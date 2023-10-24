About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Kleidung
Lebensmittel
Atemluft

Care for a Greener Kitchen

Führen Sie einen gesünderen und besseren Lebensstil.

Ein Mann steht neben dem Kühlschrank, während er eine Nachspeise verzehrt. Dieses Bild geht in ein anderes Bild über. Während ein Mann an die Kühlschranktür klopft, können wir sehen, was sich im Kühlschrankinneren befindet.

Weniger Kaltluftverlust dank zweimaligem Klopfen

Klopfen Sie zweimal an die InstaView™-Glasscheibe, um hineinsehen zu können, ohne die Tür öffnen zu müssen. So bleiben Ihre Lebensmittel länger frisch.

Weniger Kaltluftverlust dank zweimaligem Klopfen MEHR ERFAHREN
Familie, die ihre Zeit im Wohnzimmer bei frischer Luft genießt

Jeden Tag Energie sparen

Sparen Sie Stromkosten mit dem besonders energieeffizienten Inverter Linear Compressor™.

Jeden Tag Energie sparen MEHR ERFAHREN
Ein Mann zeigt seiner Familie ein Gericht, das er gerade gekocht hat. Dieses Bild wechselt zu einem anderen Bild. Zucchini-Pommes werden in der Mikrowelle zubereitet.

Jeden Tag gesünder kochen

Mithilfe der Funktionen für gesundes Braten und Frittieren können Sie gesunde, aber dennoch köstliche Gerichte zubereiten.

Jeden Tag gesünder kochen MEHR ERFAHREN

*Das Produktbild kann vom tatsächlichen Produkt abweichen.
**Die Funktion „Gesundes Frittieren“ ist nur für mit Heißluft ausgerüstete Modelle mit Crispy Tray verfügbar. Getestetes Gerät: Mittelgroßes LG-Gerät (MJ39XX)/Testverfahren: LG-internes Textverfahren.