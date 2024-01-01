70" NANO 76 - NanoCell 4K Smart TV - 70NANO766QA

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Alle specifikationer
PLATFORM
-
Operativsystem (OS)
webOS Smart TV
-
Main Processor (SoC)
α5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K
-
Baggrundsbelysning
Direkte
SKÆRM
-
Type
4K NanoCell
-
Skærmstørrelse
70
-
Opløsning
3840*2160
-
Farve QNED / NanoCell
NANO
-
LCD (IPS, VA)
Multi
-
Color / Wide Color Gamut
Nano Color
-
Color display bits / Billion Rich Colors
Ja
-
Opdateringshastighed
Opdateringshastighed 60 Hz
VIDEO- OG BILLEDKVALITET
-
AI-opskalering
4K-opskalering
-
AI-valg af genre
Ja
-
AI Brightness Control
Ja
-
HDR
Active HDR
-
HDR10 Pro
Ja
-
└ HLG
Ja
-
FILMMAKER MODE ™
Ja
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping / Pro
Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
HEVC
4K@60p, 10bit
-
VP9 (Videoafkoder)
4K@60p, 10bit
-
AV1 (Videoafkoder)
4K@60p, 10bit
-
HGiG-tilstand
Ja
-
Game Optimizer (VRR/ALLM/GameGenre)
Ja
-
Billedtilstand
Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Fodbold, Game, Filmmaker, (SIF)Expert(Lyst rum), (ISF)Expert(Mørkt rum)
LYD OG LYDKVALITET
-
Højtalere (Lydudgang)
20 W
(10 W per kanal)
-
Kanal
2.0 kan
-
Retning
Nedadrettet udsending
-
Simultan lydudgang
Ja
-
AI Sound / Pro
AI Sound Pro
(Virtual 5.1.2 Up-mix)
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
Ja
-
Clear Voice Pro
Clear Voice Pro
-
Forberedt til Bluetooth-surroundsound
Ja
-
LG Sound Sync
Ja
-
Lyddeling
Ja
-
Lyd-codec
AC4, AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Henviser til manualen) (afhænger af regionen)
-
Styring af soundbartilstand
Ja
-
Deling af TV-lydtilstand
Ja
AI SMART-FUNKTION
-
ThinQ
Ja
-
Smart stemmestyring
Ja
-
Tale til tekst
Ja
-
LG Voice Search
Ja
-
AI Home
Ja
-
AI-anbefaling (personlig indholdsanbefaling)
Ja
-
Intelligent redigering (sorterer dit indhold baseret på, hvordan du anvender det)
Ja
-
Home Dashboard
Ja
-
Apple Homekit
Ja
-
Skærmdeling
Ja
-
ThinQ-app
Ja
-
Airplay 2
Ja
-
Magisk fjernbetjening
Ja
-
Hurtig adgang
Ja
-
Universalkontrol
Ja
-
360° VR Play
Ja
-
Lydhjælp (tekst til tale)
Ja
-
Download af apps (via LG Store)
Ja
-
Browsere
Ja
-
Start tv’et med mobilen
Ja
-
WiFi-TV Til
Ja
-
Bluetooth-energisparetilstand til
Ja
-
Medieafspilning fra LAN-server
Ja
-
Blokere adgang til skadelige websites
Ja
-
Sports Alert
Ja
-
Find musik
Ja
-
Familieindstillinger
Ja
-
USB
Ja
UDSENDELSE
-
Digital TV-modtagelse (antenne, kabel, satellit)
Ja
-
Antenne
DVB-T2/T
-
Kabel
DVB-C
-
Satellit
DVB-S2/S
-
Analog tv-modtager
Ja
-
CI + (fælles grænseflade)
CI+2.0/CI+1.4
-
Side med tekst-tv
Ja (2.000 sider)
-
Tekst-tv (Top/Flof/List)
Ja
-
[DVB] Undertekster
Ja
-
AD (synstolkning)
Ja
-
EPG (8 dage)
Ja
TILSLUTNINGER
-
HDMI
1 (bagside) / 2 (siden)
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Ja
-
eARC / ARC (Audio Return Channel)
eARC (HDMI 2)
-
USB
1 (bagside) / 1 (siden)
-
LAN
Ja
-
CI-modul
Ja (siden)
-
RF in
2 (siden, RF/Sat)
-
SPDIF (digital optisk lydudgang)
Ja
-
Wi-Fi
Ja (802.11ac)
-
Bluetooth
Ja (V5.0)
ENERGI OG ØKOLOGI
-
Strømforsyning
AC 100~240 V 50-60 Hz
-
Strømforbrug i standbytilstand
Under 0,5 W
-
Energisparetilstand
Ja
-
Illuminanssensor grøn
Ja
TILBEHØR
-
Fjernbetjening
MR22GA
-
Batterier
Ja
(AA x 2EA)
-
Strømkabel
Ja (frigjort)
YDERLIGERE FUNKTIONER
-
OSD-sprog
37 sprog
-
Time Machine (DVR)
Ja
-
Digital indspilning
Ja
-
Time Shift
Ja
TILGÆNGELIGHED
-
Høj kontrast
Ja
-
Gråskala
Ja
-
Inverter farver
Ja
OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
-
udvidelse
-
udvidelse
-
udvidelse
-
udvidelse
