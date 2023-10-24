About Cookies on This Site

LG K9 Smartphone

Spezifikationen

Bewertungen

Support

LG K9 Smartphone

K9

LG K9 Smartphone

(2)
Drucken

Alle Spezifikationen

PRODUKTTYP

Produkttyp

Smartphone mit kapazitivem Touchscreen

Software

Android 7.1.2 Nougat

Kategorie

Einsteiger Smartphones

DESIGN

Formfaktor

146,3 x 73,2 x 8,2

Gewicht

148 g

Farbvarianten

Aurora Black, Moroccan Blue

DISPLAY

Technologie

TFT LCD

Typ

On-Cell Touch Display

Diagonale in cm

12,7 cm

Diagonale in Zoll

5,0”

Auflösung

1280 x 720 Pixel (HD)

KAMERA

Hauptkamera - Megapixel

8 Megapixel

Hauptkamera - Blitzlicht

LED-Blitz

Selfie-Kamera - Megapixel

5 Megapixel

Selfie-Kamera - Funktionen

Autofokus, HDR, Low Light Modus, Flash Timer, Jump Shot, Ringtone Flash, Musik Flash*

PROZESSOR

Modell

Qualcomm® SnapdragonTM 210 (MSM8909)

Taktrate

1,3 GHz

Anzahl Kerne

Quad-Core

NETZE & VERBINDUNGEN

Mobilfunk

LTE (4G), UMTS (3G), EDGE, GSM (2G)

LTE Category (DL/UL)

Cat. 4 (150 Mbps/50 Mbps)

Wi-Fi

Wi-Fi EEE 802.11 b/g/n

Bluetooth Version

4.2

Bluetooth Features

LG Profile

A-GPS

Ja

Anschlüsse

MicroUSB- und 3.5 mm Klinkenanschluss, microSD Speicher-Slot, Nano SIM-Slot

NFC (Near Field Communication)

Nein

E-Mail

Ja

SENSORS

Fingerabdrucksensor

Nein

Beschleunigungssensor

Ja

Näherungssensor

Ja

Umgebungslichtsensor

Ja

Gyrosensor

Nein

AKKU

Art

Li-Ion

Kapazität

2500 mAh

SPEICHER

Interner Speicher

16 GB

Speicher erweiterbar

microSD Speicher-Slot für bis zu 32 GB

RAM

2 GB

SONSTIGES

Lieferumfang

Gerät, Akku, Ladeadapter, USB Datenkabel, Kurzanleitung

Produkt-Code

Moroccan Blue: LMX210EM.ADECBL

EAN

Moroccan Blue: 8806087030570

Bewertungen

