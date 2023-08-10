Non-Glare Ultra HD Series

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG UHD Signage
A man and a woman are checking the departure time of the flight through the signage installed at the airport. And the screen with anti-glare coating has small reflection of the light from the sun.
*All images in this web page are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.
*The images listed are for reference only and the actual reflection can be different.
*Tilt installation of up to 30 degrees facedown is supported. (In conditions within 30ºC temperature, 50% humidity)
*LG does not provide any external sensors but webOS platform. External sensors needs to be purchased separately and tested for compatibility with webOS platform.
*Network based control
*Using an HDMI cable connection
All Spec
-
Video Tag
-
YES (4 Video Tag)
-
Wake on LAN
-
YES
-
Brightness Compensation
-
NO
-
Local Network Sync
-
YES
-
webRTC
-
YES
-
ISM Method
-
YES
-
W/B Setting by Grey scale
-
NO
-
PIP
-
YES
-
Screen Share
-
YES
-
Auto Set ID
-
YES
-
Backlight Sync
-
NO
-
Beacon
-
YES
-
Booting Logo Image
-
YES
-
Cisco Certification
-
YES
-
Control Manager
-
YES
-
Crestron Connected
-
YES
-
External Input Rotation
-
YES
-
Fail over
-
YES
-
Gapless Playback
-
YES
-
Group Manager
-
YES
-
HDMI-CEC
-
YES
-
Local Contents Scheduling
-
YES
-
Network Ready
-
YES
-
No Signal Image
-
YES
-
OS Ver. (webOS)
-
webOS 4.1
-
PBP
-
YES (4PBP)
-
Play via URL
-
YES
-
PM mode
-
YES
-
Pro:Idiom
-
YES
-
RS232C Sync
-
YES
-
Scan Inversion
-
NO
-
Screen Rotation
-
YES
-
Setting Data Cloning
-
YES
-
SI Server Setting
-
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
YES
-
SNMP
-
YES
-
Status Mailing
-
YES
-
Tile Mode Setting
-
YES
-
USB Plug & Play
-
YES
-
Current Sensor
-
NO
-
Internal Memory (eMMC)
-
8GB
-
Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)
-
YES
-
Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor
-
YES
-
Auto Brightness Sensor
-
YES
-
BLU Sensor
-
NO
-
FAN (Built-in)
-
NO
-
Humidity Sensor
-
NO
-
Local Key Operation
-
YES
-
Pixel Sensor
-
NO
-
Power Indicator
-
NO
-
Proximity Sensor
-
NO
-
Temperature Sensor
-
YES
-
DPM
-
0.5W
-
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
-
444 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 631 BTU/Hr(Max.)
-
Max.
-
185W
-
Power off
-
0.5W
-
Smart Enegy Saving (70%)
-
100W
-
Typ.
-
130W
-
External Speaker Out
-
NO
-
Touch USB
-
NO
-
Audio In
-
YES
-
Audio Out
-
YES
-
Daisy Chain
-
NO
-
DP In
-
YES (HDCP 2.2/1.3)
-
DP Out
-
YES
-
DVI-D In
-
YES (HDCP 1.4)
-
HDMI In
-
YES (3ea)
-
HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)
-
2.2/1.4
-
HDMI Out
-
NO
-
IR In
-
YES
-
IR Out
-
NO
-
RGB In
-
NO
-
RJ45(LAN) In
-
YES (1ea)
-
RJ45(LAN) Out
-
NO
-
RS232C In
-
YES
-
RS232C Out
-
YES
-
USB In
-
USB2.0 Type A (1ea)
-
Power Type
-
Built-in Power
-
Power Supply
-
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
SuperSign CMS
-
YES
-
Connected Care
-
YES
-
Mobile CMS
-
YES
-
Promota
-
YES
-
SuperSign Cloud
-
NO
-
SuperSign Control+
-
YES
-
SuperSign WB
-
YES
-
Tilt (Face up)
-
N/A
-
Smart Calibration
-
N/A
-
Conformal Coating (Power Board)
-
YES
-
Direct Sunlight
-
N/A
-
IP Rating
-
IP5X
-
Overlay Touch Compatibility
-
N/A
-
Power Protection
-
N/A
-
Tilt (Face down)
-
Max. 30 degree
-
Optional
-
Stand(ST-653T), OPS Kit(KT-OPSF)
-
Basic
-
Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, HDMI Cable, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender
-
OSD
-
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic
-
Bezel Color
-
Black
-
Bezel Width
-
T/R/L: 9.9mm, B: 14.4mm
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
-
1600.0 x 1095.0 x 175.0mm
-
Handle
-
NO
-
Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)
-
1453.3 x 844.0 x 39.9mm (with LG Logo)
-
Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
-
1453.3 x 893.1 x 290.0mm
-
Packed Weight
-
35.0Kg
-
VESATM Standard Mount Interface
-
300 x 300 mm
-
Weight (Head)
-
28.2Kg
-
Weight (Head+Stand)
-
28.8Kg
-
OPS Power Built-in
-
NO
-
OPS Type compatible
-
YES (Piggyback)
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Back Light Type
-
Edge
-
Brightness
-
700nit (Typ.)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
1.07 Billion colors
-
Color Gamut
-
BT709 95%
-
Dynamic CR
-
500,000:1
-
Contrast Ratio
-
1,100:1
-
Life time
-
50,000Hrs (Min.)
-
Native Resolution
-
3840 x 2160 (UHD)
-
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
-
24/7
-
Panel Technology
-
IPS
-
Portait / Landscape
-
YES / YES
-
QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)
-
N/A
-
Refresh Rate
-
60Hz
-
Response Time
-
8ms (G to G)
-
Screen Size (Inch)
-
65
-
Surface Treatment (Haze)
-
Haze 28%
-
Transparency
-
N/A
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
-
178º x 178º
-
EMC
-
FCC Class "A" / CE / KC
-
ePEAT(US only)
-
NO
-
ERP / Energy Star
-
YES(NewErP) / YES
-
Safety
-
CB / NRTL
-
Operation Humidity
-
10 % to 80 %
-
Operation Temperature
-
0 °C to 40 °C
-
Speaker (Built-in)
-
YES (10W x 2)
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
