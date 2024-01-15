Skip to Contents Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Experience

Jak čistit televizní obrazovku

Od Adrian Back 15.01.2024

rozprašovač vody pro televizi
  • Zjistíte, proč je důležité udržovat televizní obrazovku čistou, abyste měli zajištěnu optimální kvalitu obrazu a prodloužili životnost televizoru.
  • Dozvíte se, jaké materiály jsou pro čištění televizoru nejlepší a kterým je třeba se vyhýbat. 
  • Poskytneme vám užitečný podrobný návod přinášející informace o nejlepších způsobech čištění televizoru. 
  • Pochopíte, proč je pravidelné čištění tak důležité a jakých častých nebezpečí je třeba se vyvarovat. 

S postupným vývojem technologií se zlepšuje také kvalita obrazu na televizních obrazovkách. Ani nejnovější technika však nemůže zabránit tomu, aby na televizoru neulpíval prach a nezůstávaly šmouhy.

Vzhledem k velmi široké nabídce čisticích prostředků pro různé povrchy může být obtížné určit, který produkt je pro televizory nejvhodnější. S obrazovkami je třeba zacházet opatrně, protože i třeba papírové utěrky mohou zanechávat otisky nebo škrábance. Přečtěte si tento článek, který vám prozradí, jak nejlépe udržovat televizory čisté pomocí následujících užitečných pokynů. 


Proč je důležité udržovat obrazovku čistou 


Existuje důvod, proč je úklid považován za nepříjemnou povinnost. Může být totiž neskutečně nudný. Když jde ale o váš televizor, je čištění opravdu důležité.  


Vliv na kvalitu obrazu

Nejnovější televizory jsou nabité technologiemi, které přinášejí lepší zážitek ze sledování – od procesorů, které pomáhají zajistit mimořádný obraz, až po samosvítící pixely v OLED displejích, které zajišťují neuvěřitelný kontrast.1 Abychom však mohli naplno ocenit kvalitu obrazu, a nikoli prach, který máme před očima, musí být obrazovka čistá.


Prodloužení životnosti televizoru 

Je důležité zajistit, aby televizor podával skvělý výkon po řadu let. Aby toho bylo možné docílit, je klíčová údržba. Pravidelné utírání prachu a úklid mohou přispět k udržení optimálního výkonu televizoru, protože hromadění prachu může mít vliv na kvalitu obrazu a na funkčnost celkově. 

Aby se předešlo hromadění prachu, je důležité obrazovku a další vnější plochy pravidelně utírat. Budete-li se vyhýbat použití agresivních chemikálií nebo abrazivních materiálů, nedojde k poškození nebo poškrábání obrazovky.


Různé povrchy obrazovek LG


Udržování čistoty televizní obrazovky LG je stejně důležité jako péče o počítačový monitor. Čištění monitoru se příliš neliší od čištění televizoru, ale před použitím určitých rozpouštědel je vždy důležité mít na paměti, o jaký materiál se jedná.3 


Nejlepší materiály pro čištění 

láhev s vodou ve spreji a utěrky z mikrovlákna
láhev s vodou ve spreji a utěrky z mikrovlákna

Ať máte 4K, OLED, nebo LED televizor, doporučujeme používat suchou, měkkou tkaninu. Nejlépe se hodí mikrovlákno, které si poradí s povrchovým prachem nebo chuchvalci. Nepoužívejte drsné látky ani kuchyňské papírové utěrky, protože tento typ abrazivního povrchu může způsobit poškrábání nebo zanechání trvalých stop na obrazovce

V případě odolnějších skvrn, jako jsou mastné otisky prstů, můžete zkusit použít mírně navlhčenou tkaninu nebo speciální čistič na televizní obrazovky. Roztok je vždy třeba nanést na tkaninu – nikoli přímo na obrazovku.


Podrobný návod k čištění televizoru 

 

Pro křišťálově čistý zážitek ze sledování dodržujte následující postup.


Příprava televizoru 

Začněte tím, že televizor vypnete a odpojíte napájecí kabel od hlavního zdroje napájení. Než přikročíte k čištění, počkejte, dokud obrazovka zcela nevychladne. Když obrazovka vychladne, očistěte prach a drobné šmouhy pomocí suché tkaniny (např. z mikrovlákna). Doporučujeme používat krouživý pohyb a vyvíjet jen mírný tlak.

dálkové ovládání televizoru
dálkové ovládání televizoru

Odstranění odolných skvrn

V případě odolnějších skvrn mírně navlhčete tkaninu vodou nebo speciálním čisticím prostředkem na obrazovky. Poté obrazovku jemně otřete širokými pohyby odshora dolů. Na obrazovku nikdy nevyvíjejte přílišný tlak. Někdy může být zapotřebí otřít obrazovku ještě jednou v opačném směru zadní stranou tkaniny, abyste docílili povrchu bez šmouh. 


Osušení obrazovky 

Nechejte obrazovku osušit na vzduchu. Pokud byste zkusili použít suchou tkaninu, pravděpodobně by na obrazovce zůstaly šmouhy a možná i zbytky nečistot.  Jakmile je obrazovka zcela suchá, můžete televizor zpět zapojit a zapnout.


Užitečné tipy pro udržení čisté obrazovky 

Když už teď víte, jak televizory LG správně čistit, budete mít s pravidelným čištěním vždy zajištěn ten nejlepší zážitek ze sledování. 


Jak často byste měli televizor čistit?

Ať už sledujete televizi každý den, nebo jen občas, bude se na ní nevyhnutelně hromadit prach, který se bude s postupem času hůře odstraňovat. Aby k tomu nedošlo, čistěte televizor alespoň jednou týdně


Častá nebezpečí, kterých je třeba se při čištění obrazovky vyvarovat

Nemáte-li po ruce suchou, měkkou tkaninu, mohlo by vás napadnout obrazovku otřít papírovým kapesníkem nebo papírovou kuchyňskou utěrkou. Ani jeden z těchto způsobů však není vhodný. Papírové kapesníky prach nebo nečistoty jen přesunují po obrazovce. Papírové kuchyňské utěrky jsou zase poměrně drsné a mohly by na obrazovce zanechat trvalé stopy


Jak čistit televizor, aniž by došlo k poškození povrchové vrstvy

Některé televizní obrazovky LG jsou navrženy speciálně tak, aby minimalizovaly oslňování a odlesky. Proto je třeba se vyvarovat poškození jejich povrchové vrstvy.4 Nepoužívejte tedy agresivní čisticí prostředky, které jsou určeny pro kuchyně a koupelny. Rovněž není dobré používat produkty s obsahem alkoholu nebo amoniaku, které obsahuje řada čisticích prostředků na skla, protože tyto chemické látky televizním obrazovkám také škodí. 


Pro nejlepší zážitek ze sledování a možnost ponořit se plně do akce doporučujeme čistit televizor alespoň jednou týdně pomocí suché tkaniny. V takovém případě nebudou prach ani skvrny představovat žádný problém a vy se můžete pohodlně usadit a užívat si svůj televizor LG.


Life's Good!



1 LG Alpha 9

2 LG TV – Jak čistit televizní obrazovku LG

3 LG – Jak čistit monitor

4 LG – Povrchová vrstva bez oslnění

