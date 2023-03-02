Skip to Contents Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Experience

OLED: příběh trpělivosti, vytrvalosti a inovace

Od Benedict Smith 02.03.2023

The LG Rollable OLED TV in a modern living room.

Inovace se často chápe jako náhlý průlom, ale v mnoha případech je průlomový vývoj ve skutečnosti vyvrcholením mnoha let práce. Ale na inovaci se vyplatí si počkat. Může se tím skutečně navždy změnit, jak zákazník věci používá – někdy i inspirovat konkurenci. To platí pro všechny produkty, od aut a finančních produktů přes chytré telefony po televizory.

Technologie LG OLED

Pokud jde o inovace, trpělivost a vytrvalost se vyplatí. U společnost LG to rozhodně platí u televizní technologie – a zejména panelů OLED – kde se společnost stala lídrem na trhu. 

OLED, pokud by vás to zajímalo, je zkratka pro „organic light-emitting diode“ (organická světelná dioda). Jednoduše řečeno to znamená, že každý pixel, který tvoří obraz, svítí. Když se televizor zapne, miliony tenkých, flexibilních a neuvěřitelně malých diod se rozsvítí a společně vytvoří obraz jako žádný jiný. 

Tato technologie, kterou společnost LG vylepšuje už mnoho let, poskytuje celkově lepší obraz, než je u displejů LED a LCD. LG OLED TV s fantastickým kontrastem s dokonalou černou, realistickými barvami a potenciálem pro neuvěřitelnou flexibilitu a malou tloušťku je dokonalým příkladem trvalé inovace.

OLED technology allows flexibility like no other, creating the possibility for a rollable TV | More at LG MAGAZINE
OLED technology allows flexibility like no other, creating the possibility for a rollable TV | More at LG MAGAZINE

1987: Je vytvořena technologie OLED

OLED není nová technologie, ani zdaleka. Poprvé se na scéně objevila v roce 1987, když ji společnost Kodak vyvinula pro své digitální fotoaparáty. Nikdo tehdy netušil, že to, co společnost Kodak vytvořila, přinese tolik zajímavých možností ve světě televize.

2004: První OLED TV

Trvalo až do nového tisíciletí, než si společnosti vyrábějící elektroniku začaly uvědomovat, co technologie OLED doopravdy dokáže. Například společnost Sony uvedla svůj první OLED TV v roce 2004 a společnosti Toshiba, Samsung a Panasonic také s OLED panely, které měly takový potenciál, pracovaly.

Objevovaly se dětské nemoci. Životnost OLED TV byla tehdy krátká. Problémem byla také cena – značky měly problémy vyvíjet cenově dostupné OLED TV a průměrná cena za 11palcovou obrazovku byla tehdy hrůzných 2500 $. 

Lidé technologii prokazatelně věřili, ale potřebovala vylepšení. A to nějakou dobu trvá. Staré pořekadlo „pokud něco opravdu stojí za to dělat, stojí za to to dělat pořádně“ tu platí maximálně.

2010: Na trh vstupuje společnost LG

Neustálá inovace – to byl princip, kterým se řídila společnost LG. Nepolevila a v roce 2010 vytvořila 15palcový OLED TV LG 15EL9500. První OLED produkt LG s mimořádně plochou obrazovkou a krásným, elegantním provedením byl úspěšný. Z dnešního pohledu je zřejmé, že to byl teprve začátek.

One of LG's first OLED TVs was released in 2010.
One of LG's first OLED TVs was released in 2010.

2012: Rekordní OLED TV

Společnost LG i nadále zdokonalovala technologii OLED a věnovala čas a prostředky vytváření toho nejlepšího zábavního řešení na světě. V roce 2012 společnost LG uvedla první 55palcový televizor s OLED panelem, což byla v té době vůbec největší obrazovka. Ale i tehdy málokdo tušil, že se tato inovace v budoucnu stane skutečně průlomovou technologií TV.

2013: Nový lídr na trhu

Uběhl pouhý rok a mnohé se změnilo. V roce 2013 společnosti Sony a Panasonic ukončily partnerství vytvořené k technologii OLED. Uvedly, že projekt nepřinesl očekávaný růst, a obávaly se, že televizory OLED nejsou „komerčně životaschopné“. 

Když se tyto značky vrátily k rýsovacím prknům, společnost LG udržela nervy na uzdě a investovala do technologie více. Ostatní váhali, ale společnost LG zůstala věrná svému závazku udělat z OLED životaschopnou technologii a přivést ji na trh. V roce 2013 společnost LG uvedla své OLED TV, které se na trhu s televizory staly rychle hitem. Byl to začátek příběhu o úspěchu „nejprodávanějšího“ produktu.1

LG showcased OLED technology at IFA 2013.
LG showcased OLED technology at IFA 2013.

2015: Změna přístupu

Přesuňme se o dva roky dále. V roce 2015 se společnost Samsung, dříve konkurent společnosti LG v oblasti OLED, vydala jiným směrem. Obavy z nákladů na investice do této technologie ji vedly k vytvoření vlastní značky, Q-LED. A zatímco technologie Q-LED je stále součástí rodiny LCD, která zobrazuje živější barvy díky přidání dalšího barevného filtru, společnost LG nadále šla cestou vytváření skutečně inovativní technologie OLED.

2017: LG inspiruje ostatní

Uběhly další dva roky a společnost LG, která se nenechala odradit změnou strategie společnosti Samsung, dosáhla dalšího milníku. Vytrvalost byla odměněna, když v roce 2017 společnost LG začala dodávat OLED panely do televizorů značek Sony, Panasonic, Toshiba, Philips a Loewe.

lg-experience-inspiration-history-of-oled-3.jpg
lg-experience-inspiration-history-of-oled-3.jpg

2023: Prolomení hranic

I dnes tato technologie na trhu s televizory nadále vytváří nekonečné možnosti a činí zdánlivě nemožné možným. Jako důkaz lze uvést uvedení prvního rolovacího televizoru – toho bylo možné dosáhnout jedině díky flexibilní povaze technologie OLED. 

Historie technologie OLED jen ukazuje, že inovace není ani tak náhlý okamžik prozření, ale záležitost trpělivosti, vytrvalosti a odvážného myšlení.

lg-experience-inspiration-history-of-oled-rollable-tv.jpg
lg-experience-inspiration-history-of-oled-rollable-tv.jpg

Life's Good!



1 Na základě zprávy IHS Markit, Technology Group, TV Sets Market Tracker Q4 2017. Hodnocení nepředstavuje propagaci společnosti LG. Spoléhání na tyto výsledky je výhradně na odpovědnosti třetí strany.

