LG Experience

Zdokonalte svoji péči o zdraví s chytrou domácí posilovnou

Od Laura Ellis 16.02.2023

Blondýnka si dává přestávku na vodu ve své chytré domácí posilovně
  • Stanovte si základní cíle v oblasti zdraví a kondice a začněte svoji cestu za zdravím
  • Zjistěte, jak si udržet kondici a zdraví doma pomocí chytré domácí posilovny
  • Pomocí těchto tipů si zvolte zdravou stravu a pohybové návyky, které vyhovují vašim potřebám

Trend domácího udržování kondice se v poslední době rozšířil a je snadné pochopit proč. Chytrá domácí posilovna je pohodlná, zábavná a může vám dokonce pomoci ušetřit peníze. Přečtěte si, jak využít technologie k dosažení svých cílů v oblastech zdraví a fitness z domova.


Zůstaňte zdraví doma a dosáhněte svých cílů

Každá změna v oblasti zdraví a fitness by měla začít stanovením cílů. Stanovte si cíle, které můžete měřit a sledovat, avšak zároveň je stanovte realisticky.

Plánování tréninků pro splnění zdravotních a kondičních cílů s chytrou domácí posilovnou
Zavedení řady malých, ale smysluplných změn vám pomůže zavázat se ke svým cílům a docílit vytoužených výsledků v oblasti zdraví.

Splňte své fitness cíle tím, že najdete své „proč“

Stanovit si cíle je snadné, ale dodržet je může být složitější. Motivovat se správným způsobem je nutností, proto je důležité stanovit si cíle ze správných důvodů.

Jednou z chyb, které se mnoho lidí dopouští, je například přílišný důraz na vzhled. Lepším způsobem, jak dosáhnout svých cílů v oblasti fitness, může být zaměření se na celkové zdraví a pohodu.

Vytvořte si rutinu v oblasti zdraví a fitness

Dobrá rutina udělá s vaším novým zdravým životním stylem zázraky. Pomůže vám maximálně využít čas a vybudovat si zdravé návyky.

Najděte si cvičení, které vás baví, poslouchejte svou oblíbenou hudbu s bezdrátovými sluchátky LG, abyste se do na cvičení naladili, nebo se něčím odměňte, když dosáhnete určité úrovně obtížnosti, rychlosti nebo délky cvičení.

Sledujte svůj pokrok při dosahování cílů vašeho zdraví

Na své cestě za zdravím můžete sledovat různé věci, od toho, jak daleko dokážete uběhnout nebo ujet na kole, až po to, co jíte nebo jak dobře spíte.

Chytré technologie, jako jsou biometrické monitory spánku nebo počítadla kroků, vám pomohou sledovat vaše zdraví a fitness statistiky.


Zlepšete si zdraví doma pomocí chytré domácí posilovny

Zaměřte se na investici na sebe sama a vytvořte si vlastní inteligentní domácí posilovnu. Udržujte si přehled díky funkcím, jako je například péče o spánek a virtuální osobní trénink, které jsou součástí fitness sady LG Labs.1

LG excicle doplní každou chytrou domácí posilovnu
Objevte svůj chytrý domácí trénink

Správné vybavení vás připraví na úspěch a pomůže vám dosáhnout vašich fitness cílů. Díky chytré domácí technologii získáte cenné informace o své cestě za zdravím. 

Hluboký a klidný spánek je nezbytný pro optimální zdraví a pohodu. Brid.zzz je chytré řešení, které poskytuje personalizovanou péči o spánek pomocí snímače mozkových vln v reálném čase.

Pro ty, kteří si chtějí rozproudit krev v žilách, nabízí excicle virtuální cyklistické trasy a lekce. Vychutnejte si zážitky jako ze studia, aniž byste museli opustit pohodlí své domácí posilovny.

Máte málo místa? Hovergym představuje kompletní řešení pro domácí trénink, které kombinuje dvojitý motor DD společnosti LG Electronics, haptické ovládání a inteligentní technologii. Doprovodná aplikace poskytuje osobní trénink, který vás motivuje a inspiruje.

Přizpůsobte si své zdraví prospěšné návyky

Každý člověk je jiný a každé tělo je jiné. Při provádění zdravých změn ve svém životě mějte na paměti své cíle, životní styl a aktuální úroveň kondice.

Kombinace zdravé stravy a chytré domácí posilovny
Buďte doma zdraví díky správné výživě

Udržování zdravé stravy je důležitou součástí zdraví a pohody. Každý člověk má jiný životní styl a jinou míru aktivity. Při zvažování svého jídelníčku myslete na to, jaké živiny vaše tělo potřebuje. Snažte se o rovnováhu výběrem potravin, které vám dodávají sílu, radost a energii.


Přizpůsobte domácí trénink svým potřebám

Každý má jiné potřeby, pokud jde o cvičení. Abyste dosáhli nejlepších výsledků a předešli zraněním, je důležité najít aktivity a úrovně intenzity, které odpovídají vaší aktuální úrovni kondice.

Můžete začít streamováním domácího tréninku na svém LG smart TV.2 Naslouchejte svému tělu a z toho vycházejte. 


Dosáhněte svých cílů v oblasti zdraví a fitness s pomocí chytré domácí posilovny ještě letos. Díky těmto chytrým změnám životního stylu jste o krok blíže ke spokojenějšímu a zdravějšímu životu.


Life's Good!



1 Ceny, propagační akce a dostupnost se mohou v jednotlivých obchodech a na internetu lišit. Ceny se mohou změnit bez předchozího upozornění. Množství je omezené. Konečnou cenu a dostupnost si ověřte u místních prodejců.

2 Podporovaná menu a aplikace se mohou v jednotlivých zemích lišit.

Vlastnosti produktu

LG OLED evo Gallery Edition 83-inch Smart TV

OLED55G23LA

55'' LG OLED TV, webOS Smart TV

Product sheet

energy class
Kde koupíte
Přidat do košíku
A burgundy LG XBOOM 360 omnidirectional Bluetooth speaker is centered against a white background

RP4

LG XBOOM 360 Audio systém

Product sheet

Kde koupíte
lg-experience_LG TONE Free DFP9_Black.jpg

TONE-FP8

Bluetooth bezdrátová sluchátka | Meridian Audio

Product sheet

Kde koupíte

