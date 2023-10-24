About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Kleidung
Lebensmittel
Atemluft

Die frischere Art, sich zu kleiden

Hüllen Sie sich in reinlichere Stoffe und frischere Outfits und schlafen Sie auf weicheren Laken.

Waschmaschine

Reinigt Ihre Wäsche tiefenrein

Steam reduziert Allergene beim Waschen um bis zu 99,9 %* - Stoffe werden dadurch sauberer, weicher und sind angenehmer zu tragen. 

Reinigt Ihre Wäsche tiefenrein MEHR ERFAHREN

.*Der von der BAF (British Allergy Foundation) zertifizierte Allergy Care-Zyklus eliminiert 99,9% der durch Hausstaubmilben entstehenden Allergene.

Wäschetrockner

Reines und unbesorgtes Schlafempfinden

Allergy Care und der doppelte Fusselfilter reduzieren die lebenden Hausstaubmilben und den Staub auf Ihrer Bettwäsche um bis zu 99,9 %*, damit Sie jederzeit gut und unbesorgt schlafen können.

Reines und unbesorgtes Schlafempfinden MEHR ERFAHREN

*Der von der BAF (British Allergy Foundation) zertifizierte Allergy Care-Zyklus eliminiert 99,9% der durch Hausstaubmilben entstehenden Allergene.

Styler

Jeden Tag frische Kleidung

TrueSteam™ reduziert bestimmte Allergene, Bakterien und Viren auf Ihrer Kleidung um bis zu 99,9 %* - so sind Ihre Outfits stets sauber, frisch und jederzeit bereit.

Jeden Tag frische Kleidung MEHR ERFAHREN

*Zertifiziert von der BAF (British Allergy Foundation) für die Reduzierung von 99,9% lebender Hausstaubmilben und Bakterien (E. coli und S. aureus) und zertifiziert von VDE, für die Reduzierung von Bakterien (E. coli und S. aureus) im Sanitary - Normal Programm um bis zu 99,9%. Reduziert Viren (PEDV / ICHV / IBRV) im Test der Chonnam National University sowie das Coronavirus (hCoV-229E) im Test der Jeonbuk National University mittels Sanitary - Heavy Duty Programm um bis zu 99,9%. Der hCoV-229E/MHV-Virus ist ein Coronavirus-Typ und entspricht nicht dem aktuellen Coronavirus 19 (COVID-19).