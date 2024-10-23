Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
12/10 kg LG WashTower|1400 ot./min | AI DD™ | TurboWash™360°
Energetická třída : CZ
WM TD

Funkce

Galerie

Specifikace

Recenze

Podpora

12/10 kg LG WashTower|1400 ot./min | AI DD™ | TurboWash™360°

(0)
Front Light On View

WashTower White

LG WashTower - vychytaný design, prémiová kvalita...

K dispozici i v
celobílé variantě!

Dva styloví pomocníci do domácnosti v jednom!

K dispozici i v <br />celobílé variantě! Zjistit více

Průvodce při koupi LG pračky

Přečtěte si, jak vybrat tu nejlepší pračku pro vaši domácnost volbou vhodné velikosti, kapacity, funkcí a spotřeby energie. Seznamte se také s nejmodernější technologií LG, která pokaždé zajistí účinné a efektivní praní.

Zjistit Více
Produkty LG WashTower™ jsou umístěny v interiéru.

*Obrázky produktu na snímku nebo videu slouží pouze k ilustrativním účelům a reálný produkt se může lišit.

Nová éra praní a sušení

Vidíme zde stěnu místnosti, která vypadá jako šatna. WashTower je umístěn v souladu s ostatním nábytkem.

Úspora místa

Díky provedení do věže se WashTower™ vejde i do malého prostoru.

Ohraničení středového ovládacího panelu je zvýrazněno.

Snadno dosažitelný ovládací panel

Díky středovému umístění se nemusíte ohýbat ani natahovat.

Vidíme zde dvířka pračky. Uvnitř dvířek je prádlo a nad ním ikona košile.

Péče o tkaniny

Technologie umělé inteligence pro rozpoznání textury tkaniny a hmotnosti náplně.

Animace ukazuje proces, při kterém lze prát a sušit během jedné hodiny.

Úspora času

Praní a sušení do 1 hodiny.

LG WashTower™

Správná volba pro vaši domácnost

LG WashTower™ vaši domácnost doslova rozzáří, jeho minimalistický design se skvěle hodí do většiny interiérů, které budou vypadat elegantněji a krásněji.

WashTower je umístěn v souladu s ostatním nábytkem

WashTower je umístěn na balkoně laděném do bílé barvy.

WashTower je umístěn ve víceúčelovém prostoru pod schody.

Vidíme zde stěnu místnosti, která vypadá jako technická místnost. WashTower je umístěn v souladu s ostatním nábytkem.

WashTower je umístěn spolu se stohovanou pračkou a sušičkou, lze si všimnout o 45 mm menší výšky a ovládacího panelu o 85 mm výše.

Kompaktní rozměry a snadno dosažitelný ovládací panel

V porovnání s pračkou a sušičkou na sobě je o 45 mm kratší a středový ovládací panel je umístěn o 85 mm výše.

*Kompaktní rozměry se snadno dosažitelným středovým ovládacím panelem

Inteligentní technologie

Toto je obrázek panelu produktu. Tlačítko Peřiny na sušičce a tlačítko Peřiny na pračce jsou zvýrazněny.

Chytré párování

Usnadňuje obsluhu a minimalizuje chyby

Vhodný program sušení bude automaticky nastaven podleposledního praní.

*Obrázek výrobku na fotografii a videu slouží pouze k ilustračním účelům a může se od skutečného výrobku lišit.

AIDD™

Vestavěná inteligence vám ušetří hádání

Technologie AIDD™ zvolí nejvhodnější prací pohyby, aby se vašemu oblečení dostalo šetrného zacházení.

*Testováno společností Intertek v květnu 2022. Cyklus praní bavlny s náplní 2 kg ve srovnání s cyklem praní běžné bavlny LG. (F13EJN) Testováno průměrné poškození tkaniny vložením vzorků s pěti otvory a porovnáním třídy AI 1 s třídou AI 3 v cyklu Bavlna.
*Výsledky se mohou lišit v závislosti na druhu oblečení a prostředí.
*Pouze u cyklů Bavlna, Smíšené tkaniny a Syntetika.

Úspora času

Obrázek ukazuje proces, při kterém lze prát a sušit během jedné hodiny.

Vypráno a vysušeno za 59min.*

Sušička se začne předehřívat před koncem praní, sušení tedy trvá kratší dobu.

*Testováno společností Intertek. Testováno při třech podmínkách naplnění: dámské sportovní oblečení (polyester 89 %, elastan 11 %), tři košile (polyester 65 %, bavlna 35 %) a dvě pyžama (bavlna 73 %, polyester 27 %).
Testováno při cyklu Rychlé praní v pračce, cyklu Malé náplně (Rychlé sušení) v sušičce a možností „Připravit na sušení“.
*Výsledky se mohou lišit v závislosti na oblečení a prostředí.

TurboWash™ 360˚

Skvěle vyprané prádlo za 39 minut.

Důkladně vypráno za pouhých 39 minut, aniž by došlo k narušení ochrany tkaniny.

*Testováno společností Intertek v lednu 2023, program Bavlna s možností TurboWash™ a náplní 2 kg.
*Výsledky se mohou lišit v závislosti na prostředí.

Program Pro alergiky

Pomáhá se snížení alergenů například prachových roztočů

Oblečení můžete nosit bez obav s vědomím, že program Pro alergiky snižuje množství alergenů, mezi něž patří například roztoči, kteří mohou způsobovat alergie nebo problémy s dýcháním.
Toto video zobrazuje odstranění škodlivin z prádla uvnitř pračky a medvídka v sušičce. Během sušení se odstraňuje prach a další nečistoty.

*Program Pro alergiky je schválený organizací BAF (British Allergy Foundation) snižuje výskyt alergenů z domácích prachových roztočů.
*Hygienický program lze stáhnout prostřednictvím aplikace ThinQ nebo vybrat přímo z cyklu Cloud v aplikaci.
*Testováno společností Intertek, hygienický program v pračce snižuje množství bakterií (S. aureus, P. aeruginosa a K. pneumoniae) při testovacím naložení 3,6 kg bavlny.
*Obrázky produktu ve videu slouží pouze k ilustračním účelům a reálný produkt se může lišit.

DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™

Energeticky úsporné sušení

Dva válce umožňují rychlejší sušení a úsporu energie.
Motor v invertoru se otáčí. Rychlost otáčení se nastavuje podle potřeby.

*Testováno společností Intertek v lednu 2021. Běžný prací cyklus „Bavlna“ s 3,83kg dávkou spodního prádla ve srovnání s konvenčním pracím cyklem „Bavlna“ od LG (RC90V9AV2W vs RC9066A3F)
*Výsledky se mohou lišit v závislosti na složení dávky a prostředí.

Automatické čištění kondenzátoru

Udržuje optimální výkon sušičky

Automatické čištění kondenzátoru spočívá v silném průplachu vodou, díky čemuž je kondenzátor stále čistý a výkon sušičky optimální. Kromě toho není vyžadováno žádné čištění, takže budete mít více času pro sebe.
Vzduch se čistí přes tři filtry v kondenzátoru.

*Obrázky produktu na snímku nebo videu slouží pouze k ilustrativním účelům a reálný produkt se může lišit.
*Čistota kondenzátoru se může lišit v závislosti na prostředí a provozu.
*Frekvence spouštění „automatického čištění kondenzátoru“ se může lišit v závislosti na míře počáteční vlhkosti prádla.

Jednoduché smart ovládání

Řekněte své pračce, co přesně potřebujete a kdy to potřebujete. Řekněte „Jaký prací cyklus je spuštěn?“ AI reproduktor vás uslyší, zkontroluje prací cyklus a informuje vás.

Připojte se a ovládejte odkudkoli

Aplikace LG ThinQ™ vám umožní se jednoduše připojit k vaši pračce způsobem, který dříve nebyl možný. Spusťte svou pračku pouhým klepnutím na tlačítko.

Efektivní údržba produktu

Aplikace LG ThinQ™ nepřetržitě monitoruje pračku. Ať už se jedná o každodenní údržbu, nebo něco jiného, umožní vám snadno sledovat spotřebu energie. Lze také dostávat chytrá oznámení a stahovat nové programy.

*Podpora inteligentních domácích zařízení, která jsou kompatibilní s technologiemi Alexa a Google Assistant, se může lišit v závislosti na zemi a vašem individuálním nastavení inteligentní domácnosti.

Instalační příručka

Instalace WashTower™

Člověk měří velikost nábytku pomocí metru.

Průvodce měřením

Před instalací si projděte níže uvedeného průvodce a podívejte se na video kliknutím na tlačítko „+“ níže

Udává, kolik místa je potřeba při instalaci produktu WashTower. Vzadu je potřeba 10 cm a vlevo a vpravo 2,5 cm.

1. Instalace s připojením vedle spotřebiče

Instalace s připojením vedle spotřebiče

2. Instalace s připojením za spotřebičem

Instalace s připojením za spotřebičem

Podívejte se, jak siWashTower™ instalovali sousedé

Díly a sady

Podívejte se, jaké díly jsou součástí dodávky.

Díly a sady

Návod k obsluze
Uživatelská příručka

Časté otázky

Q.

Má pračka LG WashTower jednu zástrčku?

A.

Pračka LG WashTower má dvě zástrčky: jednu pro pračku a druhou pro sušičku. Pračku a sušičku lze tedy používat současně nebo samostatně.

Q.

Pokud dojde k poruše sušičky, bude pračka stále fungovat?

A.

Pračka LG WashTower je sice z jednoho kusu, ale má dvě samostatné jednotky: pračku a sušičku a každá z nich má vlastní zástrčku. Pokud se tedy pračka porouchá, sušička bude stále fungovat a naopak.

Q.

Platí pro sušičku LG WashTower jiná záruka?

A.

Q.

Co je to „Smart Pairing“?

A.

Funkce Smart Pairing odesílá informace z pračky do sušičky a doporučuje optimální cyklus sušení. Jinými slovy, pračka umí sušičce říct, aby zvolila kompatibilní cyklus sušení.

Q.

Jedná se o stohovatelný model?

A.

LG WashTower je jediná jednotka, která má nahoře sušičku a dole pračku. Ovládací panel je uprostřed, takže k přístupu na panel sušičky nepotřebujete stoličku. Není zapotřebí žádná stohovací sada.

Q.

Lze dveře přepnout tak, aby se otvíraly vpravo místo vlevo?

A.

Ne, změna směru otevírání dvířek není u tohoto modelu možná.

Q.

Je pračka ventilačního nebo bezventilačního typu?

A.

Pračka je bezventilačního typu, takže ji můžete instalovat na více různých místech.

Tisk

Klíčová vlastnost

  • Maximální kapacita praní (kg)

    12

  • Rozměry výrobku (ŠxVxH mm)

    600x1 655x660

  • TurboWash360˚

    Ano

  • AI DD

    Ano

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Ano

Všechny specifikace

INFORMAČNÍ LIST SUŠIČKY

  • Automatická sušička prádla

    Ano

  • Výrobek získal ocenění ekoznačky „EU Ecolabel award“

    Ne

  • Třída účinnosti kondenzace

  • Doba režimu ponechání zapnutí (min.)

    10

  • Vážená spotřeba energie za rok (kWh)

    211

  • Efektivita kondenzace při plném naplnění

    91

  • Efektivita kondenzace při polovičním naplnění

    91

  • Hladina hluku (úroveň akustického výkonu) (dBA)

    62

  • Spotřeba energie (W) – Vypnuto

    1,79

  • Spotřeba energie (W) – Zapnuto

    0,92

  • Běžný program sušení

    Bavlna (úspora energie) Do skříně

  • Čas (min.) – (úplné naplnění)

    299

  • Čas (min.) – (částečné naplnění)

    160

  • Vážená účinnost kondenzace (%)

    91

  • Vážená doba trvání programu

    220

FUNKCE SUŠIČKY

  • Dvojitý filtr

    Ano

  • Embosovaný vnitřní buben

    Ano

  • Signalizace vyprázdněné vody

    Ano

  • Signalizace ukončení cyklu

    Ano

  • Typ zdroje tepla

    Tepelné čerpadlo

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    Ne

  • Senzor zatížení

    Ne

  • Možnost otočení dveří

    Ne

  • Senzor suchosti

    Ano

  • TrueSteam

    Ne

  • Typ

    Kondenzační sušička (bez odvětrání)

  • 6 Motion DD

    Ne

  • AI DD

    Ne

  • AI Sensor Dry

    Ne

  • Samočisticí kondenzátor

    Ano

  • Automatický restart

    Ne

  • Osvětlení bubnu

    Ano

  • Duální sušení

    Ano

  • Duální invertorové tepelné čerpadlo

    Ano

PROGRAMY PRANÍ

  • Bavlna

    Ano

  • Bavlna +

    Ne

  • Tmavé prádlo

    Ne

  • Jemné prádlo

    Ano

  • Načíst program

    Ano

  • Vypuštění + odstředění

    Ne

  • Pokrývky

    Ano

  • Syntetika

    Ne

  • Eco 40-60

    Ne

  • Jemná péče

    Ne

  • Hygienický

    Ne

  • Intenzivní 60

    Ne

  • Smíšené prádlo

    Ano

  • Outdoorové oblečení

    Ne

  • Rychlý 30

    Ne

  • Rychlé praní

    Ano

  • Osvěžení prádla

    Ne

  • Máchání + Odstředění

    Ne

  • Tiché praní

    Ne

  • Ochrana pokožky

    Ne

  • Rychlý 14

    Ne

  • Sportovní oblečení

    Ne

  • Skvrny

    Ne

  • Parní osvěžení

    Ne

  • Čištění bubnu

    Ne

  • TurboWash 39

    Ne

  • TurboWash 49

    Ne

  • TurboWash 59

    Ne

  • Ruční praní / vlna

    Ne

  • AI Praní

    Ne

  • Pro alergiky

    Ne

  • Studené praní

    Ne

  • Barevné oblečení

    Ne

SMART TECHNOLOGIE

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Ano

  • Cloudový program

    Ano

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Ano

  • Stažení programů

    Ano

  • Připomenutí čištění bubnu

    Ano

  • Monitor spotřeby energie

    Ano

  • Chytré párování

    Ano

  • Zapnutí na dálku a monitor cyklů

    Ano

ROZMĚRY A HMOTNOST

  • Rozměry výrobku (ŠxVxH mm)

    600x1 655x660

  • Váha s obalem (kg)

    136,0

  • Váha (kg)

    128,0

  • Rozměry krabice (ŠxVxH mm)

    658 x 1 696 x 698

  • Hloubka výrobku od zadního panelu po dveře (H' mm)

    1 180

  • Hloubka výrobku s dveřmi otevřenými do 90˚ (H'' mm)

    1 180

  • Hloubka výrobku s dveřmi otevřenými do 90˚ (H'' mm)

    1 180

OVLÁDÁNÍ A DISPLEJ

  • Časovač odkladu

    3–19 hodin

  • Typ displeje

    Plně dotykový LED

  • Kontrolka uzamčení dvířek

    Ano

  • Číselný ukazatel

    18:88

TECHNICKÝ LIST PRAČKY

  • Výrobek získal ocenění ekoznačky „EU Ecolabel award“

    Ne

  • Doba režimu ponechání zapnutí (min.)

    20

  •  Eco 40-60 (Plná náplň)

    0,850

  •  Eco 40-60 (1/2 náplň)

    0,550

  • Eco 40-60 (1/4 náplň) 

    0,320

  • Třída energetické účinnosti

  • Spotřeba energie na cyklus (kWh)

    49

  • Maximální otáčky (ot/min.)

    1 350

  • Hladina hluku při odstřeďování (úroveň akustického výkonu) (dBA)

    72

  • Spotřeba energie (W) – Vypnuto

    0,5

  • Spotřeba energie (W) – Zapnuto

    0,5

  • Otáčkový výkon – třída účinnosti

  • Otáčkový výkon – míra vlhkosti (%)

    44,9

  • Běžný program (pouze praní)

    Eco 40–60 40 ℃

  • Čas (min.) – (úplné naplnění)

    240

  •  Čas (Min) - (1/2 náplň)

    180

  •  Čas (Min) - (1/4 náplň)

    160

  • Kapacita praní (kg)

    12

  • Spotřeba vody na cyklus (ℓ)

    57

ENERGIE

  • Třída energetické účinnosti (sušení)

    A+++

  • Třída energetické účinnosti (praní)

EAN CODE

  • EAN Code

    8806084115218

MATERIÁL A POVRCHOVÁ ÚPRAVA

  • Barva sušičky

    Černá platinová

  • Barva pračky

    Černá platinová

  • Typ dveří

    Kryt z černého tónovaného tvrzeného skla

FUNKCE PRAČKY

  • 6 Motion DD

    Ano

  • AI DD

    Ano

  • Automatický restart

    Ano

  • Lopatky bubnu

    Tenké lopatky bubnu z nerezavé oceli

  • Osvětlení bubnu

    Ano

  • Embosovaný vnitřní buben

    Ano

  • Signalizace ukončení cyklu

    Ano

  • ezDispense

    Ne

  • Systém detekce pěny

    Ne

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    Ano

  • Vyrovnávací nožky

    Ano

  • Senzor zatížení

    Ano

  • Buben z nerezové oceli

    Ano

  • Steam

    Ano

  • TurboWash360˚

    Ano

  • Typ

    Pračka s předním plněním

  • Senzor vibrací

    Ano

  • Přívod vody (teplá/studená)

    Pouze studená

  • Hladina vody

    Auto

KAPACITA

  • Kapacita sušení

    10

  • Maximální kapacita praní (kg)

    12

PROGRAMY SUŠENÍ

  • AI sušení

    Ne

  • Pro alergiky

    Ano

  • Osvěžení lůžkovin

    Ne

  • Objemné

    Ne

  • Studený vzduch

    Ne

  • Bavlna

    Ano

  • Bavlna +

    Ne

  • Jemné prádlo

    Ano

  • Načíst program

    Ano

  • Osvěžení péřové bundy

    Ne

  • Pokrývky

    Ano

  • Syntetika

    Ne

  • Džíny

    Ne

  • Smíšené prádlo

    Ano

  • Rychlý 30

    Ne

  • Rychlé sušení

    Ano

  • Sušení na plocho

    Ne

  • Osvěžení prádla

    Ano

  • Ochrana pokožky

    Ne

  • Sportovní oblečení

    Ne

  • Parní čištění bubnu

    Ne

  • Parní hygiena

    Ne

  • Parní osvěžení

    Ne

  • Ručníky

    Ne

  • Teplý vzduch

    Ne

  • Vlna

    Ne

INFORMACE O SHODĚ

DALŠÍ INFORMACE O SHODĚ
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Bezpečnostní informace pro příslušenství jsou součástí bezpečnostních informací pro produkt a nejsou poskytovány samostatně.

Názory zákazníků

