Gør livsstilen nemmere med LG´s Smarte hvidevarer

Opdag hvor let du kan styre temperaturen på dit køleskab, fjernbetjene din vaskemaskine og alle andre ting som du kan få adgang til med hvidevarer med Wi-Fi-support

Et smart hjem giver dig mere fritid

Med nye måder at styre dit hjem og et omfattende udvalg af LG-produkter med Wi-Fi, vil disse smarte LG-produkter ændre, hvordan du lever.

Fjernbetjen din vaskemaskine

Med LG SmartThinQ™-appen kan du styre temperaturen i dit smarte LG køleskab.

Fjernbetjen din vaskemaskine
Kontroller temperaturen i køleskabet

Start og stop dit vaskeprogram, selvom du ikke er hjemme.

Kontroller temperaturen i køleskabet
Administrer dine hvidevarer på en nem måde

Download LG SmartThinQ™-appen til din smartphone og administrer alle dine smarte hvidevarer fra LG.

Administrer dine hvidevarer på en nem måde