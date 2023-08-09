Skip to Contents Skip to Accessibility Help
Společnost LG usiluje o větší udržitelnost díky statusu uhlíkové neutrality

Udržitelná budoucnost společnosti LG: uhlíková neutralita

Co přesně uhlíková neutralita znamená, a co dělá společnost LG pro to, aby dosáhla nejen tohoto cíle a zajistila tak udržitelnější budoucnost?

 

  • Uhlíková neutralita zahrnuje vyrovnávání emisí CO2
  • Společnost ISO (Mezinárodní organizace pro normalizaci) aktivně definuje, co nulové emise oficiálně znamenají
  • Mnoho produktových řad společnosti LG obdrželo certifikace udržitelnosti od různých mezinárodních a místních úřadů
  • Vedle dalších ekologických opatření se také zavazujeme k využívání 100 % obnovitelné energie v našich provozech

Společnost LG si uvědomuje, jak klíčové je chránit naši planetu, zvláště v době, kdy máme ještě možnost jednat. Proto v praxi pečlivě sledujeme množství uhlíku spotřebovaného při výrobě elektroniky LG, kterou jste si oblíbili, a dbáme na odpovědnou likvidaci těchto produktů na konci jejich životnosti.

Prostřednictvím iniciativy „Lepší život pro všechny 2030“ se společnost LG odhodlala dosáhnout do roku 2030 uhlíkové neutrality, a to splněním celé řady cílů zaměřených na environmentální, sociální a vládní faktory Než se však ponoříme do našich plánů na dosažení tohoto ambiciózního cíle, pojďme se podívat na jednotlivé detaily.



Uhlíková neutralita a její význam

Udržitelnost a snižování globálního dopadu skleníkových plynů jsou nyní velmi důležitými tématy. A uhlíková neutralita je jedním z módních pojmů. Co však přesně znamená?

Co je uhlíková neutralita?


Naší výzvou je stát se do roku 2030 „uhlíkově neutrálními“, což znamená, že množství emitovaného CO2 v důsledku naší činnosti (včetně dodavatelského řetězce), bude vyrovnáno úměrným množstvím CO2, které bude z atmosféry odebíráno. Pro firmy, jako je ta naše, to znamená buď snížit uhlíkové emise, nebo investovat do aktivit, které kompenzují uhlíkovou stopu, například do investic v oblasti obnovitelné energie.

Uhlíkové neutrality chceme dosáhnout prostřednictvím různých opatření, která zahrnují zavedení energeticky úsporných zařízení a technologií omezujících emise uhlíku v našem výrobním procesu. Současně si zajišťujeme uhlíkové kredity prostřednictvím projektu mechanismu čistého rozvoje, a přispíváme ke zlepšování produkce skleníkových plynů prostřednictvím našich obchodních řešení, jako jsou energeticky úsporné ledničky a systémy hospodaření s energií, které dále podporují rozšíření využití obnovitelných zdrojů energie.

Uhlíková neutralita a její význam

Co jsou nulové emise?

Zatímco uhlíková neutralita znamená vyrovnávaní emisí CO2 odebíráním CO2, Mezinárodní organizace pro normalizaci (ISO) v současné době pracuje na stabilizaci úplné definice nulových emisí. Ta bude mít významný vliv na to, jak organizace a jednotlivci po celém světě budou posuzovat dopad svých vlastních emisí skleníkových plynů.



Proč jsou tyto cíle důležité?


Cíle, které jsme si stanovili, přispívají k cíli Pařížské dohody z roku 2015, a to omezit globální oteplování na nárůst teplot o maximálně 1,5 °C nad úrovní před průmyslovou revolucí.

Pokud by byl tento práh překročen, extrémní počasí, jako jsou sucho, vlny veder a silné srážky, se stane častějším – což zvýší riziko onemocnění, ovlivní produkci potravin a ovlivní zásobování vodou pro rozsáhlé oblasti světové populace. Proto je tak důležité, abychom pro zlepšení dopadu společnosti LG a našich produktů na planetu udělali vše, co je v našich silách.

Jednotlivci mohou dělat malé změny, například sledovat čas strávený sledováním televize pomocí chytré mobilní aplikace, jako je LG ThinQ. Avšak nakonec to jsou firmy, které musí převzít odpovědnost za své emise, a aby byl tento cíl splněn, budou muset své postupy změnit celá průmyslová odvětví. Čtěte dál, abyste se dozvěděli více o tom, jak k tomuto klíčovému problému přistupuje společnost LG.

Budoucnost udržitelnosti spotřebitelské elektroniky

Už nyní směřujeme k dosažení našeho cíle uhlíkové neutrality do roku 2030 tím, že zajišťujeme certifikované emisní standardy a vyrábíme energeticky úspornější produkty, které účinně snižují emise skleníkových plynů. Podívejme se na některá z přijatých opatření k dosažení tohoto cíle.

Investujeme do projektů snižování znečištění

Ve všech našich podnikatelských činnostech, od výsadby stromů ve Španělsku po podporu snižování elektronického odpadu v Jižní Koreji1, přijímáme rozsáhlá opatření pro zlepšení emisí. Jsme hrdí, že jsme se připojili ke globální iniciativě RE100, která podporuje podniky, aby přešly na 100 % obnovitelnou energii pro všechny své energetické požadavky. Plánujeme toho dosáhnout postupným zvyšováním naší závislosti na obnovitelných zdrojích, jako jsou solární a větrné elektrárny, a do roku 2050 dosáhnout 100 % obnovitelné energie.


Minimalizujeme náš dopad pro dosažení uhlíkové neutrality

Náš dopad na životní prostředí se samozřejmě neomezuje jen na emise CO2. Existuje mnoho dalších, ekologicky šetrných opatření, která také přispívají k našim cílům uhlíkové neutrality – od vývoje ledniček s certifikací pro globální a místní trhy, k začleňování režimů úspory energie do chytrých televizorů od LG. Vše začíná navrhováním produktů, které jsou šetrnější k životnímu prostředí, jak z hlediska inovativních technologií, tak použitých materiálů.

Certifikované udržitelné produktové řady

Provoz a balení na místě jsou důležitými součástmi udržitelnosti společnosti LG. Náš proces vývoje produktů je rovněž klíčový. Společnost LG získala mnoho certifikátů pro energetickou účinnost a ekologii kvalifikovaných modelů, jako jsou naše sušičky certifikované TÜV a pračka SIGNATURE, která získala certifikát Carbon Trust.



Certifikace energetické účinnosti

Mnoho domácích spotřebičů společnosti LG splňuje různé místní a mezinárodní certifikace energetické účinnosti. Například v Německu jsou některé modely sušiček LG certifikovány společností TÜV Rheinland s označením Green Product Mark.2 Toto označuje různá udržitelná opatření týkající se chemického složení, recyklace, hodnocení vlivu na životní prostředí a podobně.



Certifikace kvality vzduchu

Dosažení uhlíkové neutrality začíná u zdroje a končí se vzduchem, který dýcháme. Vědomá spotřeba a výroba mají vliv na životní prostředí jako celek, včetně vzduchu, který dýcháme. V Británii bylo několik modelů vysavačů a praček ověřeno organizací Allergy UK BAF pro svou schopnost zlepšovat obsah alergenních chemikálií ve vnitřním prostředí.3

Stručně řečeno, zákazníci v Evropě mohou podle těchto ikon snadno rozpoznat nejefektivnější a nejohleduplnější produkty, které společnost LG nabízí.



Udržitelnější výrobní materiály

Celkově si klademe za cíl recyklovat 300 tun plastu ročně. Například jeden z 65-palcových LG OLED panelů získal prestižní certifikaci Product Carbon Footprint od organizace Carbon Trust.9

Kromě toho jsme dosáhli 6 % nárůstu v používání recyklovaných materiálů pro deset druhů plastů a naším cílem je vést naše odvětví v recyklaci elektronického odpadu, a to zlepšením designu našich stávajících produktů s přihlédnutím k ekologii. Pro elektronický odpad jsme také stanovili globální politiku vrácení a recyklace, která pomáhá šetřit přírodní zdroje recyklací elektroniky na konci její životnosti.

Přechod na ekologické balení

Nejde jen o samotné produkty, které musí být ohleduplnější k životnímu prostředí, ale také o balení, ve kterém jsou dodávány. Naše udržitelné obaly snížily roční spotřebu papíru o 85 tun a polystyrénu o 19 tun.4 Navíc jsme darovali přibližně 400 krabic do zoologických zahrad, kde si s nimi hrají zvířata! Díky takovým opatřením několik našich produktových řad televizorů získalo certifikaci pro ověřený recyklovaný obsah společnosti Intertek.

100 % využití obnovitelných zdrojů

Také jsme získali kredity obnovitelných zdrojů energie (REC), uzavřeli jsme dohodu o nákupu elektřiny přímo od výrobců obnovitelné energie a obdrželi jsme ekologickou značku Green Premium díky našemu využívání obnovitelné energie za prémiové sazby.

Nakonec máme za cíl dosáhnout uhlíkové neutrality tím, že od roku 2050 zcela přejdeme na obnovitelné zdroje. Naše výrobní a logistické procesy v Severní Americe již využívají 100 % obnovitelné energie.

Tato opatření nám pomohou dosáhnout cíle, kdy 100 % pracovišť společnosti LG po celém světě budou nejpozději v roce 2050 výhradně využívat obnovitelnou energii.4

Společnost LG podniká velké kroky za jednoduchým, ale významným cílem: snížit množství emisí uvolňovaných do atmosféry. Těmito a dalšími opatřeními posilujeme naše úsilí na globální úrovni.

Chcete se dozvědět více?

Čtěte dál o opatřeních společnosti v oblasti udržitelnosti.

Dohodu o nákupu elektřiny jsme uzavřeli s GS EPS, korejskou společností na výrobu elektřiny. Dohoda zahrnuje instalaci solární elektrárny na naší integrované výrobní budově v LG Smart Parku ve městě Changwon v Jižní Koreji.5 Tato elektrárna bude zaujímat plochu odpovídající třem fotbalovým hřištím! A to není vše, v naší výrobní lokalitě ve městě Noida v Indii instalujeme solární moduly o kapacitě 3,2 MW, které budou napájet také naše kanceláře.

1 Zpráva společnosti LG o globální udržitelnosti za rok 2021
2 TÜV Rheinland: Návrh certifikace prostřednictvím hodnocení vlivu na životní prostředí, jako je energetická účinnost, uhlíková stopa, chemické složení a možnost recyklace.
3 Allergy UK: „Seal of Approval“ je schválením produktů, které byly nezávisle vědecky testovány a prokázaly schopnost snižovat nebo odstraňovat alergeny z vnitřního prostředí.
4 Zpráva společnosti LG o globální udržitelnosti za rok 2022
5 Tiskové centrum společnosti LG

Dohodu o nákupu elektřiny jsme uzavřeli s GS EPS, korejskou společností na výrobu elektřiny. Dohoda zahrnuje instalaci solární elektrárny na naší integrované výrobní budově v LG Smart Parku ve městě Changwon v Jižní Koreji.5 Tato elektrárna bude zaujímat plochu odpovídající třem fotbalovým hřištím! A to není vše, v naší výrobní lokalitě ve městě Noida v Indii instalujeme solární moduly o kapacitě 3,2 MW, které budou napájet také naše kanceláře.

1 Zpráva společnosti LG o globální udržitelnosti za rok 2021
2 TÜV Rheinland: Návrh certifikace prostřednictvím hodnocení vlivu na životní prostředí, jako je energetická účinnost, uhlíková stopa, chemické složení a možnost recyklace.
3 Allergy UK: „Seal of Approval“ je schválením produktů, které byly nezávisle vědecky testovány a prokázaly schopnost snižovat nebo odstraňovat alergeny z vnitřního prostředí.
4 Zpráva společnosti LG o globální udržitelnosti za rok 2022
5 Tiskové centrum společnosti LG