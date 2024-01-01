Skip to contentSkip to accessibility help
43” LG UHD AI UA74 4K Smart TV 2025
43UA74006LB EU.pdf
Energiklassificering : DK
Ark med produktinformation

43” LG UHD AI UA74 4K Smart TV 2025

43UA74006LB EU.pdf
Energiklassificering : DK
Ark med produktinformation

Del dette indhold.

Du Kan Dele De Varer, Som Du Godt Kan Lide, Med Dine Venner.

43” LG UHD AI UA74 4K Smart TV 2025

43UA74006LB
Nøglefunktioner

  • webOS Re:New i 5 år – Årlige opgraderinger, som holder dit TV som nyt
  • 3 x HDMI 2.0 – 3 x USB – 2 x BT – Tilslut alle dine enheder, som det passer dig
  • α7 – Hurtigere navigation, dobbelt så meget opskaleringseffekt – Alt bliver forbedret med AI-behandling.
  • WoW Synergy – Perfekt synkroniseret med din LG Soundbar, så du altid har optimal lyd
  • Personlige AI Powered-brugerprofiler – Hver eneste oplevelse skræddersys til din unikke smag
  • Kompatibel med LG's unikke Magic Remote, som man peger og klikker med
Logo for Design Award Winner.

Vinder af iF Design Award

CES Innovation Awards-badge med en 2025 Honoree-citation.

CES Innovation Awards - 2025 Honoree (webOS Re:New Program)

Cybersikkerhed

Logo for AVForums Editor's Choice for LG webOS 24 som bedste system til smart-tv 2024/2025.

AVForums Editor’s Choice – bedste system til smart-tv 2024/25

“webOS 24 fortsætter med at give en elegant, hurtig og brugervenlig smartoplevelse, der også er frisk og velordnet.”

*CES Innovation Awards er baseret på beskrivende materialer indsendt til dommerne. CTA har ikke verificeret nøjagtigheden af det indsendte eller af fremsatte påstande og har ikke testet det produkt, der har modtaget prisen.

Let vinklet LG UHD TV vendt mod venstre viser farverige glaskugler anbragt i forskellige farver – lyserød, blå og lilla. Alpha 7 4K AI Processor-logo, som er indlejret i nederste højre hjørne på TV'et. Logoet for LG UHD AI er i nederste venstre hjørne. Tekst er også synlig: “drevet af LG alpha AI Processor”.

Let vinklet LG UHD TV vendt mod venstre viser farverige glaskugler anbragt i forskellige farver – lyserød, blå og lilla. Alpha 7 4K AI Processor-logo, som er indlejret i nederste højre hjørne på TV'et. Logoet for LG UHD AI er i nederste venstre hjørne. Tekst er også synlig: “drevet af LG alpha AI Processor”.

Se finere detaljer med absolut klarhed

BilledkvalitetwebOS til AILydkvalitetDesignUnderholdning

4K-superopskalering vækker hvert eneste billede til live

Med betydelige forbedringer af ydeevnen leverer den hurtigere behandling fra alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 nu billeder i 4K-kvalitet med meget bedre skarphed og dybde end før.

Alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 begynder at lyse gult, og farverige lyn skyder ud fra den.

*Sammenlignet med Smart TV alpha 5 AI Processor Gen6 på startniveau fra samme år, baseret på interne specifikationer.

4K-superopskalering vækker hvert eneste billede til live

LG’s kraftige processor øger opløsningen til den oprindelige kvalitet. Få 4K-superopskalering med forbedret opløsning, lysstyrke og klarhed.

Før og efter-sammenligning af, hvordan LG 4K-superopskalering forbedrer billedkvaliteten. To paneler viser det samme billede af en farverig fugl, der sidder på en gren i en skov. Panelet til højre er nedtonet.

*Billedkvaliteten af opskaleret indhold afhænger af kildeopløsningen.

HDR10 Pro

Levende farver og lysstyrke tager skærmopløsningen til nye højder. Hop ind i løftet billedkvalitet med skarpere kontrast.

Et foto af en pige iført en rød sweater går i spagat i midten for at vise venstre side i SDR og højre side i HDR10 Pro. Billedets højre side er mere skarpt og i kontrast til dets venstre side.

*HDR10 Pro er en teknologi, som er udviklet af LG Electronics, baseret på den standardiserede billedkvalitet fra standarden “HDR10”.

Den næste generation af LG AI TV

Se mere

AI Magic Remote fuldender AI-oplevelsen

Styr nemt dit fjernsyn med AI Magic Remote – intet behov for ekstra enheder. Med dens bevægelsessensor og rullehjul kan du pege og klikke for at bruge den som en luftmus eller blot tale for stemmekommandoer.

*AI Magic Remotes design, tilgængelighed og funktioner afhænger af region og understøttet sprog, selv for den samme model.

*Nogle funktioner kan kræve en internetforbindelse.

*AI Voice Recognition er kun tilgængelig i lande, der understøtter NLP på det lokale sprog.

Familie på fire samlet omkring et LG AI TV. En cirkel ses omkring den person, der holder fjernbetjeningen, og deres navn vises. Dette demonstrerer, hvordan AI Voice ID genkender hver brugers stemmesignatur. webOS-grænsefladen viser så, hvordan AI automatisk skifter kontoen og anbefaler personrettet indhold.

AI Voice ID

LG AI Voice ID genkender hver brugers unikke stemmesignatur og tilbyder personlige anbefalinger i det øjeblik, du begynder at tale.

*Der vises muligvis reduceret eller begrænset indhold afhængigt af regionen og netværksforbindelsen.

*Voice ID-understøttelse afhænger af region og land og er tilgængeligt på OLED-, QNED-, NanoCell- og UHD-fjernsyn, som er lanceret fra 2024 og fremefter.

*Det fungerer kun med apper, der understøtter Voice ID-konto.

Nærbillede af en LG QNED TV-skærm, der viser, hvordan AI Search virker. Der åbnes et lille chatvindue, hvori det ses, at brugeren har spurgt om, hvilke sportskampe, der er tilgængelige. AI Search har svaret via chat med forhåndsvisninger af tilgængeligt indhold. Der er også et tekstfelt, hvori der kan stilles spørgsmål til Microsoft Copilot.

Nærbillede af en LG QNED TV-skærm, der viser, hvordan AI Search virker. Der åbnes et lille chatvindue, hvori det ses, at brugeren har spurgt om, hvilke sportskampe, der er tilgængelige. AI Search har svaret via chat med forhåndsvisninger af tilgængeligt indhold. Der er også et tekstfelt, hvori der kan stilles spørgsmål til Microsoft Copilot.

AI Search

Spørg dit fjernsyn om hvad som helst. Indbygget AI genkender din stemme og giver personrettede anbefalinger på dine anmodninger. Du kan også få flere resultater og løsninger med Microsoft Copilot.

*AI Search er tilgængeligt på OLED-, QNED-, NanoCell- og UHD-fjernsyn, som er lanceret fra 2024 og fremefter. 

*USA og Sydkorea bruger LLM-modellen.

*Kræver en internetforbindelse. 

Science fiction-indhold afspilles på en LG QNED TV-skærm. På skærmen ses AI Chatbot-grænsefladen. Brugeren sendte en meddelelse til chatbotten om, at skærmen er for mørk. Chatbotten fandt løsninger til forespørgslen. Hele scenen er også opdelt i to. Den ene side er mørkere, mens den anden er lysere, for at vise, hvordan AI Chatbot automatisk løste problemet for brugeren.

Science fiction-indhold afspilles på en LG QNED TV-skærm. På skærmen ses AI Chatbot-grænsefladen. Brugeren sendte en meddelelse til chatbotten om, at skærmen er for mørk. Chatbotten fandt løsninger til forespørgslen. Hele scenen er også opdelt i to. Den ene side er mørkere, mens den anden er lysere, for at vise, hvordan AI Chatbot automatisk løste problemet for brugeren.

AI Chatbot

Interager med AI Chatbot gennem AI Magic Remote for at løse alle problemer fra konfiguration af indstillinger til fejlfinding. AI’en kan forstå brugerens hensigt og vil finde øjeblikkelige løsninger.

*Kræver en internetforbindelse.

*AI Chatbot er tilgængelig i lande, der understøtter NLP på det lokale sprog.

*Det er muligt at kæde AI Chatbot til kundeservice.

LG AI Magic Remote foran en LG TV skærm. På skærmen er der en personlig hilsen fra LG AI’en med tilpassede nøgleord baseret på brugerens søge- og visningshistorik. Ved fjernbetjeningen er der et ikon og en tekst, der viser, at AI Concierge-funktionaliteten er let tilgængelig med et kort tryk på AI-knappen. fv

LG AI Magic Remote foran en LG TV skærm. På skærmen er der en personlig hilsen fra LG AI’en med tilpassede nøgleord baseret på brugerens søge- og visningshistorik. Ved fjernbetjeningen er der et ikon og en tekst, der viser, at AI Concierge-funktionaliteten er let tilgængelig med et kort tryk på AI-knappen. fv

AI Concierge

Et kort tryk på AI-knappen på din fjernbetjening åbner din AI Concierge, som giver tilpassede nøgleord og anbefalinger baseret på din søge- og visningshistorik. 

*Understøttede menuer og apper afhænger af landet.

*De menuer, der vises, kan være forskellige ved udgivelse.

*Anbefalinger af nøgleord afhænger af appen og tidspunktet på dagen.

Billede af en bruger, der gennemgår den personlige AI Picture Wizard-proces. Rækker af billeder vises, hvor brugerens valg fremhæves. Et ikon for indlæsning fremkommer, og der vises et landskabsbillede, som forbedres fra venstre til højre.

LG AI Magic Remote in front of an LG TV screen. On the screen is a personalized greeting from the LG AI with custom keywords based on the user's search and watch history. By the remote is an icon and label showing that the AI Concierge functionality is easily accessible with one short press on the AI button.

AI Picture Wizard

Avancerede algoritmer lærer dine præferencer ved at gennemgå 1,6 milliarder billedmuligheder. Dit fjernsyn skaber et personligt billede, kun til dig, baseret på dine valg.

Billede af en bruger, der gennemgår den personlige AI Sound Wizard-proces. Rækker af lydklipikoner bliver valgt. En jazzsanger og en saxofonspiller vises, mens lydbølger repræsenterer den personlige lyd animeret på tværs af billedet.

LG AI Magic Remote in front of an LG TV screen. On the screen is a personalized greeting from the LG AI with custom keywords based on the user's search and watch history. By the remote is an icon and label showing that the AI Concierge functionality is easily accessible with one short press on the AI button.

AI Sound Wizard

Vælg den lyd, du kan lide, fra et udvalg af lydklip. AI skaber ud fra 40 millioner parametre en skræddersyet lydprofil, der er justeret til dine præferencer.

Logo for webOS Re:New Program og navn med CES Innovation Awards 2025 Honoree-emblem tæt på.

Logo for webOS Re:New Program og navn med CES Innovation Awards 2025 Honoree-emblem tæt på.

Nye opgraderinger i fem år med webOS Re:New Program

Få opgraderinger, og nyd fordelene ved den seneste funktionalitet og software. webOS, en CES Innovation-prismodtager i kategorien cybersikkerhed, holder din fortrolighed og dine oplysninger sikre.

*webOS Re:New Program findes på OLED-/QNED-/NanoCell-/UHD-fjernsyn lanceret i 2025.

*webOS Re:New Program understøtter i alt fire opgraderinger over fem år. Tærsklen er den forudinstallerede version af webOS, og opgraderingenstidsplanen varierer fra månedsafslutning til begyndelsen på året.

*Opdateringer og tidsplanen for visse funktioner, applikationer og tjenester kan afhænge af model og region.

*Opgraderinger er tilgængelige for OLED-tv'er lanceret i 2022 og UHD-tv'er lanceret i 2023 og modeller derover.

Oplev, hvad LG AI TV kan gøre for dig.

AI Voice ID

AI Search

AI Chatbot og AI Picture/Sound Wizard

AI Concierge

TV-fjernbetjening foran et LG TV med Home Hub. Al funktionalitet og alle kontroller over andre smarte enheder vises.

Home Hub, alt-i-én-platformen til dit smarte hjem

Administrer ubesværet diverse LG-apparater i hjemmet sammen med dine Google Home-enheder mm. Oplev, hvor dejligt praktisk det er, at styre hele dit hjem fra et enkelt, brugervenligt kontrolpanel. 

*LG understøtter 'Matter' trådløse netværksenheder. Tjenester og funktioner, der understøtter “Matter” kan afhænge af de forbundne enheder. Den indledende forbindelse til ThinQ og Matter skal foretages via ThinQ-mobilappen.

*Brug af håndfri stemmefunktion uden fjernbetjening er kun muligt med alpha 9 AI Processor og alpha 11 AI Processor. Det kan afhænge af produkter og regioner.

AI Sound Pro with virtual 9.1.2 channels

*AI Clear Sound skal aktiveres via lydtilstandsmenuen.

*Lyd kan variere i forhold til omgivelserne, der lyttes i. 

AI Sound Pro with virtual 9.1.2 channels

*Soundbar kan købes separat. 

*Soundbar Mode Control afhænger af modellen.

*Bemærk, at tjenesten muligvis ikke er tilgængelig på købstidspunktet. En netværksforbindelse er nødvendig for at kunne opdatere. 

*Hvilke soundbarmodeller, der er kompatible med fjernsynet, afhænger af region og land.

*Fjernbetjent brug af LG TV er begrænset til visse funktioner.

Find det bedste LG Soundbar- og LG TV-par

*Egenskaber er forskellige fra model til model. Se hver produktside for detaljerede specifikationer.

Slankt design

Tilføj et moderne strejf med et slankt design, der passer elegant ind i dit rum.

LG UHD TV monteret på en væg over en LG Soundbar i en moderne stue. LG UHD TV med en farverig baggrund.

*Det superslanke design findes på UA75 på 65”/55”/50”/43”.

Person holder sin telefon i sin stue. På telefonen er der et transmissionsikon, som viser, at telefonens skærm spejles på TV'et. På TV'et vises en basketballkamp og i siden ses den spejlede skærm, som viser spillerstatistik.

Mere sjov med flere skærme takket være Multi view

Få mest ud af dit TV med Multi view. Spejl dine enheder gennem Google Cast og AirPlay. Opdel din skærm i to visninger og få gnidningsfri multiskærmsunderholdning.

*Indstillingerne for billede og lyd er de samme på begge skærme. 

*Apple, Apple-logoet, Apple TV, AirPlay og HomeKit er varemærker tilhørende Apple Inc., registreret i USA og andre lande.

*Understøttelse af AirPlay 2, HomeKit og Google Cast kan afhænge af region og sprog.

LG Channels-startskærmen viser den brede vifte af indhold, som er tilgængeligt på et LG TV.

Stream en bred vifte af indhold. Gratis.

LG's ekslusive streamingtjeneste, LG Channels, giver dig gratis et bredt udvalg af live- og on-demand-kanaler lige ved hånden. 

*Indhold og apps, som er tilgængelige, kan afhænge af land, produkt og region. 

Tre forskellige ikoner viser, hvordan LG Channels kan bruges helt uden abonnement, betaling eller opsætning af en ekstern enhed.

Gratis. Ingen kontrakt. Kabelfrit.

Alt, du har brug for at til at komme i gang med at se programmer, uden at skulle bekymre dig om skjulte omkostninger eller installere en set-top-boks. 

Gaming Portal forvandler dit TV til den perfekte hub for gaming

Spil i tusindvis af spil direkte på dit LG TV med adgang til GeForce NOW-, Amazon Luna-, Blacknut-, Boosteroid og nu Xbox-apps. Oplev en bred vifte af spiloplevelser – fra AAA-titler med gamepad til afslappede spil, du kan styre fra din fjernbetjening.

Startskærm for Gaming Portal. En markør bevæger sig og klikker for at vise mange populære spiltitler og den tilføjede funktion, som gør det muligt at vælge spil, afhængigt af, om du styrer dem med en gamepad eller din fjernbetjening.

*Understøttelse af Gaming Portal kan være forskellig fra land til land.

*Understøttelse af cloud-gaming og spil i Gaming Portal kan være forskellig fra land til land.

*Visse gaming-tjenester kan kræve et abonnement og en gamepad.

Ambient FILMMAKER MODE

Oplev biograffilm som instruktøren havde til hensigt med FILMMAKER MODE med Ambient Light Compensation, der tilpasses omgivelserne, så billederne er så tæt på deres oprindelige form som muligt.

En instruktør foran et kontrolpanel, hvorpå vedkommende redigerer filmen “Killers of the Flower Moon” på et LG NanoCell TV. FILMMAKER MODE™-logoet ses i nederste venstre hjørne af billedet. Under billedet ses logoerne for Netflix, HBOmax, Prime Video, Disney Plus, Apple TV og LG Channels.

*Ambient FILMMAKER MODE er et varemærke tilhørende UHD Alliance, Inc. 

*Ambient FILMMAKER MODE starter automatisk på AppleTV+ og Amazon Prime video-appen.

*Billederne øverst på denne side med produktoplysninger er kun til illustrative formål. Se galleribillederne for at få en mere nøjagtig repræsentation.

*Alle billederne ovenfor er simulerede.

*Tjenestens tilgængelighed afhænger af region og land.

*Personlige tjenester kan afhænge af tredjepartsprogrammets politikker.

Nøglespecifikationer

  • Skærmtype

    4K UHD

  • Refresh Rate

    50Hz

  • Billed Processor

    α7 AI Processor 4K Gen8

  • HDR (Højt Dynamisk Område)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • Lydeffekt

    20W

  • Højtaler System

    2.0 Kanals

  • TV Dimensioner uden stand (WxHxD mm)

    968 x 567 x 67,9

  • TV vægt uden stand (kg)

    7,3

Alle specifikationer

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

  • Skærmtype

    4K UHD

  • Skærm opløsning

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Belysningstype:

    Bagbelyst

  • Refresh Rate

    50Hz

BILLEDE (PROCESSOR)

  • Billed Processor

    α7 AI Processor 4K Gen8

  • AI Opskalering

    4K Superopskalering

  • Dynamisk Tonekortlægning

    Ja

  • HDR (Højt Dynamisk Område)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Ja

  • Billedtilstand

    10 tilstand

GAMING

  • HGIG Mode (HDR Gaming Interest Group)

    Ja

  • Spiloptimering

    Ja (Spil panel)

  • ALLM (Automatisk Lav Latenstids Tilstand)

    Ja

  • VRR (Variabel Opdateringshastighed)

    Ja (Op til 60Hz)

TILGÆNGELIGHED

  • Høj Kontrast

    Ja

  • Gråskala

    Ja

  • Invertere Farver

    Ja

DIMENSIONER OG VÆGT

  • TV Dimensioner uden stand (WxHxD mm)

    968 x 567 x 67,9

  • Tv Dimensioner med stand (WxHxD mm)

    968 x 621 x 200

  • Pakke Dimension (WxHxD mm)

    1 055 x 660 x 142

  • TV Stander (WxHxD mm)

    892 x 200

  • TV vægt uden stand (kg)

    7,3

  • TV vægt med stand (kg)

    7,4

  • Total vægt med emballage (kg)

    9,1

  • Vesa Montering (WxH mm)

    200 x 200

STREGKODE

  • Stregkode

    8806096530054

LYD

  • AI Lyd

    α7 AI Sound Pro (Virtuel 9.1.2 Up-mix)

  • Klar Stemme Pro

    Ja (Auto Volume Leveling)

  • LG Lyd Synkronisering

    Ja

  • Lydtilstandsdeling

    Ja

  • Samtidige lydudgange

    Ja

  • Bluetooth Surround Klar

    Yes (2 Way Playback)

  • Lydeffekt

    20W

  • Lydformater

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, apt-X (Se manualen)

  • Højtaler Retning

    Nedafgående

  • Højtaler System

    2.0 Kanals

  • WOW Orchestra

    Ja

MODTAGER

  • Analog tv-modtagelse

    Ja

  • Digital tv-modtagelse

    DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable), DVB-S2/S (Satellite)

FORBINDELSER

  • HDMI Audio Retur Kanal

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • Bluetooth Understøttelse

    Ja (v 5,0)

  • Ethernet Indgang

    1ea

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Ja

  • SPDIF (Optisk Digigral Lydudgang

    1ea

  • CI Indgang

    1stk

  • HDMI Indgange

    3ea (understøtter eARC, ALLM)

  • RF Indgang (Antenne Kabel)

    2ea

  • USB Indgange

    1ea (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Ja (Wi-Fi 5)

SMART TV

  • Operativ System

    webOS 25

  • USB Kamera kombatibel

    Ja

  • AI Chatbot

    Ja

  • Full Web Browser

    Ja

  • Google Cast

    Ja

  • Google Home / Hub

    Ja

  • Home Hub

    Ja

  • Intelligent Stemme Genkendelse

    Klar (kræver Magic Remote)

  • LG Kanaler

    Ja

  • Multi Skærm

    Ja

  • Smartphone Fjernbetjenings App

    Ja (LG ThinQ)

  • Stemme-ID

    Klar (kræver Magic Remote)

  • Fungerer med Apple AirPlay

    Ja

  • Works with Apple Home

    Ja

STRØM

  • Strømforsyning

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Stand By strømforbrug

    Under 0,5W

TILBEHØR INKLUDERET

  • Fjernbetjening

    Standard Fjernbetjening

  • Strømkabel

    Ja (Aftagelig)

OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE

