LG Experience

UltraGear

hraní her na herním monitoru lg

Užitečné rady

Na co se zaměřit při nákupu herního monitoru

Projdeme společně ty nejdůležitější faktory při nákupu herního monitoru – od obnovovací frekvence a doby odezvy až po rozlišení a velikost obrazovky.

Pohled zepředu na někoho, kdo čistí monitor, ze strany

Užitečné rady

Jak vyčistit monitor

Čištění monitoru vyžaduje kombinaci know-how a správné techniky. Přečtěte si naše nejlepší tipy pro dosažení povrchu beze šmouh.

A man plays a game with a curved OLED gaming monitor at the right monitor height

Užitečné rady

IFA 2022: Vytvořte si ergonomické uspořádání se správnou výškou monitoru

Bez ohledu na to, zda strávíte celý den před obrazovkou prací, nebo hraním her, správná výška monitoru je základním předpokladem pro vaše pohodlí, soustředění a celkový výkon.