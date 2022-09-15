What is an Air-source Heat pump?

How much more efficient are heat pumps than traditional boilers? Even though boiler efficiency has improved over the years, most top-performing boilers are between 90% and 94% efficient, with some of their heat being emitted and lost through the fuel pipes. In comparison, heat pumps are up to 400% efficient, meaning users will benefit from about 4 times more heat from each kW of electricity.

LG Therma V R32 Monobloc S Energy Labeling for EU Market

The efficiency of a product is indicated by labeling that differs by region. In the EU, energy efficiency classes are divided into 7 levels expressed as letters, with G being the worst and A being the best. Colors are also used to reinforce these levels, with red representing poor performance and green representing maximum efficiency. In addition, certain products, including heat pumps, can also be given A+, A++, and A+++, to indicate even further energy savings. The LG Therma V R32 series is labeled as an A+++ energy saving product. This means that it is able to efficiently heat a home and provide hot water year-round.



*Energy Label is based on COMMISSION DELEGATED REGULATION (EU) No 811/2013 and LG Therma V R32 series reaches the energy label ERP A+++ for space heating at 35°C LWT and ERP A++ for space heating at 55°C LWT. The results of the energy label may vary depending on the LG Therma V model. Please refer to LG Compliance Information homepage

(https://www.lg.com/global/support/cedoc/cedoc) to check each model.