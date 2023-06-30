Skip to Contents Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Experience

Průvodce velikostí chladničky: pochopení standardních velikostí chladničky

Od Adrian Back 30.06.2023

Muž měřící velikost své lednice


Není pochyb o tom, že chladničky jsou jedním z nejdůležitějších spotřebičů v našich domácnostech. Používají se několikrát denně a jsou k dostání ve všech možných tvarech a velikostech. Moderní modely se také mohou pochlubit řadou různých funkcí, od dávkovačů na led a připojení k wifi až po skleněné panely, které zobrazují obsah vaší průhledné chladničky, aniž byste museli otevírat dveře. 

Když chcete investovat do nové chladničky, určitě máte otázky týkající se velikosti chladničky, stylu, energetické náročnosti nebo dokonce nejlepšího způsobu měření prostoru ve vaší domácnosti. Tento průvodce vám pomůže zodpovědět všechny vaše dotazy a zajistí, že si vyberete ten správný produkt, který se dokonale hodí do vaší kuchyně.


Převod rozměrů malých, středních a velkých chladniček


Je životně důležité znát přesné rozměry chladničky, abyste se ujistili, že se vejde do vaší kuchyně. Proto jsme připravili užitečného průvodce převodem, který vám ukáže šířku, výšku a hloubku různých velikostí chladničky v palcích a centimetrech. 

Velikost
Šířka
(palce)		Šířka
(cm.)		Výška
(palce)		Výška
(cm.)		Hloubka
(palce)		Hloubka
(cm.)
Malá2050.855139.72153.3
2153.357144.82461
2255.958147.32666
2358.459149.92871.1
Střední246160152.43076.2
2563.561154.93178.7
266662157.53178.7
2768.6631603281.3
2871.164162.63281.3
2973.765165.13281.3
3076.266167.63383.8
3178.767170.23383.8
3283.168172.73486.4
Velká3486.470177.83486.4
3588.971180.83588.9
3691.472182.93588.9

Standardní velikosti chladniček


Jak již bylo zmíněno, chladničky se liší velikostí a tvarem, ale nejběžnější rozsah je od 71-101 cm na šířku, 147-182 cm na výšku a 71-89 cm do hloubky. Tato poměrně široká nabídka zajišťuje, že je velký výběr, což by mělo vyhovovat každé domácnosti. Níže se podíváme na tři různé velikosti a uvedeme průměrné rozměry v palcích pomocí následujícího: šířka x výška x hloubka.

Žena v kuchyni s průhlednou lednicí
Žena v kuchyni s průhlednou lednicí

Malé chladničky: 51-61 x 139-152 x 53-76


Pokud máte v kuchyni nedostatek místa, může být jednodveřová chladnička tou nejlepší volbou. Ty mají tendenci být tenčí, s průměrnou šířkou 56 cm, ale zachovávají si standardní výšku kolem 147 cm.

V případě, že hledáte prostorově úsporný spotřebič, který potřebuje uložit pouze omezený počet položek, pak může být mini lednička ideálním řešením. LG Mini Bar je skvělým příkladem kompaktní chladničky, která nabízí elegantní design, díky kterému nebude vypadat nevhodně v pracovně ani v obývacím pokoji.

I s příhodným objemem 44 litrů zaručuje snadný přístup k základním produktům, jako jsou nápoje, hotová jídla a svačiny, a pro úsporu energie využívá technologii přímého chlazení.


Střední chladničky: 61-83 x 152-172 x 76-91


Snad nejčastější volbou pro domácnosti, zejména v rámci Evropy, zůstává jednodveřová chladnička s mrazničkou. Tyto chladničky jsou navrženy tak, aby dokonale zapadly do většiny kuchyní, navíc mají tendenci se pochlubit elegantním a praktickým designem.

Skvělým příkladem je chladnička s mrazničkou, která má řadu vynikajících funkcí a velký objem 341 litrů. Větší část chladničky – která zabírá 70 % – využívá technologie NatureFresh a DoorCooling+, aby potraviny zůstaly déle čerstvé.2 Toho je dosaženo přesnou regulací teploty a rychlejším chlazením.

Chladnička je také vybavena inovativním boxem se vzorem mřížky, který pomáhá udržovat vlhkost na optimální úrovni. Je ideální pro skladování čerstvého ovoce a zeleniny, pomáhá udržet produkty křupavější po delší dobu.2


Velké chladničky: 86-91 x 177-182 x 83-89

Velké chladničky, jejichž obliba stále roste díky velkému množství funkcí a rostoucímu trendu otevřených kuchyní, se dodávají v různých provedeních. Většina z nich bude mít alespoň dvoje dveře a může se pochlubit obrovskou kapacitou, která pojme i úložné potřeby velké rodiny.

Pokud hledáte chladničku, která je plná technologií a kombinuje chladničku s mrazničkou, pak je tato vícedveřová chladnička s mrazničkou skvělou volbou. Díky elegantnímu zrcadlovému panelu stačí dvakrát poklepat, abyste viděli dovnitř snadno přístupné přihrádky. Zde si můžete uložit své oblíbené jídlo a zkontrolovat, zda vám dochází, aniž byste museli otevřít dveře. To snižuje ztráty studeného vzduchu a pomáhá udržovat potraviny déle čerstvé.3

Má také dávkovač vody s vestavěným UV světlem, které sterilizuje a likviduje 99,9 % bakterií automaticky každou hodinu,4 zatímco v chladničce je tenký vnitřní výrobník ledu a výsuvná police, která je ideální pro ukládání vysokých a objemných hrnců a lahví.

Chladnička má také obrovský objem 508 litrů a je dokonce kompatibilní s chytrým telefonem. Pokud si stáhnete aplikaci LG ThinQ™, můžete na dálku upravit nastavení teploty v chladničce tak, aby byla připravena pojmout obzvláště velký nákup.


Nejčastější styly chladniček


Víme, že velikost chladničky se může lišit, ale co styl? Níže vám vysvětlíme, co můžete očekávat od jednotlivých typů chladniček na trhu.

Vysoké mrazničky:

Vysoká nebo vzpřímená chladnička se vztahuje k výšce spotřebiče – ta se může pohybovat od 139-182cm. Ty mají tendenci mít jediné dveře a jsou dobrou volbou, pokud máte malou kuchyň.

Schéma znázorňující velikost vysoké chladničky s mrazákem
Schéma znázorňující velikost vysoké chladničky s mrazákem
Diagram zobrazující velikost amerických chladniček s mrazničkou
Diagram zobrazující velikost amerických chladniček s mrazničkou

Americké chladničky:

Americké chladničky se od vysokých chladniček mírně liší, protože mají dvojitá dvířka, která se otevírají od středu směrem ven. To znamená, že vyžadují trochu více místa, protože bývají širší. To také znamená, že mají větší kapacitu, takže jsou ideální pro větší rodiny, které potřebují uložit hodně jídla i pití.

Spodní mrazáky:

Chladničky se spodním mrazákem jsou ideální pro ty, kteří nemají místo pro samostatnou mrazicí jednotku. Tyto modely se vyznačují vyhrazeným prostorem pro mražené potraviny pod hlavním segmentem chladničky.

Diagram znázorňující velikost malých mrazniček se spodním mrazákem
Diagram znázorňující velikost malých mrazniček se spodním mrazákem
Schéma znázorňující velikost průhledné lednice
Schéma znázorňující velikost průhledné lednice

Průhledné chladničky:

Díky skleněné výplni můžete kontrolovat obsah chladničky, aniž byste museli otevírat dvířka. To znamená, že výrazně snížíte ztráty studeného vzduchu a potraviny zůstanou déle čerstvé.4 Průhledné chladničky také pomáhají šetřit energii.

Side-by-side chladničky:

Podobně jako americká chladnička, mají side-by-side chladničky dvoje dvířka, ale jedna část je určena pro čerstvé potraviny a druhá pro mrazák. Poskytují obrovské množství úložného prostoru, ale vyžadují velkou kuchyň, protože zabírají značné množství místa.

Diagram znázorňující velikost chladniček side-by-side
Diagram znázorňující velikost chladniček side-by-side
Schéma znázorňující velikost vícedveřové chladničky
Schéma znázorňující velikost vícedveřové chladničky

Vícedveřové chladničky:

Skvělá volba pro každého, kdo má rád chladničku s mrazničkou dobře uspořádané. Vícedveřové chladničky jsou často vybaveny třemi nebo čtyřmi dveřmi a přihrádkami. V horní části jsou obvykle dvě větší přihrádky pro čerstvé potraviny a pak dvě menší přihrádky pro mražené potraviny.

Jak správně měřit novou chladničku 


Nyní jste si vědomi různých stylů chladniček, dalším úkolem je zjistit, která z nich bude vyhovovat vaší kuchyni. I když design bude nepochybně hrát roli při rozhodování, možná nejdůležitější věc, kterou je třeba vědět, jsou rozměry chladničky. To je zásadní, pokud máte kuchyňský ostrůvek nebo výklenek.

Žena změří svou kuchyň, aby našla správné rozměry chladničky
Žena změří svou kuchyň, aby našla správné rozměry chladničky

Jak měřit hloubku chladničky


Chcete-li určit pravidelnou hloubku, musíte nejprve měřit od stěny k okraji desky. Budete také muset změřit následující údaje pro komplexní záznam, který zajistí, že bude nejlépe sedět.

  • Hloubka chladničky včetně dveří
  • Hloubka při zavřené chladničce – včetně rukojetí
  • Hloubka s otevřenými dveřmi chladničky v úhlu 90 stupňů
  • Hloubka s otevřenými dveřmi i zásuvkami chladničky

Také byste měli ponechat alespoň jeden palec volného místa mezi zadní částí chladničky a stěnou, aby bylo zajištěno správné větrání.


Jak měřit šířku chladničky 


Tentokrát budete muset měřit od zdi ke kuchyňské lince nebo možná mezi dvěma skříňkami. V podstatě potřebujete přesně změřit prostor, kde bude chladnička umístěna.

Je také důležité si uvědomit, že pokud bude vaše chladnička umístěna u zdi, musíte mezi stěnou a pantovou stranou dveří ponechat mezeru další 5-8 cm, aby se mohla otevřít.


Jak měřit výšku chladničky 


Pokud uvažujete o investici do vysoké chladničky nebo máte zvláště kompaktní kuchyň, nejdůležitější je změřit výšku spotřebiče. To je také klíčové, pokud máte skříňky, které budou viset nad chladničkou.

Jednoduše změřte buď od podlahy ke stropu, nebo ke spodní části skříněk, abyste věděli, jak velká chladnička se vejde do vašeho prostoru.

Jakmile budete mít všechny rozměry a budete přesně vědět, který styl nejlépe vyhovuje vašemu domovu, zbývá se už jen ujistit, že víte, jak dostat novou chladničku pohodlně tam, kam patří.

To může vyžadovat trochu plánování dopředu, protože budete muset zmapovat cestu doručení od vchodových dveří do kuchyně, změřit šířku a výšku chodeb a zárubní. Jakmile si budete jisti, že je cesta volná, můžete si domluvit datum dodání a brzy se těšit z nového nákupu. 


Life's Good!



1 Převedené rozměry jsou zaokrouhleny k nejbližší celé jednotce.

2 Na základě výsledků testů UL s použitím interní testovací metody společnosti LG porovnávající dobu potřebnou k poklesu teploty horního koše dveří z 24,8 °C na 8°C mezi modely Non-DoorCooling+ (GBB60NSZHE) a DoorCooling+ (GBB72NSDFN).

3 Komfortní koncepce door-in-door usnadňuje rychlý přístup k často požadovaným potravinám a nápojům. Kromě toho je ztráta chladu snížena o 41 % (ve srovnání s konvenčními modely bez koncepce door-in-door).

4 UVnano (název funkce: Péče o sebe sama) byla hodnocena laboratorními testy institutu TÜV Rheinland s využitím interních testovacích metod měření redukce E. coli, S. aureus a P. aeruginosa ve vzorcích destilované vody po expozici UV LED diodě produktu po dobu 10 minut každou hodinu, po celkem 24 hodinách běžného používání v domácnosti. Skutečné výsledky se mohou lišit v závislosti na podmínkách prostředí a použití. Výrobek neléčí ani nevyléčí zdravotní problémy a nezaručuje, že voda filtrovaná výrobkem nebude obsahovat kontaminanty, jako jsou mikrobiologické částice ovlivňující zdraví uživatelů. UVnano je složenina slov UV (ultrafialové) a nanometr (jednotka délky).

5 Na základě testování SX5534WB, GR-S632GLRC a LFX31945ST/02 společnosti Intertek podle interní testovací metody společnosti LG, měření procentuálního snížení rychlosti výměny vzduchu při otevření dveří Door-in-Door™ ve srovnání s dveřmi chladničky po dobu 10 sekund. Výsledky se mohou lišit v závislosti na modelu a délce otevírání dveří.

