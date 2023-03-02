Skip to Contents Skip to Accessibility Help
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG Experience

50 let historie televizorů – od černobílých po OLED TV

Od LG Germany 02.03.2023

An image of LG TV half in modern OLED TV and the other half in old TV from 1966

Milníky ve výrobě televizorů

Technologie se hodně změnily od návrhu a výroby oné první korejské televize – jednoduchého 19" zařízení s černobílou obrazovkou (VD-191). První velké televize pocházejí právě z dílny společnosti LG.

2004

Díky 55" Full HD LCD TV (55LP10D) dokázala společnost LG překonat hranici 50", čímž v roce 2004 představila světu vůbec největší TV své doby.

2011

V témže roce se společnost LG znovu dotkla hranic možností se svojí 71" Full HD PDP TV. V roce 2011 byla představena první 84" Ultra HD TV a na počátku tohoto roku přišla 98" 8K TV (98UH98) s podporou HDR obrazu.

A front view of old lg pdp tv
A front view of old lg pdp tv

LG OLED TV jako revoluce na celosvětovém trhu s prémiovými TV

OLED TV se od jiných televizních technologií odlišuje svojí schopností deaktivovat jednotlivé pixely. To se projeví ostrým obrazem, dokonalým odstínem černé, sytými barvami a vynikajícím kontrastním poměrem. Díky hlubokým černým odstínům se všechny ostatní barvy zdají mnohem výraznější, živější a nabízejí nekonečnou variabilitu světelných oblastí.

 Zásluhou 10bitového zpracování obrazu dokážou LG OLED TV zobrazit miliardu barev s těmi nejjemnějšími detaily a barevnými přechody. Díky podpoře technologie BT2020, nové generace přenosu signálu, bude LG OLED TV na špici i v budoucnu.

2013

Představením první kompletní řady OLED TV na veletrhu CES 2012 si společnost LG vysloužila celosvětovou pozornost. V roce 2013 byla uvedena na trh první 55" OLED TV a v roce 2014 společnost LG představila první 4K OLED TV. V loňském roce společnost LG odhalila první 4K OLED TV s podporou HDR na světě následovanou vlajkovou lodí LG SIGNATURE OLED TV.

A left perspective view of lg signature wall paper tv
A left perspective view of lg signature wall paper tv

Společnost LG je lídrem na celosvětovém trhu s prémiovými TV

Od představení první korejské televize se korejský elektronický průmysl posunul na úplně novou úroveň. Mnoho z inovativních technologií společnosti LG lze proto dnes najít v domácnostech po celém světě.


Současnost

Zatímco si společnost LG se svými OLED TV zajistila přední pozici na celosvětovém trhu s prémiovými TV, výhled na následujících 50 let vypadá ještě pozitivněji než u prvního půlstoletí. 

Jen v minulém roce společnost LG dosáhla hranice 500 milionů prodaných TV své značky od představení úplně prvního televizoru. Když vezmeme v úvahu to, že výrobní kapacita byla v roce 1966 pouze 9 050 jednotek, je navýšení prodejů televizorů LG neskutečné.


Life's Good!

Vlastnosti produktu

65NANO783QA.jpg

86NANO763QA

86'' LG NanoCell TV, webOS Smart TV

Product sheet

energy class
KDE KOUPÍTE
Přidat do košíku
LG OLED evo 77-inch 4K Smart TV

OLED77C22LB

77'' LG OLED TV, webOS Smart TV

Product sheet

energy class
Kde koupíte
Přidat do košíku
LG OLED evo Gallery Edition 83-inch Smart TV

OLED55G23LA

55'' LG OLED TV, webOS Smart TV

Product sheet

energy class
Kde koupíte
Přidat do košíku

Související článek

Srovnání mini LED vs. OLED.

Tech Hub

Mini LED vs. OLED

Odhalte hlavní rozdíly mezi Mini LED a OLED a zjistěte, jaká televize je pro vás ta pravá.

Zobrazení Line View televizoru LG OLED Easel art doplňuje světlý a moderní obývací pokoj.

Tech Hub

Přetvořte své bydlení pomocí televizoru, který vypadá jako umělecké dílo

Tyto televizory, které vypadají jako umělecká díla, mohou sloužit jako obrazové rámy, disponují nejmodernějšími technologiemi a budou dokonale ladit s interiérem vašeho domova.

A image of lg signature wall paper tv in a living room

Tech Hub

Co určuje kvalitu obrazu u TV?

Věděli jste, že o kvalitě obrazu TV rozhodují 3 základní kritéria? Počet pixelů, kvalita pixelů a frekvence snímků za sekundu. Zjistěte více informací.

Předchozí

Co určuje kvalitu obrazu u TV?
 

Další

Dokonalé zobrazení na smartphonu LG G6