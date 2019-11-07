Skip to Contents Skip to Accessibility Help
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG Experience

Špičkové herní příslušenství pro váš monitor LG

Od Adrian Back 07.11.2019

lg-magazine-best-accessories-for-your-lg-gaming-monitor_key-visual.jpg

Zjistěte, jaké herní příslušenství vám pomůže dostat z monitoru LG maximum, ještě více vás přiblíží k akci a získá vám konkurenční výhodu.

Když jde o hraní, koupě správného monitoru znamená velký rozdíl a dokáže pozvednout každý aspekt vašeho zážitku. Herní monitor LG ve skutečnosti dokáže pomoct přenést virtuální svět do života díky vysokým obnovovacím rychlostem, redukci rozmazání během pohybu a široké řadě čistých barev.

Ať si užíváte překonávání výzev v herních klasikách pro jednoho hráče, jako např. Devil May Cry, nebo dáváte přednost soutěžním online herním titulům, jako např. PUBG a Rocket League, herní monitor LG vás úplně ponoří do každé hry a pomůže vám reagovat i na ty nejobtížnější výzvy.

Není to ovšem pouze inovativní kolekce monitorů LG, co naprosto mění hry. Je zde také řada příslušenství, která vás dostanou blíže k akci a pomohou vám získat důležitý náskok před vašimi soupeři.


Sluchátka, která vylepší vaše smysly

Získání i mírné výhody nad protivníky je ve světě soutěžního hraní velmi důležité, a obzvlášť pokud chcete, aby vaše jednotka zvítězila ve hře Apex Legends. Je tedy důležité, abyste si vybrali správná sluchátka, zvláště ve střílečkách z pohledu první osoby.

K dispozici je spousta možností, ale spárování 34″ zakřiveného herního monitoru LG UltraWide s poměrem stran 21:9 s některými ze sluchátek se 7.1 prostorovým zvukem kombinuje nejčistší obraz a nejrychlejší obnovovací rychlosti s bezchybným zvukem. Vyhrazené ovladače v těchto sluchátkách vám umožní zaregistrovat i ty nejslabší zvuky a zjistit, odkud přichází nepřítel. Určitě si kupte sluchátka s mikrofonem, abyste mohli pomoct členům svého týmu nebo prostě škodolibě oznámit vítězství.

lg-magazine-best-accessories-for-your-lg-gaming-monitor_sub-img1.jpg
lg-magazine-best-accessories-for-your-lg-gaming-monitor_sub-img1.jpg
Vytvořte si více místa s držákem na monitor

Pokud chcete svou herní sestavu dostat na vyšší úroveň, držák na monitor je nutností. Toto důležité příslušenství je dostupné v různých velikostech pro jakoukoliv obrazovku a díky řadě nastavení vám umožní získat dokonalou polohu obrazovky. Uvolní vám místo na stole a sníží vaši únavu pro dlouhé herní relace.

S držákem můžete kromě nastavení výšky monitor také otočit do libovolného úhlu. To znamená, že obrazovku můžete plně využít ve vodorovné i svislé poloze, což je ideální pro Tetris a další arkádové klasiky.

lg-magazine-best-accessories-for-your-lg-gaming-monitor_sub-img2.jpg
lg-magazine-best-accessories-for-your-lg-gaming-monitor_sub-img2.jpg
Myš se stylem a důležitostí

Díky monitoru LG máte vynikající obraz a díky sluchátkům se 7.1 prostorovým zvukem slyšíte každý pohyb. Nyní potřebujete reagovat pomocí vysoce citlivé a ergonomické herní myši.

Herní myš ušla od levných plastových myší dodávaných s většinou osobních počítačů velký kus cesty. Je vyrobena z velmi kvalitních materiálů a obsahuje senzory navržené k zajištění přesného sledování i těch nejmenších pohybů. To je zásadní, protože v žáru online bitev musí být každý pohyb myší bezchybný. Pogumovaná držadla a vyklenutý design zajistí, že myš bude pohodlně sedět ve vaší ruce, abyste mohli hrát celé hodiny.

A pokud hledáte ještě větší konkurenční výhodu, podívejte se na myš s vysokým CPI (počet na palec), protože to znamená, že myš načítá sledovaný povrch častěji, a tudíž přináší neuvěřitelně přesný pohyb. Spárujte tuto myš s 34″ zakřiveným herním monitorem LG UltraWide s funkcí G-SYNC s vlastními režimy pro konkrétní typy her a budete téměř nezastavitelní.

lg-magazine-best-accessories-for-your-lg-gaming-monitor_sub-img3.jpg
lg-magazine-best-accessories-for-your-lg-gaming-monitor_sub-img3.jpg
Podložka pod myš

Jedním z často přehlížených herních příslušenství je podložka pod myš, ale přesto může pomoct zlepšit každý aspekt vašeho herního zážitku. Kdysi to býval jen uhlazený povrch s logem značky, ale nyní podložky pod myš obsahují RGB osvětlení, bezdrátové nabíjení a vysoký počet vláken pro extrémně přesný pohyb.

RGB osvětlení je spíše věcí vkusu, ale volba herní podložky pod myš s neklouzavým povrchem s nízkým třením umožní rychlejší a přesnější sledování. V kombinaci s herním monitorem LG s technologií G-SYNC a vysokou obnovovací frekvencí 120 HZ to znamená plynulejší herní zážitek.


Přejděte na mechanickou klávesnici

Pokud počítač používáte k pořádnému hraní, poslední věcí, po které toužíte, je tradiční kancelářská klávesnice. To platí obzvlášť pokud jste fanoušky e-sportů nebo se chcete stát mistry Battle Royale.

Většina hráčů si nyní vybírá mechanickou klávesnici, protože nabízí po stisknutí klávesy hmatatelnější a slyšitelnější zpětnou vazbu. To je díky domu, že pod každou klávesou se nachází fyzický přepínač, který posílá signál do počítače. Možná to zní bezvýznamně, ale se solidním stisknutím kláves můžete psát rychleji a uvolnit tlačítko po zvuku místo toho, abyste čekali, až nebudete cítit odpor.

Herní klávesnice toho vydrží také mnohem více a je méně pravděpodobné, že vám sklouzne ze stolu, až budete frustrovaní a začnete do kláves mlátit.

lg-magazine-best-accessories-for-your-lg-gaming-monitor_sub-img4.jpg
lg-magazine-best-accessories-for-your-lg-gaming-monitor_sub-img4.jpg
Streamujte nebo nahrávejte pomocí webové kamery

Možnost zachytávání obsahu se s rostoucí popularitou streamovacích stránek, jako např. Twitch a YouTube stává čím dál důležitější. Ať máte miliony sledujících, nebo jen chcete ukázat své dovednosti přátelům, koupě webové kamery je zásadní.

Webová kamera vám umožní nejen streamovat a zaznamenávat v rozlišení 1080p, ale pokud hrajete na 32″ 4K UHD IPS LED monitoru LG s HDR10, jsou zde také možnosti, které vám umožní streamovat neuvěřitelně ostrý obraz ve 4K.

Nejlepší webové kamery kromě pozoruhodné kvality obrazu podávají také dobrý výkon při špatných světelných podmínkách, což je ideální pro pozdní noční hraní. Dále mají široké zorné pole v kombinaci se skvělým automatickým zaměřováním. Nemusíte se tedy starat o kvalitu streamování a místo toho se můžete soustředit na hru.

lg-magazine-best-accessories-for-your-lg-gaming-monitor_sub-img5.jpg
lg-magazine-best-accessories-for-your-lg-gaming-monitor_sub-img5.jpg

Life's Good!

* G-SYNC a UltraWide jsou obchodní známky společnosti LG Electronic používané na základě licence.

Související článek

LG created the most epic gaming setup at IFA 2019, with the perfect chair, keyboard, monitor and lighting With the Skiller Sharkoon keyboard you can be sure every button you press is on target | More at LG MAGAZINE

Tech Hub

Epická herní sestava na veletrhu IFA 2019

Společnost LG vytvořila na veletrhu IFA 2019 sestavu i pro nejvášnivější hráče. Podívejte se na vše – od klávesnice a židle po atmosférické osvětlení.

The LG XBOOM line up took centre stage at IFA once more in 2019, looking as good as they sounded | More at LG MAGAZINE

Tech Hub

IFA 2019: nejnovější řada produktů pro domácí zábavu od LG

Objevte nejnovější multimediální produkty LG, které přitahují pozornost na jednom z největších veletrhů spotřební elektroniky na světě

 

Další

IFA 2019: nejnovější řada produktů pro domácí zábavu od LG