NANOCELL SPORT

Draufsicht auf ein Fußballstadion.

NanoCell Sport. Für Sieger gemacht.

Erwecken Sie das Stadion in Ihren eigenen vier Wänden zum Leben. Mit allem, was zur gewohnten Atmosphäre eines Spieltags dazugehört.

Das Geheimnis beeindruckender Sportevents.

Der Fernseher für die großen Spiele.

Ein großer Bildschirm bringt Sie mitten ins Geschehen. Spiele wirken realistischer als je zuvor, wenn Sie diese über einen LG NanoCell TV verfolgen.

Ein scrollbares Bild mit drei Personen, die auf einem großen wandmontierten Fernseher Baseball schauen. Während Sie von links nach rechts scrollen, wird der Bildschirm immer größer.
Ein scrollbares Bild mit drei Personen, die auf einem großen wandmontierten Fernseher Baseball schauen. Während Sie von links nach rechts scrollen, wird der Bildschirm immer größer.

Haben Sie den perfekten Fernseher gefunden?

100%ige Farbgenauigkeit

Beeindruckendere Spieltage.

Dank der 100%igen Farbgenauigkeit stellen LG NanoCell TVs Farben intensiv und präzise dar. Von der Lebendigkeit des Stadions bis hin zu den Details der Mannschaftstrikots – Sie sehen jede Farbe so, als befänden Sie sich direkt auf der Tribüne.

 

Ein großer Flachbildfernseher, montiert an einer grauen Wand. Der Bildschirm zeigt zwei Fußballspieler inmitten eines Spiels.

*Zertifiziert durch Intertek: eine 100%ige Farbgenauigkeit gemessen nach CIE DE2000 anhand von 18 Farbmustern des Macbeth ColorChecker bei einem Betrachtungswinkel von ±30°.
*Die 100%ige Farbgenauigkeit wird vom NANO85 Modell in 50 Zoll nicht unterstützt. Von allen anderen Größen des Modells NANO85 sowie von allen Größen der Modelle NANO90, NANO95 und NANO99 wird sie unterstützt. Alle Modelle, welche die 100%ige Farbgenauigkeit unterstützen, wurden durch Intertek zertifiziert.

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Machen Sie jedes Spiel zu einem Heimspiel.

Verbinden Sie ganz einfach bis zu zwei identische Bluetooth-Lautsprecher mit Ihrem Fernseher, um in den Genuss eines kabellosen Surround Sound-Erlebnisses zu kommen. Die ganze Action klingt noch satter und realistischer und bringt die Atmosphäre großartiger Spiele direkt in Ihr Wohnzimmer.

5 Personen, die vor einem wandmontierten Flachbildfernseher sitzen und sich ein Fußballspiel ansehen.

*Unterstützte LG Geräte: LG XBOOM Go (PK7/7W/5/5W, PL7/5, PN7/5), LG XBOOM Tower (RL3), LG XBOOM (RM2, RN9/7/5, ON9/7/5).
*Die Lautsprecher sind separat erhältlich.

Motion Pro

Bewegungen mitverfolgen.

Die fortschrittliche Motion Handling-Technologie reduziert Bewegungsunschärfen und sorgt so für flüssigere Action und ein ungetrübtes Betrachtungserlebnis, auch bei rasanten Sportarten.

Eine Frau spielt Tennis. Die Szene wird wiederholt, links wird sie auf einem herkömmlichen Fernseher mit unscharfen Bewegungen angezeigt, rechts ist sie auf dem LG NanoCell TV mit scharfen, klaren Bildern zu sehen.

*Im Vergleich zu konventionellen UHD TVs von LG ohne NanoCell-Technologie.
*Bilder sind simuliert dargestellt, um das Verständnis der Funktionen zu verbessern.

