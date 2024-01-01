About Cookies on This Site

Řešení pro ohřev vody(hydro kit)

LG Hydro Kit slouží k podlahovému vytápění a ohřevu vody a zajišťuje příjemně vyhřáté vnitřní prostředí, ve kterém se budete cítit pohodlně. V kombinaci s jednotkou MULTI V vytváří vysoce energeticky účinné řešení.

MULTI V i

MULTI V S

MULTI V M

MULTI V WATER 5

Řešení pro teplou vodu (Hydrokit)

Řešení pro teplou vodu (hydrokit)

Vnitřní jednotka

Z vany vychází teplá pára

Hydro kit

Zajišťuje podlahové vytápění a ohřev vody pro příjemně vyhřáté vnitřní prostředí.

 

Obrázek ukazující výhody společného použití jednotek MULTI V a Hydro Kit

Řešení pro ohřev vody s MULTI V

Kombinace jednotek MULTI V a Hydro Kit zajistí chlazení, vytápění i ohřev vody.

Ekologické provedení

Jako ekologické řešení, které zajišťuje snížení emisí CO2, se dá použít v různých zařízeních, která vyžadují vytápění a zásobování teplou vodou, jako jsou nemocnice, obytné domy a letoviska.

Ukazuje, že výrobky lze použít v různých zařízeních, jako jsou nemocnice a bytové domy

Kompaktní provedení

Nástěnná jednotka Hydro Kit s venkovní jednotkou MULTI V S je díky svým kompaktním rozměrům a designu vhodná pro použití v obytných budovách.

Obrázky zobrazující výrobky instalované v teplých místnostech a na stěnách