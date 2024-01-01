Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
KLÆD DIG PÅ
SPIS

Gør livsstilen nemmere med LG´s Smarte hvidevarer1

En mere frisk måde at klæde sig på

Svøb dig selv ind i desinficerede materialer, blødere lagner og mere friskt tøj.

En vaskemaskine med lågen åben vist forfra

Vaskemaskine

Rent stof i hver vask

Steam™ reducerer allergenerne i din vask med 99,9 % og gør tekstilerne renere, blødere og mere behagelige.

Rent stof i hver vask FÅ FLERE OPLYSNINGER

*Certificeret af BAF: Allergiplejecyklussen reducerer 99,9% af allergener fra husstøvmider, allergener fra kattehår eller levende husstøvmider.

Et hvidt lagen, der kommer ud af en tørretumbler

Tørretumbler

Blødt sengetøj
efter hver tørring

Allergipleje og et dobbelt fnugfilter reducerer de levende husstøvmider og støvet på dine lag med 99,9% for at hjælpe dig med at få en god nats søvn.

Blødt sengetøj<br> efter hver tørring LÆS MERE

*Certificeret af BAF: Allergiplejecyklussen reducerer 99,9% af alle levende husstøvmider.

En billede af en LG-dampmaskine, der damper tøj

Styler

Frisk tøj hver dag

TrueSteam™ reducerer allergener på dit tøj så alt dit hverdagstøj holder sig rent og frisk.

Frisk tøj hver dag FÅ FLERE OPLYSNINGER