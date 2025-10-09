Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
Animovaná sekvence LG Smart TV s logem webOS, následovaná nápisy „Watch“, „Play“ a „Discover“ a zakončená domovskou obrazovkou LG webOS s aplikacemi a streamovacími kanály

Užívejte si nekonečný obsah na webOS

Sledujte, hrajte a objevujte s webOS. Více než 4 000 aplikací ke streamování, více než 4 000 kanálů dostupných s LG Channels po celém světě.

*Dostupný počet aplikací a kanálů se může lišit podle země, produktu a oblasti.

Co je systém webOSWatchPlayDiscoverAkce

webOS, srdce zábavy LG

webOS usnadňuje přístup ke všemu, co máte rádi – přímo z domovské obrazovky.

Vše, co chcete sledovat, na jedné obrazovce

Všechny vaše oblíbené obsahy na jednom místě – sport, hudba, hry, vzdělávání a domácí kancelář. Jediným kliknutím se dostanete přesně tam, kam chcete. 

Přizpůsobte si zobrazení

Snadno si vytvořte individuální účet. Každý dostane osobní domovskou obrazovku s doporučeným obsahem na míru pro ještě působivější zážitek ze sledování.

Stačí klepnout a přehrát. Připraveno během několika sekund.

Své oblíbené streamovací aplikace máte na dosah jedním klepnutím. Otevřete kartu TV v aplikaci ThinQ a získejte přístup k Prime Video a řadě dalších aplikací. Stačí klepnout na aplikaci v ThinQ a ta se během několika vteřin spustí na vaší televizi.

*Obrázky na obrazovce jsou simulované pro ilustrační účely.

*Dostupný obsah a aplikace se mohou lišit podle země, produktu a oblasti.

*Vytvoření účtu může být omezeno v závislosti na věku a počtu existujících účtů.

*Pro Amazon Prime a související služby je nutné samostatné předplatné.

*Amazon, Prime Video a všechna související loga jsou ochranné známky společnosti Amazon.com, Inc. nebo jejích přidružených subjektů.

Oceňovaný systém webOS

Loga ocenění včetně CES, iF Design Award a AVForums Editors' Choice

*Ceny CES Innovation Awards se udělují na základě popisných materiálů předložených porotcům. CTA neověřovala správnost žádného z předložených materiálů ani žádných tvrzení a netestovala položku, které bylo uděleno ocenění. 

Objevte více aplikací

Objevte svět aplikací, který přesahuje vaše představy.

*Některé aplikace nemusí být uvedeny na trh současně se systémem webOS a jejich dostupnost se může lišit v závislosti na oblasti.

slovo „Watch“ zobrazené na černém pozadí s přechodem
Global Streaming Services

Svět obsahu, který můžete prozkoumávat 

Seriály, které jsou tak strhující, že se od nich nemůžete odtrhnout. Nechte se unést poutavým obsahem na Netflixu, Disney+, Prime Video a Apple TV+.

Animovaná sekvence zobrazující loga Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ a Apple TV+ vznášející se nad dynamickou koláží populárních televizních pořadů, která zdůrazňuje přístup LG Smart TV k globálním streamovacím platformám a pohlcující zážitek ze sledování.

*Dostupný obsah a aplikace se mohou lišit podle země, produktu a oblasti.

*Ke službám Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime a Apple TV+ a jejich souvisejícím službám je nutné samostatné předplatné.

*Apple, logo Apple a Apple TV jsou ochranné známky společnosti Apple Inc. registrované v USA a dalších zemích.

*Amazon, Prime Video a všechna související loga jsou ochranné známky společnosti Amazon.com, Inc. nebo jejích přidružených subjektů.

FILMMAKER MODE™

Režisérská verze, doma 

Režim FILMMAKER MODE™ vypíná vyhlazování pohybu a zachovává původní formát filmu – včetně poměru stran, barev a snímkové frekvence. Každou scénu tak uvidíte přesně tak, jak ji zamýšlel režisér. 

*Obrázky na obrazovce jsou simulované pro ilustrační účely.

*Podpora režimu FILMMAKER Mode se může v jednotlivých zemích lišit.

Sports Portal

Přineste si stadion domů 

Ponořte se do akce se sportovním portálem Sports Portal – vaším domovem pro živé přenosy, sestřihy zápasů, ligové tabulky a další informace, vše na jedné obrazovce.

Nastavení LG TV zobrazující rozhraní Sports Portal. Sekce „Můj tým“ se dynamicky rozevírá a zavírá, následuje plynulé posouvání dolů mezi různými sportovními kanály a obsahem.

*Obrázky na obrazovce byly simulovány pro ilustrační účely.

*Dostupný obsah a aplikace se mohou lišit podle země, produktu a oblasti.

*Podporované ligy a funkce se mohou lišit podle země.

*Tato funkce vyžaduje připojení k síti.

*Chcete-li dostávat upozornění, musíte týmy nebo hráče přidat do sekce „Můj tým“.

Přehrát text na černém pozadí s přechodem
Gaming

Všechny hry, které chcete, na LG TV

Hrajte tisíce her přímo na svém LG TV s GFN, Luna, Blacknut, Boosteroid a nyní i XBOX.

LG TV zobrazuje obrazovku herního portálu a prochází dostupné hry a funkce. Video ukazuje uživatele, který přechází do nabídky nastavení na levé straně a prohlíží si různé herní možnosti, včetně GFN, Luna, Blacknut, Boosteroid a Xbox.

*Obrázky na obrazovce jsou simulované pro ilustrační účely.

*Podpora herního portálu se může v jednotlivých zemích lišit.

*Podpora cloudových herních služeb a her v rámci herního portálu se může v jednotlivých zemích lišit.

*Některé herní služby mohou vyžadovat předplatné a gamepad.

*Dostupný obsah a aplikace se mohou lišit podle země, produktu a regionu a podléhají změnám bez předchozího upozornění.

*Může být nutné sjednat samostatné předplatné.

*V závislosti na hře může být nutné připojit gamepad, myš nebo klávesnici.

*Kompatibilita s GeForce NOW se může lišit v závislosti na výrobci gamepadu a jeho specifikacích. Seznam podporovaných gamepadů najdete na: https://gfn.co.kr/ko/guide/games.html

*Herní služby mohou být podle uvážení poskytovatele ukončeny.

Fitness

Váš spolehlivý fitness parťák

Ať už dáváte přednost józe nebo meditaci, na LG TV najdete zábavné a efektivní cvičení.

Žena cvičí při sledování cvičebních videí na LG TV, na obrazovce se objevují různé fitness obsahy, jako je jóga a meditace, což představuje LG TV jako všestranného fitness společníka.

*Obrázky na obrazovce jsou simulované pro ilustrační účely.

*Dostupný obsah a aplikace se mohou lišit podle země, produktu a regionu a podléhají změnám bez předchozího upozornění.

*Může být nutné sjednat samostatné předplatné.

Text „Discover“ na černém pozadí s přechodem
Vzdělávání

Učte se zábavnou formou na velké obrazovce 

Logo Pinkfong zobrazené před LG TV
Pinkfong

Zpívejte, hrajte si a učte se s Baby Sharkem a jeho rodinou na zábavné vzdělávací platformě Pinkfong.

Logo ABCmouse zobrazené před LG TV
ABCmouse

ABCmouse pomáhá rozvíjet lásku k učení díky více než 10 000 vzdělávacích aktivit pro děti ve věku 2–8 let.

Logo PlayKids+ zobrazené před LG TV
PlayKids+

Pro děti ve věku 2–12 let jsou k dispozici videa, písničky a hry vytvořené odborníky, díky nimž je učení zábavou v každém věku.

*Obrázky na obrazovce jsou simulované pro ilustrační účely.

*Dostupný obsah a aplikace se mohou lišit podle země, produktu a regionu a podléhají změnám bez předchozího upozornění.

*Může být nutné sjednat samostatné předplatné.

LG Smart TV obklopené dárkovými krabičkami a nákupními taškami, které představují speciální časově omezené nabídky a exkluzivní streamovací události dostupné na platformě webOS.

Využijte speciální nabídky na webOS

Časově omezené nabídky a streamovací události – to vše na webOS.

Využijte speciální nabídky na webOS Další info

Naše tipy pro vás

Na dvou obrazovkách jsou zobrazeny klíčové funkce: jedna zobrazuje LG AI Magic Remote s označením „webOS for AI“ a druhá zdůrazňuje procesor alpha 11 AI Processor Gen2 s nápisem „alpha AI Processor“ pod ním.

Nová generace LG AI TV

Nová generace LG AI TV Další info