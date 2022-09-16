Skip to Contents Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Experience

Jaký je nejlepší monitor šetrný k očím?

Od Nicole Frost 16.09.2022

Muž nastavuje jas svého monitoru šetrného k očím.

Víte, kolik času strávíte každý den před obrazovkou? Ať už používáte počítač pro práci nebo ve volném čase, minuty se načítají. Náhle zjistíte, že se pravidelně potýkáte s bolestmi hlavy a suchýma a unavenýma očima.

Naštěstí existuje možnost, jak zabránit únavě očí a chránit zrak pomocí několika malých úprav pracovní stanice a rutiny – počínaje používáním správného monitoru. Pro nalezení nejlepšího monitoru šetrného k očím ale neexistuje žádné univerzální řešení.

Nejlepší monitory šetrné k očím: náš doporučený výběr

Než se pustíme do detailů, níže uvádíme přehled některých z našich oblíbených monitorů šetrných k očím, které jsme vybrali podle šesti nejdůležitějších vlastností:


Čtěte dál a najděte nejlepší monitor šetrný k očím podle konfigurace pracovního stolu, životního stylu a produktivity.


Co se stane, když sedíte příliš dlouho před monitorem?

Ať už pracujete v kanceláři, nebo jste drsný hráč, je prokázané, že příliš mnoho času stráveného před obrazovkou je škodlivé pro vaše zdraví i obecnou pohodu. Někteří dospělí mohou strávit až 19 hodin denně před blikajícím monitorem s modrým světlem.1 Pokud překročíte určitou dobu, po kterou vaše tělo dokáže tolerovat pobyt před obrazovkou, můžete začít pociťovat nepříjemné příznaky, ke kterým patří únava očí, suchost, podráždění, citlivost na světlo, rozmazané vidění, bolesti hlavy nebo dokonce i dvojité vidění.

Žena si opírá oči, aby předešla únavě očí
Žena si opírá oči, aby předešla únavě očí

Jak vybrat nejlepší monitor šetrný k očím?

Prevence únavy očí je mimořádně důležitá, pokud trávíte většinu dne před svíticí obrazovkou. Ale jak zjistíte, zda je váš monitor skutečně šetrný k očím?

Abychom vám pomohli najít nejlepší monitor šetrný k očím, na tomto místě najdete některé specifikace, na které byste se měli zaměřit:


Úhel pozorování

Monitor se zakřiveným displejem nabízí mnohem příjemnější dlouhodobé sledování. Je tomu tak proto, že zakřivená obrazovka má menší zkreslení a širší zorné pole. Vylepšený úhel pozorování může pomoci předcházet únavě očí v důsledku sledování textu s malými písmeny nebo pohybujících se obrázků.

Získejte správný pozorovací úhel s 39,7" zakřiveným displejem UltraWide™ 5K2K Nano IPS
Získejte správný pozorovací úhel s 39,7" zakřiveným displejem UltraWide™ 5K2K Nano IPS

Náš výběr39,7” zakřivený displej UltraWide 5K2K Nano IPS

  • 5120 x 2160
  • automatický jas
  • snímač okolního světla


Ergonomický design 

Víte, že příčinou namáhání očí může být také špatné držení těla? Natahování krku či kulatá ramena v důsledku celodenního sezení před monitorem si také vybere svou daň. Přechod na ergonomický monitor je rychlý způsob, jak ulevit vašim očím i tělu.

27,6" 16:18 ergonomický monitor LG DualUp vhodný pro oči se stojanem Ergo Stand
27,6" 16:18 ergonomický monitor LG DualUp vhodný pro oči se stojanem Ergo Stand

Náš výběr27,6” monitor 16:18 DualUp se stojanem Ergo

  • 2560 x 2880
  • živé barvy s nízkým podílem modrého světla a vestavěným přepínačem KVM
  • Nano IPS displej


Filtr modrého světla

Další neméně důležitou funkcí, kterou by měl mít každý monitor šetrný k očím, je možnost nastavení teploty barev a emise světla. Z hlediska odstínu a jasu je důležité upravit nastavení barev v souladu s okolním prostředím. Zvažte monitor umožňující vlastní nastavení filtru modrého světla a přesnou produkcí barev.

34" monitor LG 21:9 UltraWide Full HD IPS s filtrem modrého světla
34" monitor LG 21:9 UltraWide Full HD IPS s filtrem modrého světla

Náš výběr29” monitor 21:9 UltraWide Full HD IPS

  • 2560 x 1080
  • barevný gamut sRGB 99 %
  • režim čtečky a technologie Flicker Safe


IPS panel

Při hledání nejlepšího monitoru šetrného k očím je kvalita zobrazení důležitou součástí celé skládačky. Technologie IPS je oblíbenou volbou pro všechny, kteří si chtějí dopřát realistický obraz. Je to dáno tím, že IPS panely jsou vyrobeny z krystalů, které se přesunou vodorovně, což vytváří lepší přesnost barev a zároveň lepší pozorovací úhel.

29BN650-B-.jpg
29BN650-B-.jpg

Náš výběr: 29'' LG UHD monitor s IPS displejem

  • 2560 X 1080
  • AMD FreeSync™
  • Ergonomické provedení


Vysoké rozlišení

Stejně jako přesná produkce barev může vašim očím usnadnit zpracování informací, tak i průzračně jasný displej jim pomáhá přizpůsobit se každému snímku. Není žádným tajemstvím, že nejlepší monitory šetrné k očím mají realistickou kvalitu obrazu. Pokud navíc použijete OLED obrazovku, získáte další vrstvu ochrany. Tyto vysoce výkonné monitory mají rozlišení až 3840 x 2160 pixelů a nepotřebují žádné podsvícení.

31,5'' monitor OLED s vysokým rozlišením 4K a stmíváním pixelů
31,5'' monitor OLED s vysokým rozlišením 4K a stmíváním pixelů

Náš výběr31,5'' displej 4K OLED se stmíváním pixelů

  • 3840x2160
  • hardwarová kalibrace
  • kontrastní poměr 1M:1


Rychlá obnovovací frekvence

Hlavní faktor, na který je nutné se zaměřit při hledání nejlepšího monitoru šetrného k očím, je obnovovací frekvence. To je doba, za kterou se snímek posune. To znamená, že vysoká obnovovací frekvence vede k tvorbě plynulejšího obrazu. Tím se snižuje blikání obrazovky a doba prodlevy, což zabraňuje namáhání očí v procesu.2 Pokud plánujete u monitoru strávit delší doby, poohlédněte se po monitorech s obnovovací frekvencí minimálně 120 Hz.

27GS95QE.jpg
27GS95QE.jpg

Náš výběr: 27'' herní monitor UltraGear™ OLED

  • 2560 x 1440
  • Doba odezvy 0,03 ms (GtG)
  • OLED s obnovovací frekvencí 240 Hz

Když si vyberete ten správný monitor šetrný k očím, který odpovídá vašemu životnímu stylu a prostředí, můžete učinit ještě několik dalších kroků pro zdraví a pohodu vašich očí.


Pět tipů pro prevenci namáhání očí pomocí monitoru šetrného k očím

Možná už na sobě pozorujete některé příznaky oční únavy. Po několika hodinách práce s monitorem vaše oči mohou být vysušené a unavené nebo dokonce mohou začít svědit nebo pálit. V extrémních případech vám lékaři mohou diagnostikovat „syndrom počítačového vidění“.3

Pokud začnete používat některý z nejlepších monitorů šetrných k očím a budete jej správně používat, můžete dosáhnout rychlé úlevy nepříjemných stavů. Podívejte se na některé způsoby nastavení monitoru tak, aby vaše oči zatěžoval co nejméně.

1. Nastavte správnou úroveň kontrastu a jasu

Pokud se týká jasu a kontrastu, je třeba dosáhnout rozumné rovnováhy. Příliš vysoká i příliš nízká může namáhat oči. 

Při nastavování kontrastu je nejlepší použít jako vodítko zkušební obrázky. To vám umožní přechod z bílé na černou přes různé úrovně šedé. Chcete-li nastavit kontrast, bílá a černá by měly být čisté a bez šedého oparu.
 
Každá obrazovka šetrná k očím by také měla umožňovat optimalizaci jasu. V ideálním případě by měly být úrovně jasu odvozeny z okolního světla: Čím jasnější je okolí, tím jasnější by měla být i obrazovka. Naopak, pokud je v místnosti spíše přítmí, snižte jas obrazovky.

2. Upravte teplotu barev

Vysoká nebo nízká teplota barev se liší od barvy, kterou ve skutečnosti vnímáme. Barvy s vyššími teplotami v monitoru vytvářejí chladnější barvy s větším podílem modré složky, zatímco nízké teploty barev obvykle vytvářejí teplé barvy v načervenalém rozsahu. Monitor šetrný k očím by neměl mít velký podíl modrých složek světla, protože ty mohou během času vyvolat únavu očí.

Už jste někdy měli problém s usnutím poté, co jste sledovali svůj oblíbený seriál na notebooku či tabletu? Může za to nadměrný podíl modrých složek světla emitovaného z displeje. Monitory, které snižují emise modrého světla z obrazovky, poskytují úlevu pro oči a současně jsou prospěšné pro váš cirkadiánní rytmus.4 

Optimálních výsledků dosáhneme, když při dlouhodobé práci bude teplota barvy ve žlutozeleném rozsahu.

3. Zvolte vysoké rozlišení

Nejlepší monitor šetrný k očím by měl mít nejvyšší možné rozlišení. Například monitory s rozlišením 4K mají velmi ostré rozlišení na úrovni minimálně 3840 x 2160 pixelů. Díky velkému rozlišení u velkých obrazovek nemusí uživatelé příliš měnit velikost a procházet zobrazením. Tyto činnosti také do značné míry způsobují únavu a napětí očí.

4. Odstraňte blikání obrazovky

U moderních monitorů k blikání obrazovky dochází jenom vzácně. Nicméně to je problém, který vyžaduje vaši pozornost, protože blikající obrázky jsou obvyklými spouštěči únavy očí. Monitory vybavené integrální funkcí redukce blikání mohou zpříjemnit práci, surfování na internetu, sledování videí a hraní her.

5. Dělejte časté přestávky

Monitor šetrný k očím významně pomáhá ke zmírnění zrakové únavy. Nicméně i tak byste měli svým očím občas dopřát oddech. Během práce na monitoru se podívejte z okna, aby se vaše oči mohly zaměřit na něco v dálce. Rovněž nezapomínejte vědomě mrkat během přestávek a při práci na počítači, abyste zajistili dostatečné zvlhčení sítnice a zabránili jejímu vysoušení.


Výhody a nevýhody monitorů šetrných k očím

Použití monitoru šetrného k očím je jedním z nejjednodušších způsobů, jak omezit nežádoucí efekt podsvícených obrazovek na vaše pohodlí, zrak a výkon. Před jeho nákupem však nezapomeňte na několik důležitých věcí.

Monitory šetrné k očím pomáhají snižovat zrakovou únavu tím, že umožňují kalibraci jasu, obnovovací frekvence a teploty barev displeje. Tyto úpravy umožňují plynulejší a bezproblémový obraz, takže uživatelé si mohou strávit více času před obrazovkou bez obav z případných nežádoucích účinků.

Žena odvrátí zrak od obrazovky, aby si odpočinula.
Žena odvrátí zrak od obrazovky, aby si odpočinula.

I když monitory šetrné k očím mají několik opatření k vytvoření pohodlného prostředí pro sledování, výsledky nemusí být pro každého stejné. I nadále je třeba pamatovat na správný odpočinek očí při dlouhodobém používání a také přihlédnout ke svému okolí, držení těla a životnímu stylu.


Potřebujete brýle s filtrem modrého světla, když používáte monitor šetrný k očím?

Speciální brýle s filtrem modrého světla – nazývané také brýle pro monitor nebo počítačové brýle – mohou ještě více zpříjemnit čas u obrazovky. Brýle pro monitor jsou speciálně navrženy pro sledování nablízko a uživatelům umožňují zaměřit se na monitor nastavením očí na tuto standardní vzdálenost.

Brýle s modrým světlem pomáhají předcházet namáhání očí
Brýle s modrým světlem pomáhají předcházet namáhání očí

Mnoho očních lékařů doporučuje používání počítačových brýlí po dosažení 40 let, protože špatný zrak může vést k vadnému držení těla.5 Pokud někdy zjistíte, že jste utahovali krk a nakláněli se blízko k obrazovce, abyste lépe viděli, měli byste zvážit pořízení brýlí s filtrem modrého světla jako doplňku k monitoru šetrnému k očím.

Časté přestávky, ergonomické uspořádání a speciální brýle mohou jistě zlepšit váš zážitek ze sledování. Ale nejjednodušší způsob, jak předejít nepohodlí a únavě, je zohlednit vaše prostředí, životní styl a každodenní rutinu při volbě nejlepšího monitoru šetrného k očím.


Life´s Good!



Vlastnosti produktu

27GS95QE-B.jpg

27GS95QE-B

27'' herní monitor UltraGear™ OLED | HDR400 True black, 240 Hz, 0,03 ms(GtG)

Product sheet

energy class
Kde koupíte
27QP88D-B.jpg

27QP88DP-BS

Monitor Ergo Dual 27", rozlišení QHD s Daisy Chain

Product sheet

energy class
Kde koupíte
38WR85QC-W.jpg

38WR85QC-W

38" zakřivený monitor UltraWide™ QHD+ (3840 × 1600)

Product sheet

energy class
Kde koupíte

Související článek

Srovnání ultraširokoúhlých a duálních monitorů (vedle sebe)

Tech Hub

Ultrawide versus dva monitory

Tento článek vám pomůže blíže se seznámit s rozdíly mezi širokoúhlými monitory a sestavami více monitorů, a to včetně upřesnění jednotlivých pro a proti obou variant.

Pohled zepředu na někoho, kdo čistí monitor, ze strany

Užitečné rady

Jak vyčistit monitor

Čištění monitoru vyžaduje kombinaci know-how a správné techniky. Přečtěte si naše nejlepší tipy pro dosažení povrchu beze šmouh.

hraní her na herním monitoru lg

Užitečné rady

Na co se zaměřit při nákupu herního monitoru

Projdeme společně ty nejdůležitější faktory při nákupu herního monitoru – od obnovovací frekvence a doby odezvy až po rozlišení a velikost obrazovky.

Předchozí

Mini LED vs. OLED
 

Další

Na co se dívat, když vybíráte úspornou chladničku