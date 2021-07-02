Skip to Contents Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Experience

„Jak si zvolím správný prací cyklus?“

02.07.2021

Choose the right wash cycle for fluffy towels.

Věděli jste, že na životnost oblečení má velký vliv způsob, jakým ho perete? Tajemství péče o oblečení spočívání v tom, že rozumíte své pračce. Dnes vám přinášíme odpovědi na časté otázky – od zvolení správného pracího cyklu po udržování pračky v čistém stavu.

Otázka: Jaké nastavení cyklu je pro mé prádlo nejvhodnější?

Odpověď: Vaším prvním zdrojem informací o praní prádla jsou etikety péče, které naleznete uvnitř oblečení. Obsahují symboly, které vám sdělí, jaký typ praní je pro dané oblečení vhodný. Podle těchto symbolů zvolte na pračce správný cyklus.

Možná budete ze všech různých nastavení pračky stále zmateni i poté, co jste zkontrolovali etikety péče na oblečení. Pojďme se tedy podívat na nejběžnější prací programy, abyste získali lepší představu o tom, který se nejlépe hodí pro vaše prádlo.

Bavlna  

Tento program je určený pro normálně zašpiněné bavlněné oblečení. Kombinuje různé pohyby bubnu, aby pračka vyprala vaše bavlněné oblečení co nejlépe.

Zkontrolujte etikety na oblečení a pokyny pro praní v pračce.
Zkontrolujte etikety na oblečení a pokyny pro praní v pračce.

Smíšené prádlo  

Název nám již napovídá, že tento program pere zároveň různé látky. Můžete ho použít pro většinu látek kromě speciálních věcí, jako např. hedvábí, jemného prádla, sportovního oblečení, tmavého oblečení, vlny, ložního prádla a záclon.

Syntetika  

Tento program je určený pro oblečení, které po vyprání nevyžaduje žehlení. Jsou to například věci z polyamidových, akrylových a polyesterových látek.

Pokrývky  

Tento program je speciálně určený pro velké věci, jako např. přikrývky a polštáře. Skvěle se hodí k jarnímu úklidu, při kterém po dlouhé zimě vyperete své ložní prádlo.

Pokud stále váháte, který prací cyklus zvolit, vyberte si program Smíšené prádlo nebo Syntetika, protože se hodí pro většinu běžných typů látek a rozmanitou várku prádla. Nezapomeňte, že pračky LG s funkcí AI DD™ detekují typ prádla a inteligentně upraví vzor praní, což zajistí optimální vyprání.

Otáčením voliče zvolte programy pračky LG.
Otáčením voliče zvolte programy pračky LG.

Některé modely praček LG obsahují také cyklus Načíst program. Pomocí tohoto tlačítka a aplikace LG ThinkQ® si můžete stáhnout nové prací cykly pro různé druhy prádla. Existují prací cykly pro jakýkoliv typ praní, který můžete potřebovat. Patří mezi ně: Kojenecké oblečení, Praní ve studené vodě, Ochrana barev, Odstranění zápachu, Džíny, Skvrny od nápojů a jídel, Dětské oblečení, Dětské oblečení, Dámské prádlo, Období dešťů, Osvěžení, Jeden kus oblečení, Lemy rukávů a límečky, Sportovní oblečení, Skvrny od potu, Plavky a další.

Pod volbou Načíst program je standardně nastaven cyklus Máchání+odstředění. Pokud potřebujete oblečení oprat v rukách, jednoduše ho poté vložte do pračky a spusťte tento program, který prádlo propláchne a vyždímá. Poté ho můžete snadno pověsit a nechat uschnout. Když stáhnete nějáký prací program, bude se pod touto volbou nacházet vámi stažený. 


Otázka: Jaké teplota a rychlost otáčení je pro mé prádlo nejvhodnější?

Odpověď: Opět byste se měli podívat na etikety péče na oblečení. Většinou se ovšem o teplotu vody ani rychlost otáčení nemusíte zajímat, protože pračka má pro váš zvolený prací cyklus výchozí nastavení.

Měli byste mít ovšem znát praktická pravidla. Horká voda je vhodná pro většinu lněného oblečení, bílé oblečení a také pro velmi zašpiněné oblečení, protože efektivně odstraní nečistoty. Teplá voda se hodí pro každodenní praní a normálně zašpiněné oblečení. Pere dobře, aniž by způsobila vyblednutí, pomačkání nebo sražení jako horká voda. Studená voda je ideální pro jemné, světle barevné a mírně zašpiněné oblečení.

Pokud jde o rychlost, vlna obvykle vyžaduje nižší otáčky (okolo 600 až 800 otáček za minutu), syntetické látky vyžadují střední otáčky (800 až 1 000 otáček za minut) a bavlna vyžaduje nejvyšší otáčky (okolo 900 až 1 400 otáček za minutu).

Zvolte správný prací cyklus pro dětské oblečení.
Zvolte správný prací cyklus pro dětské oblečení.

Otázka: Jak mohu snížit ekologický dopad praní?

Odpověď: Zde je několik tipů, které vám pomohou nejen zvolit správný prací cyklus, ale také prát co nejvíce udržitelně.

  • Vynechte předpírku, pokud je oblečení zašpiněné pouze mírně nebo normálně. Tímto ochráníte životní prostředí a ušetříte energii, prací prášek a vodu.
  • Předzpracujte skvrny – ohřívání vody spotřebovává energii. Pokud je to možné, předzpracujte na oblečení všechny skvrny, abyste pro praní mohli použít nižší teplotu.
  • Používejte správně prací prostředek – přečtěte si pokyny výrobce, abyste měli jistotu, že pro každé praní použijete správné množství.
Prádlo pro celou rodinu můžete prát společně s nastavením smíšené náplně.
Prádlo pro celou rodinu můžete prát společně s nastavením smíšené náplně.
  • Používejte maximální várku prádla – pokud je to možné, perte najednou více oblečení, protože dvě poloprázdné pračky spotřebují více energie než jedna plná pračka. Pokud potřebujete vyprat menší várku, než je maximum, nedělejte si starosti. Inteligentní systím u praček LG upraví množství vody a dobu praní, podle objemu prádla, abyste ušetřili energii. Jestliže máte pouze poloviční várku, využijte náš program TurboWash™ 360˚, který zajistí, že se prádlo vypere v rekordním čase a s menší spotřebou energie a vody.

Otázka: Který prací prostředek je nejlepší a mám používat aviváž?

Odpověď: Poté, co zvolíte prací cyklus, teplotu a rychlost otáčení, je čas vložit prací prostředek. Existuje velmi mnoho pracích prostředků a některé jsou pro určité typy látek vhodnější. Můžete si například pořídit prací prostředek speciálně určený pro vlnu nebo s ochranou barev, který zabrání zabarvení oblečení. Vždy byste měli dodržovat pokyny na obalu, které vám sdělí, co máte používat a v jakém množství.

Pokud perete při teplotě nižší než 60 stupňů, nejlepší je použít tekutý prací prostředek, protože prášek by se nemusel v chladnější vodě úplně rozpustit. Pokud používáte prací cyklus s teplotou 60 nebo více stupňů, nejlepší volbou je prací prášek, protože horká voda by mohla způsobit odpařování tekutého prostředku.

A co aviváž? Aviváž funguje tak, že obalí vlákna oblečení do lubrikačního materiálu, který pomáhá vyhladit pomačkání a udržet oblečení měkké na dotek. Aviváž můžete používat, pokud oblečení věšíte a necháváte uschnout, ale neměli byste ji používat, pokud používáte bubnovou sušičku. Může totiž po sobě zanechávat zbytky, které ovlivní účinnost sušičky. Nezapomeňte, že pokud máte pračku LG s funkcí Steam (Pára), můžete zvolit program Steam Wrinkle Care (Redukce pomačkání), který omezí pomačkání.

Žena ucítí vůni čerstvého prádla z pračky.
Žena ucítí vůni čerstvého prádla z pračky.

Otázka: Jak mohu vyčistit pračku?

Odpověď: Dalším způsobem, jak zajistit, aby se vaše prádlo vypralo co nejlépe, je zajistit, že samotná pračka bude čistá. Zde je několik tipů, jak vyčistit pračku a předcházet plísním a zápachům.

  • Pračku vyprázdněte co nejdříve po skončení pracího cyklu – mokré prádlo nenechávejte v pračce, protože to může způsobit pomačkání, zabarvení a zápach.
  • Po každém praní otřete dveře a těsnění dveří suchým hadříkem – dveře a přihrádku dávkovače nechte mírně pootevřené, aby mohly uschnout.
  • Pravidelně spouštějte cyklus „Tub Clean“ (Čištění pračky), pokud se tento program nachází na vaší pračce LG. Tato speciální funkce vyčistí a vypláchne vnitřek bubnu. Pokud tento prací cyklus nemáte, můžete s prázdnou pračkou spustit praní na nastavení pro bavlnu s teplotou 95° a pracími tabletami v bubnu a přihrádce dávkovače.
Jak používat zásobník na prací prostředky pro jednotlivé prací cykly.
Jak vyčistit filtr vypouštěcího čerpadla pračky.
Jak používat zásobník na prací prostředky pro jednotlivé prací cykly.
Jak vyčistit filtr vypouštěcího čerpadla pračky.
  • Čistěte filtr odtokového čerpadla – tuto malou obdélníkovou krabičku najdete v levém dolním rohu pračky. Během praní se v ní hromadí malé předměty a mikrovlákna. Filtr jednou měsíčně podle návodu k použití zkontrolujte a odstraňte vše, co se v něm nahromadilo.1


Péče o oblečení i pračku je snadná, pokud víte, co děláte. Doufáme, že tipy v tomto článku byly pro vás užitečné.


Life's Good!



1 Varování: Chcete-li odstranit jakákoliv vlákna nebo předměty, nejprve nechte vytéct odtokovou hadici a poté otevřete filtr čerpadla. Během vypouštění dávejte pozor, protože voda může být horká.

