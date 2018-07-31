Skip to Contents Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Experience

Váš dokonalý průvodce pro plánování party s chladničkou InstaView Door-in-Door™

Od V.Keller 31.07.2018

A front view of fruity summer punches with strawberry, limes, and lemons.

Když organizujete letní party, může být radost z této skvělé události zastíněna obavami o to, abyste vše udělali správně. Využijte naše tipy a přichystejte úžasnou oslavu.

Je prokázáno, že léto nám dodává chuť do života. A dlouhé dny a teplé noci přímo vybízejí k pořádání nezapomenutelných party. Pokud jste však v roli hostitele, může být velmi stresující neustále se starat o to, aby se všichni dobře bavili.

Když do seznamu pro plánování party zahrnete následující body, budete si ji moct užít naplno a bez starostí. A díky chladničce LG InstaView Door-in-Door™ na ni všichni budou ještě dlouho vzpomínat.


Drinky by měly být jednoduché

Některé letní nápoje si žádají velké množství ingrediencí – a i když chutnají úžasně, někdy prostě nemáte čas krájet všechno to ovoce a dávkovat přísady přesně podle přání.

Ale pokud bude váš recept jednoduchý, budou se vaši hosté cítit svěže dlouho do noci. Vyzkoušejte například tento postup: Vezměte 6 citrónů a jednu limetku, rozkrojte je na polovinu a vymačkejte z nich šťávu do džbánu. Přilijte lahev perlivé vody, nebo sifonu a oslaďte dle chuti. Nakonec přidejte pořádnou dávku ledu a podávejte s ovocem, které nápoji dodá barvu. A je to! Úžasný drink, jehož příprava trvá pár minut a můžete ho snadno doplňovat.

An image of LG Smart ThinQ app which can activate Express Freeze function of LG InstaView Door-in-Door™ in order to make a summer cocktail cool in short time.
An image of LG Smart ThinQ app which can activate Express Freeze function of LG InstaView Door-in-Door™ in order to make a summer cocktail cool in short time.

Tip InstaView: Díky výrobníku ledu v chladničce InstaView můžete zajistit, aby vaše drinky toto léto byly neustále vychlazené. A pokud vám led začne docházet, stačí jen rychle aktivovat funkci Express Freeze v aplikaci LG Smart ThinQ a můžete se vrátit zpátky k zábavě!


Zaostřeno na chutné jednohubky

Jednohubky mají tolik výhod, že jim klasické pokrmy servírované u stolu nemohou konkurovat. Lze je připravit předem a vůbec nezáleží na tom, kdo kdy přijde. Nabízíme vám několik tipů na lahodné a snadné jednohubky, které zanechají u vašich hostů pocit, jako by měli tříchodové menu – od sýrových tyčinek zabalených v šunce, přes bruschettu s avokádem a krevetami, až po nevšední sýrovou mísu.

An image of cheese, jamón, and salami which can be freshly stored in utility box of LG InstaView Door-in-Door™ refrigerator.
Bruschetta with toppings on the dish which can be stored freshly in LG InstaView Door-in-Door™ refrigerator.
Bruschetta with toppings on the dish which can be stored freshly in LG InstaView Door-in-Door™ refrigerator.
Finger foods with toppings on the dish which can be stored freshly in LG InstaView Door-in-Door™ refrigerator.
An image of cheese, jamón, and salami which can be freshly stored in utility box of LG InstaView Door-in-Door™ refrigerator.
Bruschetta with toppings on the dish which can be stored freshly in LG InstaView Door-in-Door™ refrigerator.
Bruschetta with toppings on the dish which can be stored freshly in LG InstaView Door-in-Door™ refrigerator.
Finger foods with toppings on the dish which can be stored freshly in LG InstaView Door-in-Door™ refrigerator.

Tip InstaView: Pro potraviny, jako jsou například sýry a uzeniny, je určena speciální zásuvka InstaView Utility Box, která udržuje optimální teplotu k jejich skladování. Když hosté dorazí na party, budete je moci pohostit čerstvými a skvěle vypadajícími dobrotami.


Zajistěte ideální teplotu nápojů

Pro ty, kteří nemají náladu na ovocnou limonádu, bude mít vaše chladnička důležitou úlohu – udržovat jejich nápoje vychlazené. Ujistěte se, že je teplota nastavena správně, a vyhraďte dostatek prostoru v chladnější zóně tak, aby doplňování nápojů netrvalo příliš dlouho. A pokud potřebujete vychladit nápoje rychle, nechejte je v chladničce a přidejte do nich led. Je to lepší, než kdybyste je dávali do mrazničky – protože I když na ně zapomenete, nebudou vaše nápoje zmrzlé.

An image of LG Smart ThinQ app controlling the temperature of LG InstaView Door-in-Door™.
An image of LG Smart ThinQ app controlling the temperature of LG InstaView Door-in-Door™.

Tip InstaView: V tomto případě je velmi užitečná funkce „zaklepání na dveře“! Můžete zkontrolovat, zda není třeba doplnit zásoby v chladničce, aniž by z chladničky zbytečně unikal studený vzduch. Teplotu lze v případě potřeby rovněž nastavit pomocí aplikace LG Smart ThinQ, takže vaše nápoje budou ještě více osvěžující.


Čím více, tím lépe

Jednou z výhod pořádání party jsou potraviny, které druhý den zbudou. Při počítání, kolik jídla nakoupit, nezapomínejte na to, že když nakoupíte o trochu víc, budete mít připravené jídlo alespoň na část následujícího týdne.

Girls are holding glasses of fruity summer punches.
Girls are holding glasses of fruity summer punches.

Tip InstaView: S chladničkou InstaView a její kapacitou 601 litrů budete mít ještě více důvodů k tomu, abyste nevyhazovali žádné zbylé potraviny. Tato kapacita vám umožňuje skladovat potraviny v množství, které vám vystačí na více než týden.


Berte ohled na životní prostředí

Zejména pokud je seznam hostů dlouhý, může být velmi lákavé zvolit jednorázové talíře a příbory. Avšak jejich dopad na životní prostředí je velmi negativní. Jelikož v současné době existují na trhu biologicky odbouratelné produkty, zvažte tuto možnost, pokud chcete používat jednorázové kuchyňské potřeby. A míru jejich negativního vlivu na životní prostředí byste si vždy měli ověřit podle toho, jak dlouho trvá, než se rozloží ve vašem kompostu.

A person is showing knock-on-door to LG InstaView Door-in-Door™.
A person is showing knock-on-door to LG InstaView Door-in-Door™.

Tip InstaView: U všech produktů ve vaší domácnosti můžete zohlednit jejich vliv na životní prostředí – a chladnička není výjimkou. InstaView přináší zcela přepracované jádro chladničky nabízející úsporu energie až 32 %, maximální odolnost a optimální regulaci teploty, aby potraviny vydržely déle čerstvé.

Tak se bavte a oslavte léto s chladničkou InstaView!


Life’s Good!

Vlastnosti produktu

lg_experience_featured_product_GSXV90MCDE.jpg

GSXV90MCAE

Americká chladnička | Door cooling | Door-in-Door™

Product sheet

energy class
Kde koupíte
Přidat do košíku

