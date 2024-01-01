Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
70" NANO 76 - NanoCell 4K Smart TV - 70NANO766QA
Energiklassificering : DK
70" NANO 76 - NanoCell 4K Smart TV - 70NANO766QA

70" NANO 76 - NanoCell 4K Smart TV - 70NANO766QA

70NANO766QA
Nøglefunktioner

  • NanoCell skærm– rene farver
  • webOS 22: smartTV optimeret til dig
  • 3 HDMI-porte, ALLM&eARC support
  • Oplev fantastisk Aktiv HDR-indhold
  • AI-forbedret billede og lyd
Alle specifikationer

PLATFORM

  • Operativsystem (OS)

    webOS Smart TV

  • Main Processor (SoC)

    α5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K

  • Baggrundsbelysning

    Direkte

SKÆRM

  • Type

    4K NanoCell

  • Skærmstørrelse

    70

  • Opløsning

    3840*2160

  • Farve QNED / NanoCell

    NANO

  • LCD (IPS, VA)

    Multi

  • Color / Wide Color Gamut

    Nano Color

  • Color display bits / Billion Rich Colors

    Ja

  • Opdateringshastighed

    Opdateringshastighed 60 Hz

VIDEO- OG BILLEDKVALITET

  • AI-opskalering

    4K-opskalering

  • AI-valg af genre

    Ja

  • AI Brightness Control

    Ja

  • HDR

    Active HDR

  • HDR10 Pro

    Ja

  • └ HLG

    Ja

  • FILMMAKER MODE ™

    Ja

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping / Pro

    Dynamic Tone Mapping

  • HEVC

    4K@60p, 10bit

  • VP9 (Videoafkoder)

    4K@60p, 10bit

  • AV1 (Videoafkoder)

    4K@60p, 10bit

  • HGiG-tilstand

    Ja

  • Game Optimizer (VRR/ALLM/GameGenre)

    Ja

  • Billedtilstand

    Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Fodbold, Game, Filmmaker, (SIF)Expert(Lyst rum), (ISF)Expert(Mørkt rum)

LYD OG LYDKVALITET

  • Højtalere (Lydudgang)

    20 W
    (10 W per kanal)

  • Kanal

    2.0 kan

  • Retning

    Nedadrettet udsending

  • Simultan lydudgang

    Ja

  • AI Sound / Pro

    AI Sound Pro
    (Virtual 5.1.2 Up-mix)

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    Ja

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Clear Voice Pro

  • Forberedt til Bluetooth-surroundsound

    Ja

  • LG Sound Sync

    Ja

  • Lyddeling

    Ja

  • Lyd-codec

    AC4, AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Henviser til manualen) (afhænger af regionen)

  • Styring af soundbartilstand

    Ja

  • Deling af TV-lydtilstand

    Ja

AI SMART-FUNKTION

  • ThinQ

    Ja

  • Smart stemmestyring

    Ja

  • Tale til tekst

    Ja

  • LG Voice Search

    Ja

  • AI Home

    Ja

  • AI-anbefaling (personlig indholdsanbefaling)

    Ja

  • Intelligent redigering (sorterer dit indhold baseret på, hvordan du anvender det)

    Ja

  • Home Dashboard

    Ja

  • Apple Homekit

    Ja

  • Skærmdeling

    Ja

  • ThinQ-app

    Ja

  • Airplay 2

    Ja

  • Magisk fjernbetjening

    Ja

  • Hurtig adgang

    Ja

  • Universalkontrol

    Ja

  • 360° VR Play

    Ja

  • Lydhjælp (tekst til tale)

    Ja

  • Download af apps (via LG Store)

    Ja

  • Browsere

    Ja

  • Start tv’et med mobilen

    Ja

  • WiFi-TV Til

    Ja

  • Bluetooth-energisparetilstand til

    Ja

  • Medieafspilning fra LAN-server

    Ja

  • Blokere adgang til skadelige websites

    Ja

  • Sports Alert

    Ja

  • Find musik

    Ja

  • Familieindstillinger

    Ja

  • USB

    Ja

UDSENDELSE

  • Digital TV-modtagelse (antenne, kabel, satellit)

    Ja

  • Antenne

    DVB-T2/T

  • Kabel

    DVB-C

  • Satellit

    DVB-S2/S

  • Analog tv-modtager

    Ja

  • CI + (fælles grænseflade)

    CI+2.0/CI+1.4

  • Side med tekst-tv

    Ja (2.000 sider)

  • Tekst-tv (Top/Flof/List)

    Ja

  • [DVB] Undertekster

    Ja

  • AD (synstolkning)

    Ja

  • EPG (8 dage)

    Ja

TILSLUTNINGER

  • HDMI

    1 (bagside) / 2 (siden)

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Ja

  • eARC / ARC (Audio Return Channel)

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • USB

    1 (bagside) / 1 (siden)

  • LAN

    Ja

  • CI-modul

    Ja (siden)

  • RF in

    2 (siden, RF/Sat)

  • SPDIF (digital optisk lydudgang)

    Ja

  • Wi-Fi

    Ja (802.11ac)

  • Bluetooth

    Ja (V5.0)

ENERGI OG ØKOLOGI

  • Strømforsyning

    AC 100~240 V 50-60 Hz

  • Strømforbrug i standbytilstand

    Under 0,5 W

  • Energisparetilstand

    Ja

  • Illuminanssensor grøn

    Ja

TILBEHØR

  • Fjernbetjening

    MR22GA

  • Batterier

    Ja
    (AA x 2EA)

  • Strømkabel

    Ja (frigjort)

YDERLIGERE FUNKTIONER

  • OSD-sprog

    37 sprog

  • Time Machine (DVR)

    Ja

  • Digital indspilning

    Ja

  • Time Shift

    Ja

TILGÆNGELIGHED

  • Høj kontrast

    Ja

  • Gråskala

    Ja

  • Inverter farver

    Ja

OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE

FLERE OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Sikkerhedsoplysningerne for tilbehør er inkluderet i sikkerhedsoplysningerne for produktet og leveres ikke separat.

