THERMA V R32 Monobloc

LG THERMA V R32 monobloc je jednotka typu vše v jednom vybavená inovativním a ekologicky šetrným kompresorem R1 a využívající chladivo R32. Tato jednotka dokáže fungovat i za velmi nízkých teplot až -25 ℃ a ohřívat vodu až na 65 ℃.

THERMA V R32 Monobloc

Vytápěcí řešení typu vše v jednom, které nabízí nejvyšší účinnost vytápění s využitím chladiva R32

Funkce
Jak THERMA V R32 Monobloc funguje

Teplo vytvářené venkovní jednotkou prostřednictvím tepelného výměníku z venkovního vzduchu se přenáší do domácího zásobníku na horkou vodu, kde slouží k vytápění a ohřevu vody.

Spolehlivé vytápění

THERMA V R32 monobloc poskytuje spolehlivé a výkonné vytápění vnitřních prostor. Dokáže fungovat i za velmi nízkých teplot až -25 °C. Navíc je schopno ohřívat výstupní vodu až na 65 °C.

Revoluční kompresor R1

Zařízení THERMA V R32 monobloc je vybaveno revolučním kompresorem R1. Tento pokročilý kompresor má výrazně vyšší tuhost konstrukce, díky čemuž nabízí vyšší celkovou účinnost a spolehlivost. Provozní rozsah kompresoru byl navíc zvýšen z 10 Hz na 150 Hz.

Ekologicky šetrné chladivo

Tepelné čerpadlo THERMA V R32 monobloc využívá chladivo R32, což je ekologicky šetrné chladivo s GWP (global warming potential) 675. Jedná se o 70 % nižší hodnotu než v případě staršího chladiva R410A. S chladivem R32 je tepelné čerpadlo THERMA V R32 monobloc vysoce energeticky účinné a představuje ekologičtější způsob vytápění.

* Výše uvedený výsledek je založen na vytápění prostoru při teplotě 35 ℃.
* Vytápění prostoru při teplotě 55 °C získalo hodnocení A+.

Inteligentní ovládání vytápění

Intuitivní uživatelské rozhraní umožňuje snadné a rychlé dotykové ovládání. Uživatelé mohou nastavovat různé časové plány podle svého životního stylu. Denní nebo měsíční přehledy spotřeby energie umožňují efektivní hospodaření s energií.

Dálkové ovládání odkudkoli

S aplikací LG ThinQ™ může uživatel zkontrolovat systém vytápění kdykoli a odkudkoli. Vzdálený přístup k systému vytápění zvyšuje komfort uživatele.

Rychlá a snadná instalace

Stejně jako ostatní řešení vytápění typu vše v jednom i venkovní jednotka THERMA V R32 monobloc sestává ze 3 hlavních součástí.

Snadný servis

Topná zařízení typu vše v jednom s integrovanými hlavními součástmi umožňují snadnou instalaci bez nutnosti montáže dodatečného chladivového potrubí. Montážním technikům stačí odejmout 3 šrouby a mohou zařízení snadno zkontrolovat nebo servisovat. Vodní filtry s rychlospojkami umožňují jednoduchou údržbu bez nutnosti použití dalšího nářadí.

Předinstalační nastavení

Instalační firmy mohou na základě informací o místě instalace přednastavit zařízení pomocí programu LG heating configurator a uložit si nastavení na paměťovou kartu už v kanceláři. V místě instalace pak jen vloží paměťovou kartu do ovládacího panelu a aktivují konfigurační data. Uvedení do provozu je díky tomu snadné a rychlé.

Rychlá a snadná údržba

Dálkový ovladač dokáže uchovat až 50 položek historie, takže umožňuje snadnou identifikaci příčin problémů nebo poruch a přispívá k rychlému nalezení řešení.

Produktová řada THERMA V

