít na paměti, že váš monitor může být poškozen něčím, jako je přímé sluneční světlo, i když je mu vystaven pouze několik hodin denně. V rámci úklidového režimu proto zvažte uspořádání místnosti tak, aby byla obrazovka mimo přímé sluneční světlo a ochránili jste ji déle.


Připraveno pro další použití

Žena používá ve své domácí kanceláři čistý monitor
Žena používá ve své domácí kanceláři čistý monitor

Monitor je čistý. Připravte se ponořit do čehokoliv, na co tam ten čistý monitor je. Mise splněna.

Udržování čistého monitoru zajišťuje dlouhou životnost a výkon zařízení. Pomocí jednoduchých kroků, které jsme zde uvedli, můžete monitor snadno a rychle vyčistit – a mít jistotu, že pokaždé uvidíte vynikající výsledky. 

Jen nezapomeňte:

  • Před další manipulací s elektrickým spotřebičem jej vždy odpojte ze zásuvky a nechte vychladnout.
  • Používejte správné nástroje pro práci, abyste se vyhnuli poškození a vyvíjejte pouze jemný tlak.

Další informace a návody, jak pečovat o své spotřebiče nebo jak řešit problémy s nimi, najdete v naší knihovně nápovědy.


Life's Good!

