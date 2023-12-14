Skip to Contents Skip to Accessibility Help
Pravda o parních pračkách

Od Awoh Negheie 14.12.2023

pračka lg
  • Přesvědčte se o pracích schopnostech parních praček, jejich funkcích redukce bakterií či úspory času.
  • Zjistěte, co činí parní pračky tak výjimečnými, když jde o šetrné praní.
  • Poznejte, jak mohou parní pračky zredukovat či odstranit alergenya zlepšit život nejen alergikům, ale i rodičům a profesionálům.
  • Také se věnujeme často kladeným dotazům a snažíme se vám poskytnout veškeré informace, které k investici do jednoho z těchto skvělých spotřebičů potřebujete.

Parní pračky svět moderních pracích spotřebičů naprosto změnily a svým příchodem přinesly revoluci ve způsobu praní našeho prádla. Tyto inovativní spotřebiče si získaly oblibu díky své účinnosti a výjimečné čistotě vypraného prádla. Jak ale vlastně fungují a které přednosti jim umožňují zazářit? 

Parní pračky využívají sílu páry, která je generována v zabudovaném ohřívači. Tuto páru poté během různých pracích programů strategicky vypouští do bubnu. Díky tomu vám pračky LG s technologií Steam™ mohou nabídnout důkladnější a hygieničtější způsob praní.4 Výhody funkce napařování jsou mnohé, od zmírnění silného pomačkání až po sterilizaci vašeho oblečení.

Největší výhodu parních praček však představuje jejich všestrannost, protože parní pračky si hravě poradí se širokou škálou různých druhů látek. Přesto je ale důležité ujistit se, že je daný materiál skutečně vhodný pro praní v parní pračce. Je třeba se vyhnout některým jemným látkám a oblečení s kovovými prvky. V tomto článku prozkoumáme fungování parních praček do hloubky a odhalíme pravdu skrývající se za jejich schopnostmi.


Jak funguje parní pračka?

Způsob, jakým se pára vyrábí a jak se přivádí do bubnu, se může výrobce od výrobce lišit, ale většina výrobců používá kpřeměně vody na páru vestavěný ohřívač. Vyrobená pára se poté přivádí do bubnu během pracích i dopíracích programů. 

Funkci napařování lze obvykle zvolit při výběru klasického pracího programu, pračky však mohou funkci páry využít i při jiných programech, jako jsou například programy „sanitace“ nebo „čištění bubnu“

Funkce napařování má nespočet výhod, mezi něž patří: 

  • Prací program: pára urychluje rozpuštění a aktivaci pracího prostředku, s pračkami TurboWash™360° vyperete důkladně za pouhých 39 minut.3
  • Dopírací program: páru lze použít pro zjemnění oblečení a zmírnění pomačkání
ručníky uvnitř parní pračky
ručníky uvnitř parní pračky

Výhody parních praček

Parní pračka nabízí nespočet výhod, které z ní činí populární volbou pro každou moderní domácnost. Parní pračky především nabízí hygienický způsob, jak se vypořádat s prádlem, který je navíc šetrný k životnímu prostředí. Parní pračky zbaví vaše prádlo až 99,9 % roztočů.Seznam, který naleznete níže, poskytuje přehled těch největších výhod parních praček s důrazem na všestrannost, šetrnost k životnímu prostředí a nevídanou čistotu vypraného prádla.

Důkladné praní

Pára proniká pod povrch, dostane se hluboko do vláken a efektivně odstraní skvrny.

Zbavte se alergenů

Pára se díky vysoké teplotě dokáže vypořádat i s alergeny. Vaše prádlo je tak čistější a vy zdravější. 

Zkraťte si čas žehlení

Pára vám usnadňuje žehlení a šetří čas, protože odstraňuje záhyby.8


Co je tou nejdůležitější funkcí, kterou parní pračka nabízí?

Parní pračka je všestranný spotřebič, který si poradí s širokým spektrem prádla z různých materiálů. Přesto je však nezbytné, abyste materiálům, které do pračky vkládáte, věnovali pozornost, a vyhnuli se tak škodám a případným rizikům. Ujistěte se, že je prádlo vyrobené z materiálů vhodných do parní pračky, to znamená z látek, které dobře snáší teplo a vlhkost vznikající při procesu parního praní. Naopak praní jemných tkanin a kousků s kovovými prvky či ozdobami je třeba se vyhnout. Na následujícím seznamu naleznete materiály, které se pro praní v parní pračce hodí, a které ne. Jsou rozděleny do kategorií „Vhodné“ a “Nevhodné“.


Materiály a prací programy:

 Vhodné

- bavlna a směsová tkanina
- syntetické, viskózové a akrylové tkaniny, polyester

 Nevhodné

- kůže, umělá kůže
- oblečení obsahující PVC
- oblečení s perlami či flitry


Aby bylo o vaše oblečení dokonale postaráno, je důležité vědět, že každý druh tkaniny se pere při jiné teplotě a za jiného programu.


Co byste měli při nákupu parní pračky zvážit

Při nákupu parní pračky se zaměřte na své individuální potřeby. Alergici ocení schopnost páry odstranit alergeny, zatímco rodiče potěší důkladné čištění. Pro profesionály s pracovním oděvem z jemného materiálu je poté výhodou redukce pomačkání a méně žehlení.8

muž a žena se dívají na pračku
muž a žena se dívají na pračku

Parní pračky jsou navíc energeticky méně náročné než pračky klasické, protože čištění probíhá pomocí páry, takže se při každém praní spotřebuje méně vody, a tím pádem i méně energie potřebné k zahřátí vody. Prací pračka TurboWash™360 9 kg Steam+™se chlubí snížením spotřeby až o 40 %.Některé parní programy jsou delší než jiné, což znamená, že spotřebují více energie. Většina parních praček vám navíc umožňuje přizpůsobit si prací program dle svých potřeb. Můžete si například vybrat teplotu praní, počet otáček nebo vlastní režim opožděného spuštění a svá nastavení si uložit pro další použití.


Často kladené dotazy

Dotaz: Jaké typy skvrn dokáže parní pračka odstranit?

Odpověď: Parní pračky efektivně odstraňují všemožné druhy skvrn, včetně skvrn od mastnoty, trávy, vína a jídla.


Dotaz: Vyplatí se mi parní pračka?

Odpověď: V porovnání  se standardními pračkami bez funkce napařování nabízí parní pračky důkladnější sanitaci i praní, proto jsou z dlouhodobého hlediska dobrou investicí.9


Dotaz: Spotřebuje parní pračka více energie?

Odpověď: Parní pračka sice spotřebuje o něco více energie při ohřevu, ale její celková energetická účinnost tkví ve zkrácení procesu žehlení.


Parní pračky zcela změnily dosavadní způsob praní prádla. Nabízí skvělé výhody jako je důkladné čištění, redukci alergenů a úsporu času. Chcete-li se při koupi parní pračky rozhodnout správně, seznamte se s tím, jaké materiály jsou pro danou pračku vhodné, a zvažte své potřeby na základě svého životního stylu. 

Horká pára redukuje alergeny a šetří životní prostředí i vaši peněženku. Parní pračky navíc zkracují dobu strávenou žehlením a umožňují nastavit si prací program na míru.

Přečtěte si často kladené dotazy, zvažte své individuální potřeby a s důvěrou se vydejte spolu se svým spotřebičem vstříc budoucnosti. Ať už vám jde o lepší zdraví, úsporu času, nebo ekologickou odpovědnost, investice do parní pračky je tou správnou volbou, která od základu změní váš požitek z praní.


Life's Good!



1Allergy UK – bylo prokázáno, že horká pára dokáže z oblečení, polštářů a ložního prádla odstranit 100% roztočů a psích, kočičích a pylových alergenů.

3 Testováno společností Intertek na základě IEC60456, 5. vydání Program TurboWash39 s 5kg zatížením podle IEC v porovnání s klasickým programem pro praní bavlny s programem TurboWash (F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). Výsledky se mohou lišit v závislosti na prostředí.

4 Pračka Steam™

5 Antialergenní program s certifikací BAF (British Allergy Foundation) odstraňuje 99,9 % roztočů a alergenních látek.

6 Pračka TurboWash™360 9 kg Steam+™ 

7 *O 40 % úspornější než hraniční hodnota

pro energetickou třídu A definovaná

v nařízení (EU) 2019/2014.

8 Testováno společností Intertek v prosinci 2018 v souladu se standardem AATCC. Program bavlna s možností „Wrinkle Care“ (3 trička, směs) v porovnání s programem bavlna bez této možnosti. Výsledky se mohou lišit v závislosti na oblečení a prostředí.

9 Interclean Amsterdam: Pára představuje účinný čistící nástroj, jelikož se z ní pod tlakem stává přirozená dezinfekce a odmašťovač.

