LG Experience

IFA 2017: Život je skvělý, když jste celý den na brunchi

Od Nuno Cristino 01.09.2017

An image of having brunch in Berlin taken by lg v30

Než vypukne IFA, rozhodla se společnost LG zavítat do Berlína o několik dní dříve a nechat vás nakouknout na některé ze skvostů ukrytých v tomto úžasném městě.

Říká se, že snídaně je nejdůležitějším jídlem dne. Ale díky nabídkám nepřetržitého brunche toto rčení Berlín pozvedává na zcela novou úroveň. Na rozdíl od mnoha jiných měst v Berlíně nemusíte s brunchem spěchat. Klidně si ještě pár minut (nebo hodin) poležte v posteli, protože váš brunch na vás počká.

Ale otevírací doba není na berlínských brunchích tím nejvýjimečnějším – tím je různorodost. Zapomeňte na brunch omezující se na oschlý sýr, vlažné studené řezy a vejce beznadějně uvařená natvrdo. Ne, v Berlíně dělají brunch správně. Máme na mysli pošírovaná vejce, pečená vejce, vejce vařená v páře a upravovaná na všemožné další způsoby, domácí bagely, domácí palačinky a koblihy vyráběné s láskou. Berlín vám na talíř naservíruje vše, po čem jen zatoužíte.

S přihlédnutím k výše uvedenému a vzhledem k všudypřítomné nabídce vynikajících restaurací může být výběr místa obtížný. Po krátké diskusi, hledání pomocí aplikací (delším než bylo nutné) a mohutném slintání nad instagramovými účty je rozhodnuto: May am Ufer.

May am Ufer se nachází uprostřed čtvrti Neukölln a jakmile vejdete, jako první na sebe upozorní dekadentní styl a minimalistická, ale elegantní výzdoba. Svěží prostředí a zářivé vzory skvěle doplňují pastelové stěny a starožitné lustry. Nic není ponecháno náhodě a tento účelný přístup je nejvíce vidět na ingrediencích; ty jsou pečlivě vybírány z bio a regionálního zemědělství a získávány přímo od místních výrobců.

Krátce po usednutí, seznámení s nabídkou a samozřejmě pokukování do talířů ostatních hostů jsme čelili příjemnému problému – vše vypadalo chutně a my se nemohli rozhodnout. Konečně jsme připraveni a objednáváme shakshouka, snídani s pošírovaným vejcem a veganskou snídani. Skvělá volba!

An image of An image of having brunch in Berlin taken by lg v30

Po této majestátní snídaní nastal čas na něco sladkého. I když si v podniku May am Ufer bylo z čeho vybírat, rozhodli jsme se vyrazit na prohlídku města a jít jinam. Znovu jsme uchopili své smartphony a nechali se jimi vést na úžasné místo, které by uspokojilo naši chuť na sladké.

Po krátké procházce nutné k vytrávení a uvolnění místa v našich žaludcích nakonec skončíme v podniku Bramminal’s donuts v Neuköllnu. Tohle místo je splněný sen milovníka veganských donutů, vážně. Vzhledem k téměř 20 různým příchutím od klasické skořice s cukrem až po odvážný čokoládový fondán se slaným karamelem je nejtěžší se rozhodnout, po čem vy a vaše břicho nejvíce toužíte. Budeme k vám upřímní… nemohli jsme se rozhodnout pro jedinou variantu, a tak jsme si odnesli domů kousek téměř od každé – bylo by nezdvořilé to neudělat!

Bylo toho samozřejmě mnohem více, než mohl náš hlad zvládnout, a tak jsme si zavolali malou pomoc a vyrazili do blízkého parku. Slunce je v Německu vítaným hostem a nám určitě o něco vylepšilo chuť.

To jsme ale netušili, že naše brunchové dobrodružství ještě není u konce. Naše kamarádka Julia byla tak laskavá, že nás pozvala do svého nádherného stoletého bytu v krásné čtvrti Friedrichshain a pohostila nás lahodným domácím jogurtem, snadno vyrobeným pomocí přístroje LG NeoChef. Nechceme si nechat ujít nic z přípravy a připojujeme se k Julii, jak připravuje jogurt.

Tento neuvěřitelný celodenní brunch končí příjemnou konverzací na balkoně, přičemž společnost nám dělá domácí jogurt s oblíbenými přísadami a úchvatný západ slunce.

Tyto úžasné dny nám budou chybět, ale určitě si na ně vzpomeneme pokaždé, když budeme v přístroji LG NeoChef připravovat některý z báječných receptů.

Life's Good!

