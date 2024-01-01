Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
Gør livsstilen nemmere med LG´s Smarte hvidevarer1

Har du virkelig lukket køleskabsdøren?

Tag det roligt, SmartThinQ®-teknologien sender en besked til din smartphone, hvis døren er åben længere end normalt.

En smart løsning til support

En smart løsning til support

LG Smart Diagnosis™ er en hurtig og nem måde til fejlfinding af dine produkter, hvis du oplever problemer, og den indeholder også meget nyttige oplysninger, der hjælper dig med at bruge og vedligeholde dine LG-produkter.

Juster temperaturen i køleskabet

Juster
temperaturen i
køleskabet

Med LG SmartThinQ™-appen kan du styre og endog ændre temperaturen på dit smart LG-køleskab fra hvor som helst. Eller hvorfor ikke prøve Express Freeze-funktionen, hvis du hurtigt skal fryse en stor mængde is eller mad.

Juster<br> temperaturen i<br> køleskabet Se alle de smarte Køleskabe her