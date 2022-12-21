Skip to Contents Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Experience

Přetvořte své bydlení pomocí televizoru, který vypadá jako umělecké dílo

Od Adrian Back 21.12.2022

Zobrazení Line View televizoru LG OLED Easel art doplňuje světlý a moderní obývací pokoj.

Televize se po celém světě používá jako středobod místnosti. Větší televizory však mohou působit nevzhledně, protože prostoru dominují. Proto vznikla nová kategorie televizorů – televizory, které vypadají jako umělecká díla, dokážou hladce zapadnout do stávajícího interiéru a zároveň vyniknout jako ústřední bod každého prostoru.

  • Zjistěte, jak LG OLED Objet Easel kombinuje poutavý design s pozoruhodným zvukem, špičkovou kvalitou obrazu a všestrannými možnostmi montáže
  • Minimalistická, ale nápadná estetika LG OLED Objet Posé je nabitá špičkovými technologiemi 
  • Zhodnoťte výhody a nevýhody designových televizorů, které vypadají jako umělecká díla 
  • Zvažte několik důležitých faktorů pro zlepšení zážitku ze sledování televize 


Do této kategorie spadají i dva LG televizory, Posé a Easel z řady LG OLED Objet Collection.  Obě obrazovky, které jistě zaujmou na první pohled, byly navrženy tak, aby připomínaly obrazové rámy, přesto ale disponují průlomovou technologií OLED a výjimečnou kvalitou obrazu. Čtěte dále a dozvíte se více o těchto nádherných uměleckých televizorech, které jsou nabité chytrými funkcemi.


LG OLED Objet Collection – Easel

Easel upřednostňuje styl i obsah a je opravdu televizorem, který vypadá jako umělecké dílo. 

Tato esteticky příjemná obrazovka, která má daleko k nudnému černému obdélníku, má pohyblivý látkový potah Kvadrat, který přes ni lze vysunout. Ovládá se pomocí dálkového ovladače a může obrazovku plně zakrýt nebo jí dodat nové vzezření pomocí řádkového zobrazení, které v různých provedeních a designech ukazuje informace jako čas a počasí. Stažením potahu obrazovku odkryjete a v režimu Galerie můžete vytvořit vlastní mistrovské dílo.

LG OLED Easel je televizor, který vypadá jako umělecké dílo v galerii

Televizor Easel OLED by obstál i v kdejaké galerii. I když je pravda, že mnoho televizorů s rámem lze využít k prohlížení a zobrazování digitálního umění, tento kreativní televizor nabízí kromě úchvatného designu také špičkový, realistický obraz. Díky prvotřídní obrazovce OLED evo a nejnovějšímu procesoru A9 Gen 5 poskytuje Easel skutečně fascinující obraz, od kterého je těžké odvrátit zrak.

Specifikace a funkce

Televizor Easel je vybaven výkonnou technologií OLED evo včetně samosvítících pixelů, které se samy zapínají a vypínají bez podsvícení. Díky této funkci si vychutnáte dokonalou černou a výjimečné barvy, které poskytují ohromující kontrast. 

Televizor OLED je také vybaven funkcí Brightness Booster, která zajistí, že každý detail bude ještě prokreslenější, zatímco nejmodernější procesor optimalizuje obraz a zvuk na základě sledovaného obsahu. 

Abyste se mohli skutečně ponořit do děje, potřebujete také ostrý, vícerozměrný zvuk. Díky robustnímu výkonu 80 W a 4.2 kanálům, které zaplní celou místnost, se při sledování uměleckého televizoru budete cítit jako v první řadě opery, koncertní síně nebo kina.

Velikost a rozlišení

V současné době je model LG Objet Easel 65palcový 4K OLED TV k dispozici pouze v jedné velikosti. Tento všestranný model však poskytuje rozlišení 3840 x 2160.
 

Instalace a nastavení

Easel se dá nainstalovat dvěma způsoby. První z nich je těsně u stěny, což umožňuje umístění televizoru v jedné rovině se zdí, takže televizor připomíná spíše rám obrazu. 

Druhou možností je opření televizoru o stěnu, takže je umístěn u stěny v mírném náklonu. Plně tak využijete jedinečný vestavěný stojan, protože televizor pak připomíná plátno na stojanu.


LG OLED Objet Collection – Posé

Tento televizor je tak krásný, že jej renomovaní designéři Moooi představili na milánském Design Weeku 2022 –⁠ a to z dobrého důvodu. Jedná se o televizor, u kterého je design na prvním místě. Vypadá úžasně z každého úhlu a dokáže hladce splynout s interiérem jakékoli místnosti.

Televizor LG OLED Pose art vypadá jako obraz

Citlivě navržený televizor se zaoblenými hranami a hladkými liniemi má béžovou textilní povrchovou úpravu, která dodá kouzlo každému prostoru. Na zadní straně obrazovky bylo dokonce pamatováno na poličku pro média, na níž si můžete vystavit své oblíbené knihy nebo časopisy. Organizér na kabely a příslušenství navíc zajišťuje pořádek a nerušený výhled. 

Posé zapůsobí nejen designem, ale také špičkovými technologiemi, které zajišťují neuvěřitelnou kvalitu obrazu. Kromě toho, že se televizor může pochlubit špičkovou obrazovkou OLED evo, je také vybaven malým, ale výkonným procesorem, který optimalizuje obraz a zvuk pro dokonalý filmový zážitek. 


Specifikace a funkce 

Stejně jako model Easel je i model Posé vybaven nejpokročilejším displejem OLED v nabídce společnosti LG. Poskytuje bezkonkurenční úroveň kontrastu a doslova dokonalou černou, díky čemuž se ponoříte do živých barev a jemných detailů. 

Žádná recenze na OLED Posé by nebyla úplná bez zmínky o výpočetním výkonu. Nejnovějšího procesor A9 Gen 5 využívá umělou inteligenci, která zajišťuje optimalizaci zvuku i obrazu.

Televizor je také vybaven technologií Dolby Vision, která pomáhá vytvářet mimořádně živý obraz a oživit zábavu, zatímco Dolby Atmos zajišťuje silný zvuk, který naplní místnost kolem vás. Díky tomu si můžete vychutnat divácký zážitek jako v kině z pohodlí svého domova.

Velikost a rozlišení  

Model Posé ze série LG Objet Collection je k dispozici ve třech velikostech (měřeno v palcích):

Všechny modely mají působivé rozlišení 3840 x 2160 UltraHD 4K.

Pose TV vypadá v každé místnosti jako umění

Instalace a nastavení

Stejně jako Easel může Posé volně stát na stylovém stojanu nebo být odpojen od podstavce a umístěn v rovině se stěnou. Obě možnosti vám umožní vykouzlit jedinečný interiér, kde zapomenete, že se díváte na televizi. Tento OLED televizor se dá dokonce přeměnit na digitální fotorámeček vybráním jednoho z předinstalovaných uměleckých děl –⁠ nebo do něj můžete nahrát své vlastní.

Dostupnost

Tyto televizory, které vypadají jako umělecká díla, byly představeny v roce 2022 a jsou nyní k dispozici po celém světě. Tuto řadu LG OLED Objet najdete po celé Evropě včetně Polska, Rakouska, Španělska, Francie, Belgie, Švédska, Bulharska, Finska, Řecka, Norska, Dánska, Maďarska, Litvy, Lotyšska, Estonska, Nizozemska, Rumunska, Německa a Spojeného království.


Výhody a nevýhody televizoru, který vypadá jako umělecké dílo

Při pořizování televizorů, které vypadají jako umělecká díla, je potřeba vzít v potaz několik faktorů. Pokud dbáte na vzhled svého domova a chcete něco, co bude ladit s vaším interiérem, jsou stylové modely Easel a Posé ideálním řešením.

LG Easel je OLED televizor, který vypadá jako umění

Pokud dáváte přednost velikosti a hledáte co největší obrazovku, pak jsou v řadě LG OLED evo k dispozici 77palcové televizory a 83palcové televizory. Tato řada je také skvělá, pokud hledáte televizor, který vylepší váš herní zážitek, nebo si chcete vytvořit vlastní domácí kino.

Dalším aspektem je cena. V nabídce standardních televizorů je obrovský výběr modelů, které vyhoví jakémukoli rozpočtu. Pokud však chcete špičkový model, který zaručí tu nejlepší kvalitu obrazu a zaručeně zapůsobí na každou návštěvu, pak toto zaručeně splní právě modely Easel a Posé.


Výhody

  • Modely Easel a Posé se mohou pochlubit jedinečným, minimalistickým designem, který dokáže povznést každou místnost
  • Oba modely mají přizpůsobitelné funkce, které mohou televizor proměnit v umělecké dílo 
  • Jsou extrémně tenké a mohou těsně přiléhat ke stěně
  • Chytrý televizor poskytuje řadu vylepšených funkcí, jako je hlasový asistent, možnost streamování a velké množství technologií AI 
  • Technologie OLED evo zajišťuje neuvěřitelný obrazový výkon a kontrast díky dokonalé černé 
  • Kvalita zvuku je bezkonkurenční, což vám pomůže naplno se ponořit do sledovaného obsahu


Nevýhody

  • Jedinečný design a špičkové funkce mají vyšší cenu
  • Tyto televizory, které vypadají jako umělecká díla, dokážou splynout s jakýmkoli prostorem. Na výběr je však méně velikostí, přičemž nejmenší model je 42palcový OLED Posé a naopak největší 65palcový OLED Easel


Co dalšího musíme zvážit?

Pokud chcete svůj domov zkrášlit televizorem, který vypadá jako umění, měli byste mít na paměti několik věcí.

Pozorovací vzdálenost

Je důležité myslet na správnou pozorovací vzdálenost, abychom předešli namáhání očí. Tyto televizory mají rozlišení 4K, a tak lze ideální vzdálenost zjistit jednoduchým vzorcem. Na každý palec úhlopříčky obrazovky připadá 2,1 cm pozorovací vzdálenosti, takže 65palcovou obrazovku byste měli sledovat ze vzdálenosti přibližně 1,6 m.

Pozorovací úhel

V úvahu je třeba vzít také pozorovací úhel, všechny OLED televizory mají ale naštěstí působivě široký pozorovací úhel kolem 70 stupňů od středu. To znamená, že nepostřehnete žádný rozdíl v barvách nebo jasu.

Pozorovací úhel může také ovlivnit to, kde je televizor umístěn v místnosti. Oba modely lze zavěsit, Posé může navíc volně stát a Easel se dá opřít o stěnu.

Připojení soundbaru

Tyto OLED umělecké televizory mají skvělý zvuk samy o sobě, možná ale budete chtít také připojit televizor k soundbaru nebo zvukovému systému. To usnadňuje funkce LG Sound Sync, která využívá technologii Bluetooth k bezdrátovému připojení televizoru a synchronizaci zvuku mezi zařízeními.

Oba tyto zarámované televizory lze zavěsit na stěnu, takže můžete přidat velký soundbar, aniž byste narušili celkový estetický dojem. Pokud však chcete místo toho použít stojan a dosáhnout ještě umělečtějšího dojmu, můžete zvážit volbu chytře umístěného kompaktního soundbaru. Existuje řada způsobů, jak dosáhnout ještě lepšího zvuku, aniž byste na zvukový systém nutně strhávali pozornost.

Televizor LG, který vypadá jako umění, se hodí do moderního obývacího pokoje

Ať už se rozhodnete pro filmový zážitek inspirovaný uměním v jakékoli podobě, jistě zjistíte, že tato řada elegantních obrazovek klade důraz nejen na vizuální přitažlivost, ale i na zvukový výkon.

Pokud hledáte televizor, který kombinuje špičkovou technologii a neuvěřitelnou kvalitu obrazu s jedinečným, poutavým designem, pak oba televizory OLED Objet dokonale vyhoví vašim představám. Tyto televize, které vypadají jako umělecká díla, dokážou proměnit váš obytný prostor, ale přitom do něj hladce zapadnou a způsobí, že od nich návštěva nebude moct odtrhnout oči.


Life's Good!

