Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Har du nogensinde glemt dit tøj i vaskemaskinen?3

Har du nogensinde glemt dit tøj i vaskemaskinen?

Med LG SmartThinQ®-teknologien kan du modtage en besked direkte på din smartphone, når vaskemaskinen har vasket færdig for at give tid til andet og holde tøjet rent og friskt. Smart ikke?

Tør dit vasketøj overalt1

Tør dit vasketøj overalt

Med SmartThinQ™-teknologien kan du bruge LG SmartThinQ™-appen på din smartphone til at starte eller styre din tørring fra hvor som helst.

Tør dit vasketøj overalt Se alle smarte Tørretumblere her
Opfrisk dit tøj fra hvor som helst1

Opfrisk dit tøj fra hvor som helst

LG Styler kan fjernbetjenes og styres fra hvor som helst, og når som helst med din smartphone.

Opfrisk dit tøj fra hvor som helst Se alle smarte Stylers her
Få kontrol over dit vasketøj3

Få kontrol over dit vasketøj

Med LG SmartThinQ™-appen kan du starte din vaskemaskine fra hvor som helst og se den resterende tid direkte på din smartphone!

Smarte hvidevarer1

Smarte hvidevarer

Vaskemaskiner med Wi-Fi giver dig mere tid til noget andet, godt ikke?

Smarte hvidevarer Se alle smarte Vaskemaskiner her