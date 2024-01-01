Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
LG 4K NanoCell TV
Energiklassificering : DK
LG 4K NanoCell TV

LG 4K NanoCell TV

50NANO796NE
(5)
Nøglefunktioner

  • Ægte 4K
  • NanoCell Teknologi - for rene farver
  • α7 Gen3 AI Processor 4K
  • Local Dimming
Alle specifikationer

SKÆRM

  • Størrelser

    50

  • Displaytype

    4K NanoCell

  • Visningsvinkel

    Bred visningsvinkel*

  • Bredere farveskala

    NanoCell Color

PROCESSOR

  • Processor

    Quad Core 4K

BILLEDKVALITET

  • HDR10 Pro & HLG Pro

    Ja

  • Filmmaker Mode

    Ja

GAMING

  • HGiG

    Ja

  • Øjeblikkelig spil-respons

    ALLM

LYD

  • Højttalere

    20W

  • AI Lyd

    AI Lyd

  • eARC/ARC

    ARC

  • One Touch lydtuning

    Ja

IND

  • Streaming

    4K HDR

  • Bluetooth

    V5.0

  • HDMI/USB

    3 HDMI 2.0
    2 USB

AI & SMART

  • Home Dashboard

    Ja

  • Platform

    webOS

  • Stemmestyring

    Kun fjernbetjening

  • Airplay 2

    Ja

ANDET

  • Skærmdesign

    Titanium-etui i farven Dark Meteor

  • Broadcast

    T2/C/S2

  • Magic Remote

    Ja

  • Energieffekt

    ↑ 65" A+
    ↓ 55" A

OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE

FLERE OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Sikkerhedsoplysningerne for tilbehør er inkluderet i sikkerhedsoplysningerne for produktet og leveres ikke separat.

Det siger folk