LG UltraGear OLED Monitor promo showing models 32G810SA (left) and curved 45GX950 (right), with up to 15% off from April 14–30, 2025.

2025 UltraGear

Sleva až 15 % na NOVÉ
OLED monitory UltraGear

Pořiďte si nový monitor UltraGear za zvýhodněnou cenu 

Akce je časově omezená

Banner showing up to 15% discount on LG UltraGear monitors, with 10% off for model 45GX950A and 15% off for models 45GX90SA, 39GX90SA, and 32G810SA. A gift icon appears on the right.

Benefit

Sleva až 15 %

10% Sleva - 45GX950A

15% Sleva - 45GX90SA, 39GX90SA, 32G810SA

 

LG UltraGear 45GX950A, the world’s first 5K2K curved OLED gaming monitor, displayed on a desk with a gaming PC and accessories, showing a vivid space battle scene on screen.

45GX950A

První zakřivený OLED herní monitor
na světě s rozlišením 5K2K

První zakřivený OLED herní monitor <br>na světě s rozlišením 5K2K Koupit nyní
Front view of LG UltraGear 5K2K OLED monitor with vivid purple graphics and 5K2K text on the platform.

21:9 5K2K OLED

A gaming monitor displaying a high-speed motorcycle racing scene, emphasizing ultrafast response time of 0.03 ms (GtG) with dynamic motion blur effects.

0.03 ms (GTG)

Gaming setup showing two different games—an action RPG and a racing game—demonstrating dual-mode play capability.

Dual-mode Play

Close-up of a DisplayPort 2.1 cable against a dynamic light streak background.

DisplayPort 2.1

45GX90SA

LG UltraGear 240Hz curved OLED smart monitors set up in a modern home office, showcasing a content hub interface for streaming, gaming, and productivity.

45GX90SA / 39GX90SA

From Streaming to Gaming
– 240Hz Curved OLED Smart
Monitor

From Streaming to Gaming <br>– 240Hz Curved OLED Smart <br>Monitor Pre-Order
LG UltraGear OLED monitor displaying a realistic space scene with sharp contrast and deep blacks, highlighting visual clarity.

OLED for Real Visual

Top-down view of an 800R curved LG UltraGear monitor setup on a desk, emphasizing immersive screen curvature.

800R Curved Display

LG UltraGear monitor displaying a high-speed racing game, emphasizing its ultrasmooth 240Hz refresh rate.

240Hz Refresh Rate

Streaming service icons including Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and Apple TV, highlighting webOS 24 with LG AI integration

webOS 24 w/ LG AI

32G810SA

LG UltraGear 32G810SA vertical 32-inch 4K 144Hz monitor displayed in a modern streaming setup, showing a live gaming session with chat and control panels on screen.

32G810SA

Power Your Play
and Stream Smarter
– with a 32" 4K 144Hz Monitor
Powered by webOS

Power Your Play <br>and Stream Smarter <br>– with a 32" 4K 144Hz Monitor <br>Powered by webOS Buy Now
LG 32-inch monitor displaying a high-fidelity fantasy game character in vibrant 4K UHD resolution.

Stunning IPS 4K

LG UltraGear monitor displaying a futuristic motorcycle racing scene, highlighting its smooth 144Hz refresh rate.

144Hz Refresh Rate

Futuristic battle scene displayed on a monitor, showcasing VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification for vivid contrast and brightness.

Vesa Display HDR 400

Streaming service icons including Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and Apple TV, highlighting webOS 24 with LG AI integration

webOS 24 w/ LG AI

UltraGear Monitor Comparison Chart

 

 

Features

 

 

 

 

45GX950A

UltraGear OLED

 

 

 

 

45GX90SA

UltraGear OLED Smart

 

 

 

 

39GX90SA

UltraGear OLED Smart

 

 

 

 

32G810SA

UltraGear

 

 

45GX950A_Chart_Colour.png45GX90SA_Chart_Colour.png39GX90SA_Chart_Colour.png32G810SA_chart_Colour.jpg

 

 

Size & Resolution

 

 

 

 

45" WUHD

5K2K (5120x2160)

 

 

 

 

45” WQHD

3440x1440

 

 

 

 

39” WQHD

3440x1440

 

 

 

 

32” UHD (3840x2160) IPS Display

 

 

 

 

Aspect Ratio

 

 

 

 

21:9

 

 

 

 

21:9

 

 

 

 

21:9

 

 

 

 

16:9

 

 

 

 

Refresh Rate

 

 

 

 

Dual-Mode

(WUHD 165Hz – WFHD 330Hz)

 

 

 

 

240Hz Refresh Rate

 

 

 

 

240Hz Refresh Rate

 

 

 

 

144Hz Refresh Rate

 

 

 

 

 

Response Time (GTG)

 

 

 

 

0.03ms GtG

 

 

 

 

0.03ms GtG

 

 

 

 

0.03ms GtG

 

 

 

 

1ms GtG

 

 

 

 

Colour Space

 

 

 

 

DCI-P3 98.5%

VESA Display HDR™

 

 

 

 

DCI-P3 98.5%

VESA Display HDR™

 

 

 

 

DCI-P3 98.5%

VESA Display HDR™

 

 

DCI-P3 95%

 

 

Curvature

 

 

 

 

Curved W--OLED (800R)

 

 

 

 

Curved W-OLED (800R)

 

 

 

 

Curved W-OLED (800R)

 

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

Connections

 

 

 

 

USB Type-C™(PD 90W)

HDMI™ 2.1 x2

DisplayPort2.1 x1 (with DSC)

4 pole HP out (headphone)

 

 

 

 

USB Type-C™(PD 65W)

USB Type-A 2.0 x2

HDMI™ 2.1 x2

DisplayPort1.4 x1 (with DSC)

USB 2.0 2dn

 

 

 

 

USB Type-C™(PD 65W)

USB Type-A 2.0 x2

HDMI™ 2.1 x2

DisplayPort1.4 x1 (with DSC)

USB 2.0 2dn

 

 

 

 

USB Type-C™ (PD 65W)

HDM™ 21x2

DisplayPort1.4 x1(with DSC)

USB 2.0 2dn

7W x 2 Speakers, 3-pole H/P out

 

 

 

 

Smart Functions

 

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

webOS24

 

 

 

 

webOS24

 

 

 

 

webOS24

 

 

 

 

Enhanced Processing

 

 

 

 

NVIDIA®G-SYNC® Compatible 
AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

 

 

 

 

NVIDIA®G-SYNC® Compatible 
AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

 

 

 

 

NVIDIA®G-SYNC® Compatible 
AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

 

 

 

 

NVIDIA®G-SYNC® Compatible 
AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

 

 

Benefits for LG Members

Welcome Voucher

As a member, enjoy 5% off your first purchase on us. This is valid for 90 days since sign-up1)

Sign Up

Membership Discount

As an LG.com member, get a 2% discount on all orders2)

Multi-buy 

Save 15% on any 2 products or 20% on any 3 products.

Free Delivery

Experience the joy of free shipping on all LG.com orders3)

Join Us

Free Return

Free Returns for all LG.com orders within 14 days from the delivery date

Newsletter

Be the first to know about our latest products and promotions - our newsletter has you covered7)

Join Us

Member Exclusive Event

As a valued member, unlock an exclusive experience, reserved just for you

