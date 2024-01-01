Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
Køleskab Vaskemaskine Klimaanlæg

Effektiv, hurtigere – DUAL er bedre

Klimaanlægget er i midten af billedet med blå vind, der blæser ned over stuen foran det.

Hurtigere nedkøling, hurtigere komfort

Bliv hurtigere kølet ned med LG DUAL Inverter Compressor™.

En højere hastighed (op til 120 Hz) i LG Dual Inverter Compressor™ muliggør 40 % hurtigere nedkøling.

*Test af TUV viser, at LG's inverter-klimaanlæg (US-Q242K*) køler op til 40 % hurtigere end LG's ikke-inverter-klimaanlæg (TS-H2465DAO).

Et par sidder i en sofa med klimaanlægget bag sig, der blæser blå luft ud, mens de smiler tilfreds. Til højre er et linjediagram, der repræsenterer, hvor mange penge de kan spare på elregningen, og en tegning af indersiden af klimaanlægget. Linjediagrammet bevæger sig fra toppen og ned for at vise, at klimaanlægget sparer parret penge.

Spar på energiregningen – og red planeten

Reducer dit energiforbrug og din elregning med mere effektiv køling.

*Test af TUV viser, at LG's inverter-klimaanlæg (US-Q242K*) sparer op til 70 % mere energi end LG's ikke-inverter-klimaanlæg (TS-H2465DAO).

En nærbillede af forsiden af klimaanlægget, der har LG-logoet i midten og et 10 års garanti-logo på venstre side. En større Dual Inverter Compressor | 10 års garanti-logo og Dual Converter-logoerne er til venstre på billedet, og et lys lyser over dem.

Designet til præstere – bygget til at holde i 10+ år

Med 10 års garanti på kompressoren vil den fortsætte med at yde sit bedste i længere tid.

En kvinde hviler sig på en sofa, mens klimaanlægget blæser luft ud over hende.

Godt arbejde går ubemærket hen

Bliv ikke forstyrret og få en god nattesøvn med et klimaanlæg, der udsender mindre støj.

*Ifølge LG's interne test udsender LG DUAL Inverter-klimaanlæg mindre end 19 dBA (model V10API).